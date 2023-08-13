Roma's Pizza 121 E Bethalto Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since 1973, the Pizzo family serves up original family recipes. Celebrating more than 50 years of tradition, great food, great people and a great atmosphere. For three generations, Roma's Pizza has focused on high quality, fresh ingredients for traditional, Italian flavors. Everyday Specials 2 Large, 2 Topping Pizzas ........ $32.25 2 Lare, 1 Topping Pizzas ........ $29.75 Lunch Specials Tuesday - Friday 11 AM - 2 PM 7" Mini Pizza w/2 Toppings, Salad and Large Drink $12.95"
Location
121 E Bethalto Dr, Bethalto, IL 62010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Junkyard Bar and Grill - 57 W Edwardsville Rd
No Reviews
57 W Edwardsville Rd Wood River, IL 62095
View restaurant