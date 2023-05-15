- Home
- /
- Ozone Park
- /
- Romeo's Pizzeria- Cross Bay Blvd
Romeo's Pizzeria- Cross Bay Blvd
No reviews yet
134-24 Cross Bay Boulevard
Ozone Park, NY 11417
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
Slices
Regular Slice
Sicilian Slice
Sicilian Fresh Mozzarella Slice
Grandma Slice
Upside Down Slice
White Slice
Margarita Slice
Chicken Tomato Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Chicken Marsala Slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Marinara Slice
Sfincione Slice
Garlic Knots (4 Pieces)
Zeppoles (6 Pieces)
Strufaletta
Vegetable Slice
Caesar Salad Slice
Penne Vodka Slice
Hawaiian Slice
Medium Pizza
Classic New York Style Regular (Med)
Classic New York Style Regular with Vodka Sauce (Med)
Vegetable Pizza (Med)
Chicken & Tomato (Med)
No sauce
Chicken & Broccoli (Med)
No sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Med)
White Pizza (Med)
Garden Salad Pizza (Med)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza (Med)
Penne Vodka Pizza (Med)
Chicken Marsala Pizza (Med)
Hawaiian Pizza (Med)
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Med)
BBQ Chicken Pizza (Med)
Margherita Fresh Mozzarella (Med)
Margherita Eggplant and Ricotta (Med)
Romeo's Special (Med)
Meat Lovers (Med)
Meatball, sausage & pepperoni
Crostini Pizza (Med)
Sliced fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, and tomato
Large Pizza
Classic New York Style Regular (Large)
Classic New York Style Regular with Vodka Sauce (Large)
Vegetable Pizza (Large)
Chicken & Tomato (Large)
No sauce
Chicken & Broccoli (Large)
No sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Large)
White Pizza (Large)
Garden Salad Pizza (Large)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza (Large)
Penne Vodka Pizza (Large)
Chicken Marsala Pizza (Large)
Hawaiian Pizza (Large)
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Large)
BBQ Chicken Pizza (Large)
Margherita Fresh Mozzarella (Large)
Margherita Eggplant and Ricotta (Large)
Romeo's Special (Large)
Meat Lovers (Large)
Meatball, sausage & pepperoni
Crostini Pizza (Large)
Sliced fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, and tomato
Square Pizza 17"
Pizzette
Classic NY Style (Mini)
Margherita (Mini)
Fresh mozzarella
Vegetable (Mini)
Marinara (Mini)
No cheese
White (Mini)
Ricotta, mozzarella, Romano cheese
Margherita with Broccoli Rabe (Mini)
Potatoes & Onion (Mini)
Chicken & Tomato (Mini)
Buffalo Chicken (Mini)
BBQ Chicken (Mini)
Penne Vodka (Mini)
Sausage (Mini)
No sauce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Pizza (Mini)
Crostini Pizza (Mini)
Rolls & Calzones
Ricotta Cheese Calzone
Ham and Cheese Calzone
Pizza Calzone
Mozzarella & tomato sauce
Chicken Roll
Buffalo Chicken Roll
BBQ Chicken Roll
Sausage & Pepper Roll
Eggplant Roll
Spinach Roll
Broccoli Roll
Stromboli Roll
Ham, pepperoni, Ricotta & mozzarella
Pepperoni Pinwheels
Spinach Pinwheels
Beef Pattie
Food
Hot & Cold Heroes
Shrimp Hero
Shrimp Francese
Eggplant Hero
Meatball Hero
Sausage Pepper & Onion Hero
Sausage Broccoli Rabe Hero
Veal Cutlet Hero
Veal & Pepper Hero
Chicken Cutlet Hero
BBQ Chicken Hero
Chicken Caesar Hero
Romeo Hero
Grilled chicken, roasted pepper & fresh mozzarella hero with balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Marsala Hero
Fried Chicken Cutlet Hero with Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Chicken Cutlet Hero with Lettuce & Tomato
Buffalo Chicken Hero
Chicken & Pepper Hero
Chicken Cutlet BLT
Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Hero
Grilled Chicken Panini
Roasted pepper, basil, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on a panini roll
The Big Boy
Chicken cutlet, bacon, French fries with melted mozzarella & hot sauce
Sloppy Joe Hero
Skirt Steak Hero
Pepper & onions
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly the Works
Mushroom pepper and onions
Joe's Favorite
Slice top round beef on garlic bread with mozzarella
BBQ Beef Hero
Slice top round beef on sautéed onion, BBQ sauce with melted mozzarella
The Love Handle
Slice top round beef, crispy bacon, French fries, melted Mozzarella & beef gravy on an Italian hero
Focaccia with Eggplant
Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & basil with balsamic vinaigrette
Pepper & Egg Hero
Potato & Egg Hero
Italian Combo
Salami, Provolone, pepperoni, prosciutto, ham, lettuce & tomato
Panne e Panelle
Panne e Panelle Special
With Ricotta & cheese
Pannelle DOZEN
Appetizers
Baked Clam Oreganata
Hot Antipasto
Clams and mussels oreganata, fried shrimp stuffed mushrooms & eggplant rollatini
Fried Zucchini Stick
Small
Fried Calamari
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pieces
Fried Ravioli
Buffalo Wings
6 pieces
Rice Ball
Rice Ball Special
Ricotta
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders with Fries
French Fries
Onion Rings
Curly Fries
Pepperoni Bites(4)
Garlic Knots(4)
Garlic Bread
Potato Croquettes
Salads
Seafood Salad
Per pound. Calamari, octopus, shrimp, celery, lemon & olive oil
Octopus Salad
Per pound. Celery, lemon & olive oil
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, black olive, tomato, red onion, cucumber & Feta
Romeos Salad
Romaine pear salad with walnuts cranberries and Gorgonzola
Cold Antipasto
Iceberg lettuce, roasted pepper, marinated mushroom, tomato, red onion, cucumber, salami, provolone, mozzarella- prosciutto roll & artichoke heart
Caesar Salad (Small)
Caesar Salad (Large)
Garden Salad (Small)
Garden Salad (Large)
Build Your Own Salads (Small)
Build Your Own Salads (Large)
Entrées
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Francese
Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken, sausage, pepper, onion & white wine
Chicken Spezzatino
Chicken, mushroom, garlic, tomato & white wine
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Saltimbocca
Veal, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella
Veal Marsala
Veal Piccata
Veal, lemon, & capers
Shrimp Parmigiana
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Calamari Marinara
Mussels Marinara
Mussels White Wine Sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant Rollatini
Grilled Chicken Platter
Grilled Chicken with Broccoli Garlic and Oil
Grilled Chicken with Broccoli Rabe Garlic and Oil
Grilled Shrimp with Broccoli Garlic & Oil
Grilled Shrimp with Broccoli Rabe Garlic and Oil
Grilled Skirt Steak with Broccoli Garlic & Oil
Grilled Skirt Steak with Broccoli Rabe Garlic and Oil
Baked Pasta
Pasta
Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Pasta with Garlic and Oil
Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
Pasta with Broccoli Rabe Garlic & Oil
Pasta Sausage with Broccoli Rabe
Pasta with Meatball
Pasta with Sausage
Pasta Bolognese
Meat sauce
Pasta with Basil, Pesto
Pasta with Seafood
Calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels & marinara sauce
Pasta White Clam Sauce
Whole clams, white wine, garlic, chiles, parsley
Pasta Red Clam Sauce
Whole clams, white wine, garlic, chiles, parsley
Pasta with Vodka Sauce
Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Pasta Primavera
Fresh vegetables, basil pesto
Pasta Alla Carbonara
Prosciutto, onion, cream & Romano cheese
Pasta Alla Amatriciana
Prosciutto, onion, tomato sauce & chili pepper
Pasta Alla Arrabbiata
Tomato sauce, onion, anchovy, chiles
Pasta Alla Puttanesca
Tomato, anchovy, black olives, caper, garlic, chile pepper
Pasta Alla Romeo's
Chicken, sundried tomato, broccoli, garlic & oil
Tortellini Alla Panna
Ham, peas, cream, Romano cheese
Meat Tortellini with Tomato Sauce
Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
Meat Tortellini with Vodka Sauce
Cheese Ravioli with Vodka Sauce
Meat Tortellini with Alfredo Sauce
Cheese Ravioli with Alfredo Sauce
Meat Tortellini with Pesto Sauce
Cheese Ravioli with Pesto Sauce
Meat Tortellini with Bolognese Sauce
Cheese Ravioli with Bolognese Sauce
Soups
Dessert
Beverages
Pepsi 2L
7 Up 2L
Ice Tea 2L
Ginger Ale 2L
Orange Soda 2L
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Snapple
Bottle Spring Water
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Ginger-ale Can
Seltzer Can
Root Beer Can
Cream Soda can
Orange Soda Can
Grape Soda Can
Manhattan Special
7 Up Can
Gatorade- Red
Gatorade- Orange
Gatorade- Lime
Gatorade- Blue
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
134-24 Cross Bay Boulevard, Ozone Park, NY 11417