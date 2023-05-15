Restaurant header imageView gallery

Romeo's Pizzeria- Cross Bay Blvd

134-24 Cross Bay Boulevard

Ozone Park, NY 11417

Pizza

Slices

Regular Slice

$3.50

Sicilian Slice

$3.75

Sicilian Fresh Mozzarella Slice

$5.00

Grandma Slice

$3.75

Upside Down Slice

$4.75

White Slice

$5.50

Margarita Slice

$5.00

Chicken Tomato Slice

$5.50

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.50

Chicken Marsala Slice

$5.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.50

Marinara Slice

$4.75

Sfincione Slice

$4.75

Garlic Knots (4 Pieces)

$2.00

Zeppoles (6 Pieces)

$4.50

Strufaletta

$2.00

Vegetable Slice

$5.50

Caesar Salad Slice

$5.50

Penne Vodka Slice

$5.50

Hawaiian Slice

$5.50

Medium Pizza

Classic New York Style Regular (Med)

$19.00

Classic New York Style Regular with Vodka Sauce (Med)

$23.00

Vegetable Pizza (Med)

$25.00

Chicken & Tomato (Med)

$26.00

No sauce

Chicken & Broccoli (Med)

$26.00

No sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Med)

$31.00

White Pizza (Med)

$25.00

Garden Salad Pizza (Med)

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza (Med)

$26.00

Penne Vodka Pizza (Med)

$26.00

Chicken Marsala Pizza (Med)

$31.00

Hawaiian Pizza (Med)

$25.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Med)

$26.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Med)

$26.00

Margherita Fresh Mozzarella (Med)

$25.00

Margherita Eggplant and Ricotta (Med)

$30.00

Romeo's Special (Med)

$31.00

Meat Lovers (Med)

$31.00

Meatball, sausage & pepperoni

Crostini Pizza (Med)

$25.00

Sliced fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, and tomato

Large Pizza

Classic New York Style Regular (Large)

$21.00

Classic New York Style Regular with Vodka Sauce (Large)

$25.00

Vegetable Pizza (Large)

$29.00

Chicken & Tomato (Large)

$30.00

No sauce

Chicken & Broccoli (Large)

$30.00

No sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Large)

$33.00

White Pizza (Large)

$29.00

Garden Salad Pizza (Large)

$30.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza (Large)

$30.00

Penne Vodka Pizza (Large)

$30.00

Chicken Marsala Pizza (Large)

$33.00

Hawaiian Pizza (Large)

$28.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Large)

$30.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Large)

$30.00

Margherita Fresh Mozzarella (Large)

$27.00

Margherita Eggplant and Ricotta (Large)

$32.00

Romeo's Special (Large)

$33.00

Meat Lovers (Large)

$33.00

Meatball, sausage & pepperoni

Crostini Pizza (Large)

$30.00

Sliced fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, and tomato

Square Pizza 17"

Sicilian Style

$24.00

Upside Down Sicilian

$24.00

Grandma Style

$24.00

Sicilian Fresh Mozzarella

$28.00

Grandma Fresh Mozzarella and Broccoli Rabe

$35.00

Sfincione Pizza

$24.00

Sfincione Pizza with Anchovy

$27.00

Sicilian Marinara Pizza

$24.00

No cheese

Pizzette

Classic NY Style (Mini)

$12.00

Margherita (Mini)

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella

Vegetable (Mini)

$15.00

Marinara (Mini)

$12.00

No cheese

White (Mini)

$15.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, Romano cheese

Margherita with Broccoli Rabe (Mini)

$16.00

Potatoes & Onion (Mini)

$13.00

Chicken & Tomato (Mini)

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken (Mini)

$16.00

BBQ Chicken (Mini)

$16.00

Penne Vodka (Mini)

$16.00

Sausage (Mini)

$15.00

No sauce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Pizza (Mini)

$17.50

Crostini Pizza (Mini)

$16.00

Rolls & Calzones

Ricotta Cheese Calzone

$8.50

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Pizza Calzone

$8.50

Mozzarella & tomato sauce

Chicken Roll

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.50

BBQ Chicken Roll

$8.50

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$8.50

Eggplant Roll

$8.50

Spinach Roll

$8.50

Broccoli Roll

$8.50

Stromboli Roll

$8.50

Ham, pepperoni, Ricotta & mozzarella

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$4.50

Spinach Pinwheels

$4.50

Beef Pattie

$3.75

Food

Hot & Cold Heroes

Shrimp Hero

$12.00

Shrimp Francese

$12.00

Eggplant Hero

$9.00

Meatball Hero

$10.00

Sausage Pepper & Onion Hero

$11.00

Sausage Broccoli Rabe Hero

$11.00

Veal Cutlet Hero

$12.00

Veal & Pepper Hero

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Hero

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Hero

$10.50

Romeo Hero

$13.50

Grilled chicken, roasted pepper & fresh mozzarella hero with balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Marsala Hero

$12.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet Hero with Lettuce & Tomato

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Cutlet Hero with Lettuce & Tomato

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$12.00

Chicken & Pepper Hero

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet BLT

$13.00

Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Hero

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Panini

$8.50

Roasted pepper, basil, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on a panini roll

The Big Boy

$14.00

Chicken cutlet, bacon, French fries with melted mozzarella & hot sauce

Sloppy Joe Hero

$8.00

Skirt Steak Hero

$16.00

Pepper & onions

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Philly the Works

$12.00

Mushroom pepper and onions

Joe's Favorite

$12.00

Slice top round beef on garlic bread with mozzarella

BBQ Beef Hero

$12.00

Slice top round beef on sautéed onion, BBQ sauce with melted mozzarella

The Love Handle

$14.00

Slice top round beef, crispy bacon, French fries, melted Mozzarella & beef gravy on an Italian hero

Focaccia with Eggplant

$8.50

Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & basil with balsamic vinaigrette

Pepper & Egg Hero

$9.50

Potato & Egg Hero

$9.50

Italian Combo

$12.00

Salami, Provolone, pepperoni, prosciutto, ham, lettuce & tomato

Panne e Panelle

$8.00

Panne e Panelle Special

$9.00

With Ricotta & cheese

Pannelle DOZEN

$13.00

Appetizers

Baked Clam Oreganata

$9.00

Hot Antipasto

$17.00

Clams and mussels oreganata, fried shrimp stuffed mushrooms & eggplant rollatini

Fried Zucchini Stick

$7.75

Small

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

6 pieces

Fried Ravioli

$7.75

Buffalo Wings

$9.50

6 pieces

Rice Ball

$4.50

Rice Ball Special

$5.50

Ricotta

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$14.00

French Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Curly Fries

$6.50

Pepperoni Bites(4)

$3.00

Garlic Knots(4)

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Potato Croquettes

$2.50

Salads

Seafood Salad

$24.00

Per pound. Calamari, octopus, shrimp, celery, lemon & olive oil

Octopus Salad

$24.00

Per pound. Celery, lemon & olive oil

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, black olive, tomato, red onion, cucumber & Feta

Romeos Salad

$14.00

Romaine pear salad with walnuts cranberries and Gorgonzola

Cold Antipasto

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, roasted pepper, marinated mushroom, tomato, red onion, cucumber, salami, provolone, mozzarella- prosciutto roll & artichoke heart

Caesar Salad (Small)

$7.50

Caesar Salad (Large)

$10.00

Garden Salad (Small)

$7.50

Garden Salad (Large)

$10.00

Build Your Own Salads (Small)

$5.50

Build Your Own Salads (Large)

$7.00

Entrées

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$14.00

Chicken Marsala

$16.50

Chicken Francese

$16.50

Chicken Scarpariello

$16.50

Chicken, sausage, pepper, onion & white wine

Chicken Spezzatino

$16.50

Chicken, mushroom, garlic, tomato & white wine

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$18.00

Veal, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$18.00

Veal Piccata

$18.00

Veal, lemon, & capers

Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.50

Shrimp Scampi

$19.50

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.50

Calamari Marinara

$15.50

Mussels Marinara

$15.50

Mussels White Wine Sauce

$14.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Platter

$11.50

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli Garlic and Oil

$15.50

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli Rabe Garlic and Oil

$17.50

Grilled Shrimp with Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$21.50

Grilled Shrimp with Broccoli Rabe Garlic and Oil

$23.50

Grilled Skirt Steak with Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$23.50

Grilled Skirt Steak with Broccoli Rabe Garlic and Oil

$24.50

Baked Pasta

Lasagna

$17.00

Meat Tortellini

$15.00

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Stuffed Shells

$15.00

Pasta

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$13.00

Pasta with Garlic and Oil

$12.00

Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$14.00

Pasta with Broccoli Rabe Garlic & Oil

$15.00

Pasta Sausage with Broccoli Rabe

$17.00

Pasta with Meatball

$15.50

Pasta with Sausage

$15.50

Pasta Bolognese

$16.50

Meat sauce

Pasta with Basil, Pesto

$16.00

Pasta with Seafood

$25.50

Calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels & marinara sauce

Pasta White Clam Sauce

$19.50

Whole clams, white wine, garlic, chiles, parsley

Pasta Red Clam Sauce

$19.50

Whole clams, white wine, garlic, chiles, parsley

Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$16.00

Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$16.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.75

Fresh vegetables, basil pesto

Pasta Alla Carbonara

$15.75

Prosciutto, onion, cream & Romano cheese

Pasta Alla Amatriciana

$16.00

Prosciutto, onion, tomato sauce & chili pepper

Pasta Alla Arrabbiata

$13.00

Tomato sauce, onion, anchovy, chiles

Pasta Alla Puttanesca

$15.75

Tomato, anchovy, black olives, caper, garlic, chile pepper

Pasta Alla Romeo's

$19.50

Chicken, sundried tomato, broccoli, garlic & oil

Tortellini Alla Panna

$19.50

Ham, peas, cream, Romano cheese

Meat Tortellini with Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Meat Tortellini with Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Meat Tortellini with Alfredo Sauce

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli with Alfredo Sauce

$18.00

Meat Tortellini with Pesto Sauce

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli with Pesto Sauce

$18.00

Meat Tortellini with Bolognese Sauce

$20.50

Cheese Ravioli with Bolognese Sauce

$20.50

Side Order

Broccoli Rabe

$7.50

Spinach

$5.50

Broccoli

$5.50

Meatball

$3.00

Each

Sausage Link

$5.00

Each

Soups

Split Pea with Ham

$7.00

Beef Barley with Vegetable

$7.00

Chicken Noodle

$7.00

Minestrone

$7.00

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

White Bean & Escarole

$7.00

Lentil

$7.00

Tortellini in Brodo

$8.50

New England Clam Chowder

$8.50

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.50

Dessert

Zeppole

$0.75+

6 pieces

Cannoli

$4.50

Each

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 Pcs

$4.00

Beverages

Pepsi 2L

$4.50

7 Up 2L

$4.50

Ice Tea 2L

$4.50

Ginger Ale 2L

$4.50

Orange Soda 2L

$4.50

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.50

Snapple

$2.00

Bottle Spring Water

$1.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Ginger-ale Can

$1.50

Seltzer Can

$1.50

Root Beer Can

$1.50

Cream Soda can

$1.50

Orange Soda Can

$1.50

Grape Soda Can

$1.50

Manhattan Special

$2.75

7 Up Can

$1.50

Gatorade- Red

$2.00

Gatorade- Orange

$2.00

Gatorade- Lime

$2.00

Gatorade- Blue

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
134-24 Cross Bay Boulevard, Ozone Park, NY 11417

