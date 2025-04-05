Restaurant header imageView gallery

Romero’s 2 East Main Street

2 East Main Street

Mount Sterling, KY 40353

Dinner

Appetizers

Our appetizers are perfect for two and filling for one. Freshly chef-prepared, these will definitely fire you up for you main course!

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00+
Skewers

Skewers

$17.00

2 Day mojo Marinated Center Cut Pork skewered & seared & served with mild or spicy bravas dipping sauce.

The Mozz

The Mozz

$12.00

Hand-battered and fried to gooey perfection, our Mozzarella sticks have been the talk of the town since we introduced them!

Tomato Salad

$9.00+

Our marinated tomato salad features 5 varieties of the freshest tomatoes, slow-marinated in-house spices, and olive oil. It is the perfect, light, vegetarian appetizer to start your meal! Served with bread to soak up the extra sauce!

Handhelds

The Battered

$15.00

The James Burger

$15.00
The Meatball

The Meatball

$16.00+

Our meatball sub is simply ridiculous. Six of our house-made meatballs are nestled comfortably in a freshly toasted bun and covered with a warm blanket of our fresh, house-made sauce and the gooiest of mozzarella cheese you've ever seen! Served with a side of our house-made, hand-cut french fries or you may upgrade to our house-made, hand-cut and hand-battered onion rings for an additional charge.

The Parm

$16.00

The Philly

$17.00

The Romero’s Burger

$15.00+

The Wrap

$14.00

Pasta

The Alfredo

$18.00

The Bolognese

$19.00

The Lemon Caper

$15.00

The Piccata

$19.00

The Pomodoro

$18.00

The Primavera

$22.00

The Puttanesca

$22.00

The Scallopini

$17.00

The Scampi

$14.00

The Smoky Spice

$15.00

The Spaghetti

$22.00

The Vodka

$22.00

The Salad

The Salad

$13.00

Desserts

The Boston

$9.00

The Forbidden Forrest

$10.00

The German Chocolate

$10.00Out of stock

The Raspberry Cloud

$10.00

The Red Velvet

$10.00Out of stock

The Upside Down

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
We're thrilled to share some time & the freshest, chef-prepared fusion-style meals around!

2 East Main Street, Mount Sterling, KY 40353

