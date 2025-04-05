Romero’s 2 East Main Street

The Meatball

$16.00 +

Our meatball sub is simply ridiculous. Six of our house-made meatballs are nestled comfortably in a freshly toasted bun and covered with a warm blanket of our fresh, house-made sauce and the gooiest of mozzarella cheese you've ever seen! Served with a side of our house-made, hand-cut french fries or you may upgrade to our house-made, hand-cut and hand-battered onion rings for an additional charge.