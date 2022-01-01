Romilos Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering
4.4 • 1,259
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurant
More near Severna Park