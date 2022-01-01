Restaurant header imageView gallery

Romilos Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

478A Ritchie Hwy

Severna Park, MD 21146

Lg Our Famous Greek Salad
Gyro Sandwich
14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Orange Crush

$8.50

Grapefruit Crush

$8.50

14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Gyro Platter

$18.00

8" Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Sm Our Famous Greek Salad

$9.00

Starters

Breaded Onion Rings

$9.00

Crab Dip With Pita

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Greek Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$10.00

Hummus with Grilled Pita

$9.00

Jumbo Wings

$14.00

Mini Spinach Pies with Tzaziki Sauce

$10.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.00Out of stock

Spinach Pie

$14.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.00

Tzatziki with Grilled Pita

$9.00

Reuben Egg Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Chix Cordon Bleu Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Baba Ganoush W/pita

$10.00

Soups

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Greek Orzo

$6.00

Bowl Maryland Crab

$8.00

Bowl N.E. Clam Chowder

$7.00

Cup Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Cup Greek Orzo

$5.00

Cup Maryland Crab

$7.00

Cup N.E. Clam Chowder

$6.00

Qrt Maryland Crab

$25.00

Qrt Chicken Noodle

$18.00

Qrt Greek Orso

$18.00

Qrt N.E. Clam Chowder

$25.00

Salads

Sm Our Famous Greek Salad

$9.00

Lg Our Famous Greek Salad

$11.00

Sm Garden Salad

$9.00

Lg Garden Salad

$11.00

Sm Village Salad

$9.00

Lg Village Salad

$11.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.00

Sm Chef Salad

$12.00

Large Chef Salad

$14.00

Sm Spinach Salad

$10.00

Lg Spinach Salad

$12.00

Side Greek

$6.00

Side Garden

$6.00

Side Village

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Greek Specialties

Baby Rack of Lamb

$27.00

Filet Mignon Shish-Ka-Bob

$24.00

Grilled Chicken-Ka-Bob

$21.00

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$18.00

Chicken Gyro Platter

$18.00

Gyro Platter

$18.00

Mousaka

$17.00

Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Chix Souvlaki Sandwich

$12.00

Chix Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Chef's Specials

Beer Battered Rockfish

$14.00

Crab Cake Platter

$34.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Greek Fish Taco

$14.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Hot Roast Beef Platter

$17.00

Hot Turkey Platter

$17.00

Marsala Chicken

$20.00

Meatloaf

$15.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Shrimp

$24.00

New York Strip Steak

$25.00

Shepherds Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Seafood Alfredo

$26.00

Steak & Shrmp

$27.00Out of stock

Pasta

Ravioli

$14.00

Spaghetti

$9.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Fettuccine

$9.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Chips

$0.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Extra Feta

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Gravy

$2.50

Gravy Fries

$4.00

Gravy Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Greek Fries

$4.00

Greek Vinaigrette 16oz Bottle

$5.00

Greek Vinaigrette 8oz Bottle

$2.50

Grilled Pita

$2.00

Side Gyro meat

$9.00

Humis Large

$5.00

Humis Small

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Meatball Parm

$7.00

Onion Rings Side

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side of Marinara

$2.50

Tzatziki Sauce Large

$5.00

Tzatziki Sauce Small

$3.00

Vegetable of Day

$5.00

Xtra Pico

$1.00

12 Oz Tzatziki

$10.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Eggplant Parm

$8.00

Fresh Gourmet Pizza

10" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$9.00

14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$12.00

10" Romilo’s Greek Pizza

$16.00

14" Romilo’s Greek Pizza

$20.00

10" Romilo’s Deluxe

$16.00

14" Romilo’s Deluxe

$20.00

12" Gluten Free Tomato & Cheese

$12.00

12" Gluten Free Pizza Your Way

$12.00

Romilo's Specialty Pizza

10" Gyro Pizza

$15.00

14" Gyro Pizza

$19.00

10" Classic Margarita Pizza

$13.00

14" Classic Margarita Pizza

$16.00

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

10" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00

10" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.00

14" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.00

10" Spinach Pizza

$15.00

14" Spinach Pizza

$19.00

10" Romilo’s White Pizza

$9.00

14" Romilo’s White Pizza

$12.00

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

10" Greek Pizza

$16.00

14" Greek Pizza

$20.00

10" Deluxe Pizza

$16.00

14" Deluxe Pizza

$20.00

12" Gluten Free Pizza Your Way

$12.00

12" Gluten Free Tomato & Cheese

$12.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Greek Burger

$12.00

Sunrise Pastrami

$16.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Egg Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Romilo's Famous Ultimate Club Sandwich

$14.00

Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Turkey

$11.00

Turkey Breast

$11.00

Submarines

8" Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

8" Greek Cheese Steak

$10.00

8" Italian Cold Cut

$10.00

8" Italian Hot Cut

$10.00

8" Italian Steak

$10.00

8" Meatball Parmesan

$10.00

8" Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

8" Eggplant Parmesan

$10.00

Children's Menu

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Desserts

Ala Mode Mint Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Ala Mode Vanilla

$2.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Homemade Baklava

$6.00

Homemade Rice Pudding

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream Mint Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Scoop of Ice Cream Vanilla

$3.00

Scoop Of Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Ala Mode Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Ala Mode Smores

$2.00

Scoop Of Smores

$3.00

Beverages

10oz Apple Juice

$3.00

10oz Cranberry

$3.00

10oz Orange

$3.00

20oz Apple Juice

$4.00

20oz Cranberry

$4.00

20oz Orange

$4.00

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee Decafinated

$3.00

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pitcher Drinks

$9.00

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Siera Mist

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Water

Sandwiches/Subs

Sandwich Party Platter

$90.00

Greek

Gyro Party Platter

$125.00

Chicken Souvlaki Party Platter

$125.00

Grilled Chicken Shish-Ka-Bob Party Platter

$150.00

Grilled Shrimp Shish-Ka-Bob Party Platter

$160.00

Filet Mignon Shish-Ka-Bob Party Platter

$170.00

Baby Rack of Lamb Party Platter

$190.00

Italian

Lasagna Party Platter

$105.00

Ravioli Party Platter

$100.00

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs Party Platter

$100.00

Fettuccini w/ Alfredo Party Platter

$90.00

Maryland Seafood

Grilled Salmon Party Platter

$140.00

Grilled Shrimp Party Platter

$160.00

Soups

Greek Orzo Soup Party

$40.00

Chicken Noodle Soup Party

$40.00

Maryland Crab Soup Party

$50.00

Salads

Greek Salad Platter

$50.00

Garden Salad Platter

$45.00

Caesar Salad Platter

$50.00

Spinach Salad Platter

$50.00

Add Ons

Suffed Grape Leave Platter

$65.00

Mini Spinach Pies Platter

$65.00

Fried Mozzarella Platter

$65.00

Hummus w/ Pita Platter

$65.00

Tzatziki w/ Pita Platter

$65.00

Buffalo Wings Platter

$100.00

Assorted Fruit Trays

$70.00

Cheese Tray

$70.00

Desserts

Baklava Platter

$45.00

Lemon Cake Platter

$5,500.00

Cannoli Platter

$45.00

Custom Catering

Tony

$3,576.00

Family Meals

Cheese Ravioli Family Meal

Fettuccini Alfredo Family Meal

Fettuccini Chicken Alfredo Family Meal

Lasagna Family Meal

Spaghetti & Meatball Family Meal

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Family Meal

Spinach Ravioli Family Meal

Stuffed Shells Family Meal

Out of stock

Pizza Family Meal

Set in increments of two. Select your number of people, and then choose up to two topping per pizza! Served with a salad and garlic bread.

14 " Cheese Pizza

Sunday NFL Pizza

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146

Directions

Gallery
Romilo's Restaurant image
Romilo's Restaurant image
Romilo's Restaurant image

