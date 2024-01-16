Anat Crackers

Named for Tomer's mother, these crackers are gluten free and totally addictive. Containing buckwheat, oats, a medley of nuts and seeds, these pack a protein punch and are a staple in our cupboards to dip with hummus and eggplant salad. *contain: walnuts, pumpkin seed, sesame seed, sunflower seed, buckwheat flour, large-flake oats, chili flakes, za'atar, and salt*