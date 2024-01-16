Romi's Bakery 744 Saint Clair Avenue West
744 Saint Clair Avenue West
Toronto, CN M6C1B5
Food
Bakery
- Anat Crackers
Named for Tomer's mother, these crackers are gluten free and totally addictive. Containing buckwheat, oats, a medley of nuts and seeds, these pack a protein punch and are a staple in our cupboards to dip with hummus and eggplant salad. *contain: walnuts, pumpkin seed, sesame seed, sunflower seed, buckwheat flour, large-flake oats, chili flakes, za'atar, and salt*$11.00
- Basque Cheesecake$20.00
- Brownie
Fudgy, decadent, delicious, studded with real white chocolate.$6.50
- Bureka
Flaky all-butter pastry filled with a delicious savory filling. Pop it in the oven for a minute or serve with tahini and tomatoes for a delicious breakfast.$6.00
- Nutella Rugelach
Flaky, Nutella-filled crescents. Not your bubbie's rugelach!$3.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie (single)
Giant, gooey, life-affirming double chocolate chip cookies. Nut free but possible cross-contamination.$5.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie (4)
Box of 4 giant, gooey, life-affirming double chocolate chip cookies. Nut free but possible cross-contamination.$19.00
- Coconut Macaroon$1.50
- Nutella Crunch Cake (Babka)
Ripples of gooey nutella between layers of puff pastry. Not your bubbie's babka!$18.50
- Bread Pudding$15.00
- Malabi$6.00
- Granola
Golden crunchy and gluten free, this granola has a savory sweet and salty kick! Contains oats, sesame, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, walnuts, coconut, maple syrup, olive oil, and brown sugar. Delicious with steamed milk or as a yogourt topper.$14.00
- Bureka Sandwich
Open up a bureka and add tomatoes, tahini, pickles, schug, and a hard-boiled egg and you have a winning combination. The breakfast of champions or a great mid-day snack.$8.00
- Apple Pistachio Danish$6.75
- Challah Bun (single)
One challah bun for all your solo-sandwich needs.$3.00
- Challah Bun (4)
A bag of our delicious, fluffy challah buns. 4 per bag.$10.00
- Everything Challah
Our fluffy, house-baked challah with Everything Bagel seasoning. Salty, savory, yum! Dairy-free.$11.00
- Plain Challah
Our fluffy, house-made challah, plain but never boring. Dairy-free.$9.00
- Poppyseed Challah
Our fluffy house-baked challah topped with poppy seed. Tomer's favorite. Dairy-free.$9.00
- Sesame Challah
Our house-baked challah. So fluffy and light.$9.00
- Nutella Challah
The fan-favorite, nutella-filled challah. Best served warm from the oven for maximum gooeyness. Contains dairy.$14.00
- Cloud Pita (Bag of 6)$12.00
- Cloud Pita (single)$2.25
Grab and Go
- Cauliflower Salad$8.00
- Egg Salad
A Romi's Deli special. 8oz of house made egg salad with herbs, onions, grainy mustard, and spices.$8.00
- Eggplant Salad
8oz of seasoned, roasted eggplant topped with tahini and zesty tomato salsa. Serve as is or mix together for a vegan baba ganoush.$11.00
- Hummus
8oz of our special house-made hummus. Prepared fresh daily and topped with chickpeas, olive oil, and Hawaij spice mix.$10.00
- Kale Salad
Kale, napa cabbage, mint, scallions, red onion, cranberries, walnuts, and our house lemon honey vinaigrette. No modifications available.$17.00
- Labneh
8oz of tangy, creamy strained yogourt topped with confit garlic, za'atar, and olive oil.$14.00
- Matbucha
Smoky, savory, slightly spicy, enjoy 8oz of slow-cooked Moroccan tomato and pepper jam. Delicious with fresh cheese or labneh, or added on top of hummus.$14.00
- Olives$8.00
- Chili Garlic Pickles
500ml of crunchy, tangy house-made vegetable-medley pickles. Brined in lemon, vinegar, and garlic. Enjoy as a crisp snack or served alongside a mezze lunch or dinner.$8.00
- Truffle Soy Mushrooms - 8oz
Mushrooms slow cooked in gluten free tamari, caramelized onions, garlic, and black pepper. Serve warm with hummus or add to mixed vegetables, salads, or an omelet!$10.00
- Tahini (8oz)
Our special fluffy tahini dip. Tahini is mixed with ice water, lemon juice, and salt for maximum fluffiness and flavor.$10.00
- Tuna Salad
A Romi's Deli special! 8oz of tasty tuna salad with peppers, fresh herbs, and onions. Best served on challah (Romi's Tuna Melt anyone?).$8.00
- Quinoa Salad
500ml of house-made quinoa salad with sauteed carrots, onions, and sweet potato, fresh herbs, dried cranberries, and a zesty lemon dressing. Add to your order for extra protein!$8.00
- Wagyu Beef Fat$15.00
- Shakshuka Sauce 500ml
Spiced tomato sauce for Shakshuka. Add to a pan, bring to a simmer, crack in a few eggs, cover and cook to desired done-ness. Serves 2-3. Best served with our house challah, labneh, and fresh herbs.$17.00
- Lentil Soup
Lightly spiced house-made red lentil soup.$14.00
- Matzah Ball Soup
Delicious chewy matzah balls in savory vegetable soup. VEGETARIAN. Contains gluten and eggs.$16.00
- Schug
House made Yemeni herb hot sauce. So green, so great.$14.00
- Pilpel Chuma
Libyan garlicky hot pepper paste. Delicious on sandwiches, in mayo, as a marinade or use it as a hot sauce!$14.00
- Amba - 8oz$16.00
- Kale Salad Dressing
Sweet and tangy house-made lemon honey vinaigrette.$12.00
- Confit Garlic
Garlic slow cooked in olive oil, herbs, and chilies. Add it to labneh, a hummus bowl or charcuterie board, or just eat with a spoon.$8.00
- Horseradish$4.00
- Bake at Home Rugelach (9)$25.00
A La Carte
- Romi's Plate
- Shakshuka$18.00
- Romi's Bravas$13.00
- Half Bravas$8.00
- Za'atar Fries$7.00
- Chopped Salad$15.00
- Side Chopped Salad$8.00
- Side Kale Salad
A half portion of our house salad; kale, napa, mint, scallion, red onion, walnuts, cranberry, and our lemon honey vinaigrette. Walnuts served on the side, no modifications available, served with a canned drink of your choice!$9.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.50
- Falafel Sandwich$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$17.00
- Kebab Sandwich$19.00
- Crispy Pita Kebab$21.00
- Shawarma Pita$23.00
- Brisket Pita - *Jarritos Special*
TasteToronto Special Off-Menu Item! Juicy, slow-roasted wagyu brisket in a pita with tahini, schug mayo, tomato, pickles, and parsley. Served with your choice of Jarritos Mexican Soda. Available only until June 4th!$23.00
- Romis Hummus
Fluffy house made hummus with chickpeas, hard boiled egg, schug, chili garlic, hawaij spice and tahini, served with your choice of pita or challah.$14.00
- Truffle Hummus$17.00
- Wagyu Brisket Hummus$23.00
- Falafel (3)$9.00
- Falafel (6)$15.00
- Falafel (9)$21.00
- Extra Tahini$1.50
- Extra Pita
One pita. Fluffy and delicious.$2.00
- Extra Schug$2.50
- Kebab (pc)$5.00
- Schnitzel (pc)$6.00
- Brisket (5oz)$12.00
- Shawarma (5oz)$14.00
- Schug (2oz)$2.00
- Hummus (2oz)$2.00
- Tahini (2oz)$2.00
- Schug Mayo (2oz)$2.00
- Pita$2.25
- Challah$3.00
- Hard Boiled Egg (1)$2.00
Retail
Drinks
Fridge
- Natalie's Florida Orange Juice
Natalie's Juice. Fresh-pressed Florida Orange$6.25
- Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
- Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Perrier$3.25
- Eska$2.50
- Sollys Strawberry Vanilla$4.65
- Sollys Watermelon Lime$4.65
- Henderson Non-Alcoholic IPA$5.95
- Romi's Iced Tea$3.75
- Jarritos$2.50
- Sollys Pineapple Yuzu$4.95
Specialty Drinks
Espresso Based
- Americano Macchiatto$3.95
- Americano
Espresso with hot water$3.50
- Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, 12oz$5.65
- Flat White$4.75
- Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk, 8oz$4.75
- Cortado
Espresso with steamed milk, 4oz$4.25
- Espresso
Jungle Roasters Romi's Blend Espreso$3.25
- Espresso Macchiato
Espresso with steamed milk, 2.5oz$3.75
- Tahini Mocha$6.75
