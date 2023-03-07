- Home
Ronan LA
2,374 Reviews
$$
7315 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Food
Broccollini
Burrata Genovese
basil oil, toasted pine nuts, fresh basil
Butter + EVOO
Caesar
gem lettuce, chicory, parm, anchovy, crouton... make it "alla diavola" by adding calabrian chili
Chicken Liver Pâté
Half Chicken
olive pistachio pesto, purslane, fennel pollen
Lettuces
herbs, fennel, pickled fresno chile, cucumber vinaigrette
Pork Meatballs
sauce, basil, parm (three 3oz balls per order)
Potatoes
Sea Bass
panzanella
Señor Carrots
spiced yogurt, honeycomb, coriander
Spaghetti Special
Spicy Clams
fennel soffritto, pine nuts, cheesy garlic bread
Veal Tomahawk
Wood-Fired Focaccia
Whole Chicken
Crispy and juicy brick chicken, seasoned with fennel pollen and mint, served over a bed of pistachio olive pesto.
LOCATION FEE
Cake Cutting
Pizza
Brooklyn
Shaved mushroom, parm, red pepper flakes, Sicilian oregano
How 'nduja want it?
spicy sausage, scallion, celery, gorgonzola
Joe's Pizza
MARG & MARG
Margherita Pizza & Margarita Cocktail combo. All day every day - happy hour at home!
Margherita
San Marzano tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, pecorino romano
Margherita sub Burrata
Margherita pizza with burrata instead of mozzarella
Marinara
Too much sauce, garlic, oregano, anchovies
Ode to Philippe
aka “french dip calzone”, rare roast beef, onion jus, hot mustard
Spicy Chomper
Soppressata, quattro formaggi, chili oil
Sweet Cheeks
guanciale, ricotta forté cacio, e ‘pepe honey’
White Dynamite
Zucca
Side Clam Bread
Cheese & Basil
Pizza Sauce
Side of Marinara Sauce
Add Calabrian Chili
Add Burrata
Desserts
Tiramisu
mascarpone cream, cacao
Cheesecake
basque style, passionfruit
Caramel Sauce
Whole Cheesecake w/o fruit
Whole Cheesecake w/ fruit
Amari Flight
Choco Choco Tart
Boysenberry
Bannana
Gold Medal Ribbon
Coffee Oreo
Chocolate Chip
GROCERY
Focaccia
Cultured Butter
Sourdough Starter
Pint Burrata
Pizza Dough
Cheese & Basil
Pizza Sauce
Soppressata TO GO
Pasta Sauce
Quart Bread Flour
Quart Pizza Flour
Chili Oil Dropper
Cucumber Vinaigrette
Aged Cheese Vinaigrette
Sumac Vinaigrette
Olive Pistachio Pesto
Pint Burrata
Caramel Grocery
Fennel Tee - Small
Fennel Tee - Medium
Fennel Tee - Large
Fennel Tee - Extra Large
COVID DRANKS
COCKTAILS
Margarita - Cocktail
Double Margarita - cocktail
Diving Bell
Double Diving Bell
Final Say
Jets to Hawaii
Double Jets to Hawaii
Irish Old Fashioned
Lone Warrior
Amari Stoudemire
Dirty Martini
French 36
Agave Trio
Amari Flight
Passionfruit Marg MIX
Skinny Marg MIX
Cadillac Marg MIX
Aperol Spritz Kit
ROUND OF BEERS
Send a round of beers as a thank you to the staff <3
Open Liquor
Negroni
TO GO VINO
BEER - NA BEV
ONLINE ORDERING
Salads
Dessert
ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED
ONE MENU TO RULE THEM ALL
SUPER BOWL CATERING
FOOD
'Nduja Chicken Wings 6 Piece
N'duja Chicken Wings 12 Piece
Tray Caesar Salad
3 Piece Meatballs
8 piece Meatballs
12 piece Meatballs
INDIV Footlong Focaccia Godmother Situation
Footlong Focaccia Godmother Situation
Joe's Pizza
Melinda's Pizza
Tiramisu Super Bowl
LINE IT UP
Tiramisu (SBC)
Ice Cream Pint (SBC)
ALCOHOL
GROCERY
OFF-SITE CATERING
CHEF'S FEE
Buffet
SERVICE CHARGE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046