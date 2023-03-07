Ronan imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Ronan LA

2,374 Reviews

$$

7315 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Food

Broccollini

$18.00Out of stock
Burrata Genovese

Burrata Genovese

$9.00

basil oil, toasted pine nuts, fresh basil

Butter + EVOO

$4.00
Caesar

Caesar

$18.00

gem lettuce, chicory, parm, anchovy, crouton... make it "alla diavola" by adding calabrian chili

Chicken Liver Pâté

$9.00
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$34.00

olive pistachio pesto, purslane, fennel pollen

Lettuces

Lettuces

$16.00

herbs, fennel, pickled fresno chile, cucumber vinaigrette

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$18.00

sauce, basil, parm (three 3oz balls per order)

Potatoes

$17.00
Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$37.00

panzanella

Señor Carrots

Señor Carrots

$17.00

spiced yogurt, honeycomb, coriander

Spaghetti Special

$42.00
Spicy Clams

Spicy Clams

$36.00

fennel soffritto, pine nuts, cheesy garlic bread

Veal Tomahawk

$50.00Out of stock
Wood-Fired Focaccia

Wood-Fired Focaccia

$6.00

Whole Chicken

$49.00Out of stock

Crispy and juicy brick chicken, seasoned with fennel pollen and mint, served over a bed of pistachio olive pesto.

LOCATION FEE

$750.00

Cake Cutting

$2.00

Pizza

Pizzas come unsliced (better for reheating at home) unless otherwise specified.
Brooklyn

Brooklyn

$23.00

Shaved mushroom, parm, red pepper flakes, Sicilian oregano

How 'nduja want it?

How 'nduja want it?

$24.00

spicy sausage, scallion, celery, gorgonzola

Joe's Pizza

$38.00
MARG & MARG

MARG & MARG

$25.00

Margherita Pizza & Margarita Cocktail combo. All day every day - happy hour at home!

Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

San Marzano tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, pecorino romano

Margherita sub Burrata

Margherita sub Burrata

$23.00

Margherita pizza with burrata instead of mozzarella

Marinara

Marinara

$20.00

Too much sauce, garlic, oregano, anchovies

Ode to Philippe

Ode to Philippe

$27.00

aka “french dip calzone”, rare roast beef, onion jus, hot mustard

Spicy Chomper

Spicy Chomper

$24.00

Soppressata, quattro formaggi, chili oil

Sweet Cheeks

Sweet Cheeks

$25.00

guanciale, ricotta forté cacio, e ‘pepe honey’

White Dynamite

$22.00

Zucca

$25.00

Side Clam Bread

$10.00

Cheese & Basil

$6.00

Pizza Sauce

$6.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Add Calabrian Chili

$2.00

Add Burrata

$4.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

mascarpone cream, cacao

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00

basque style, passionfruit

Caramel Sauce

$3.00

Whole Cheesecake w/o fruit

$60.00Out of stock

Whole Cheesecake w/ fruit

$70.00Out of stock

Amari Flight

$18.00

Choco Choco Tart

$10.00Out of stock
Boysenberry

Boysenberry

$8.00+
Bannana

Bannana

$8.00+
Gold Medal Ribbon

Gold Medal Ribbon

$8.00+
Coffee Oreo

Coffee Oreo

$8.00+

Chocolate Chip

$8.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$14.00

sauce, cheese, nothing green

Kids Carrots

$4.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

GROCERY

Focaccia

$5.00

Cultured Butter

$5.00

Sourdough Starter

$5.00

Pint Burrata

$12.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Cheese & Basil

$6.00

Pizza Sauce

$6.00

Soppressata TO GO

$6.50

Pasta Sauce

$6.00

Quart Bread Flour

$5.00

Quart Pizza Flour

$5.00

Chili Oil Dropper

$10.00

Cucumber Vinaigrette

$10.00

Aged Cheese Vinaigrette

$11.00

Sumac Vinaigrette

$9.00

Olive Pistachio Pesto

$12.00

Pint Burrata

$12.00

Caramel Grocery

$5.00

Fennel Tee - Small

$30.00

Fennel Tee - Medium

$30.00

Fennel Tee - Large

$30.00

Fennel Tee - Extra Large

$30.00

COVID DRANKS

COCKTAILS

Margarita - Cocktail

$16.00

Double Margarita - cocktail

$24.00

Diving Bell

$13.00

Double Diving Bell

$24.00

Final Say

$19.00

Jets to Hawaii

$13.00Out of stock

Double Jets to Hawaii

$24.00Out of stock

Irish Old Fashioned

$23.00

Lone Warrior

$23.00

Amari Stoudemire

$16.00

Dirty Martini

$23.00

French 36

$16.00

Agave Trio

$27.00

Amari Flight

$18.00

Passionfruit Marg MIX

$12.00

Skinny Marg MIX

$10.00

Cadillac Marg MIX

$10.00Out of stock
Aperol Spritz Kit

Aperol Spritz Kit

$38.00

ROUND OF BEERS

$35.00

Send a round of beers as a thank you to the staff <3

Open Liquor

Negroni

$14.00

TO GO VINO

Cava

Lambrusco

$37.00

Chenin Blanc

$23.00

White Burg

$44.00

Moro

$28.00

Rose

$23.00

Grenache Rosé

$39.00

Pais

$23.00

Grenache Temperance

$30.00

Pinot Noir

$37.00

Bichi

$33.00

BTL Puszta Libre!

$53.00

Nero

$63.00
Aperol Spritz Kit

Aperol Spritz Kit

$38.00

BEER - NA BEV

Taco Truck Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Indie Kolsch

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

Blue Goose Sour

$16.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

ONLINE ORDERING

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$18.00

gem lettuce, chicory, parm, anchovy, crouton... make it "alla diavola" by adding calabrian chili

Lettuces

Lettuces

$16.00

herbs, fennel, pickled fresno chile, cucumber vinaigrette

Pizza

Wood-fired Neapolitan style pizzas
MARG & MARG

MARG & MARG

$25.00

Margherita Pizza & Margarita Cocktail combo. All day every day - happy hour at home!

Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

San Marzano tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, pecorino romano

Margherita sub Burrata

Margherita sub Burrata

$23.00

Margherita pizza with burrata instead of mozzarella

Spicy Chomper

Spicy Chomper

$24.00

Soppressata, quattro formaggi, chili oil

Brooklyn

Brooklyn

$23.00

Shaved mushroom, parm, red pepper flakes, Sicilian oregano

Marinara

Marinara

$20.00

Too much sauce, garlic, oregano, anchovies

White Dynamite

White Dynamite

$22.00
How 'nduja want it?

How 'nduja want it?

$24.00

spicy sausage, scallion, celery, gorgonzola

Sweet Cheeks

Sweet Cheeks

$25.00

guanciale, ricotta forté cacio, e ‘pepe honey’

Ode to Philippe

Ode to Philippe

$27.00

aka “french dip calzone”, rare roast beef, onion jus, hot mustard

ROUND OF BEERS

$35.00

Send a round of beers as a thank you to the staff <3

Zucca

$25.00

Plates

Wood-Fired Focaccia

Wood-Fired Focaccia

$6.00
Burrata Genovese

Burrata Genovese

$9.00

basil oil, toasted pine nuts, fresh basil

Señor Carrots

Señor Carrots

$17.00

spiced yogurt, honeycomb, coriander

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$18.00

sauce, basil, parm (three 3oz balls per order)

Broccolini

Broccolini

$18.00

meyer lemon aoili, za'atar, mint

Potatoes

Potatoes

$17.00

aleppo, black garlic emulsion, parsley

Spicy Clams

Spicy Clams

$36.00

fennel soffritto, pine nuts, cheesy garlic bread

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$34.00

olive pistachio pesto, purslane, fennel pollen

Whole Chicken

$49.00Out of stock

Crispy and juicy brick chicken, seasoned with fennel pollen and mint, served over a bed of pistachio olive pesto.

Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$37.00

panzanella

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

mascarpone cream, cacao

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00

basque style, passionfruit

Caramel Sauce

$3.00
Boysenberry

Boysenberry

$8.00+
Bannana

Bannana

$8.00+
Gold Medal Ribbon

Gold Medal Ribbon

$8.00+
Coffee Oreo

Coffee Oreo

$8.00+

Chocolate Chip

$8.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$14.00

sauce, cheese, nothing green

Kids Carrots

$4.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Drinks

BTL Sparkling TO GO

$35.00

let us surprise you with something yummy :)

BTL White TO GO

$28.00

let us surprise you with something yummy :)

BTL Rose TO GO

$25.00

let us surprise you with something yummy :)

BTL Orange TO GO

$30.00

let us surprise you with something yummy :)

BTL Red TO GO

$29.00

let us surprise you with something yummy :)

Taco Truck Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

Belgian White Ale

$8.00

Pranqster Belgian-Style Golden Ale

$8.00

Under Pressure

$10.00

Revenant IPA

$8.00

Disco Wolf Hazy Double IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Busty Lush Non-Alcoholic Blonde Ale

$7.00

Nora Egyptian-Style Ale

$11.00

Elderwand Hard Kombucha

$11.00

ROUND OF BEERS

$35.00

Send a round of beers as a thank you to the staff <3

Curieux Bourbon Barrel Triple Ale

$11.00

Gonzo Imperial Porter

$9.00
Aperol Spritz Kit

Aperol Spritz Kit

$38.00

Margarita - Cocktail

$16.00

Double Margarita - cocktail

$24.00

Bubbling Avarice

$16.00

The Narrator

$16.00

Amari Stoudemire

$16.00

Diving Bell Vol 2

$17.00

Shipwreck'd

$16.00

Lone Warrior

$16.00

Espress Yourself

$18.00

The Archer

$16.00

Dessert Disco

$16.00

Hollow Point

$16.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Grocery

Cultured Butter

$5.00

Focaccia

$5.00

Pint Burrata

$12.00
Grape Escape

Grape Escape

$23.00

caciocavallo, gorgonzola, parm, california grapes, mosto cotto

Pizza Sauce

$6.00

Cheese & Basil

$6.00

Olive Pistachio Pesto

$12.00

Soppressata TO GO

$6.50

Sourdough Starter

$5.00

Quart Bread Flour

$5.00

Quart Pizza Flour

$5.00

Sumac Vinaigrette

$9.00

Aged Cheese Vinaigrette

$11.00

Cucumber Vinaigrette

$10.00

Chili Oil Dropper

$10.00

ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED

ONE MENU TO RULE THEM ALL

Kitchen

Wood-Fired Focaccia

Wood-Fired Focaccia

$6.00
Burrata Genovese

Burrata Genovese

$9.00

basil oil, toasted pine nuts, fresh basil

Caesar

Caesar

$18.00

gem lettuce, chicory, parm, anchovy, crouton... make it "alla diavola" by adding calabrian chili

Lettuces

Lettuces

$16.00

herbs, fennel, pickled fresno chile, cucumber vinaigrette

Arugula

Arugula

$16.00Out of stock

Deglet Noor dates, mint, caprottino cheese, lemon vinagrette

Señor Carrots

Señor Carrots

$17.00

spiced yogurt, honeycomb, coriander

Sprouted Broccolini

Sprouted Broccolini

$15.00Out of stock

za’atar, meyer lemon aioli

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$18.00

sauce, basil, parm (three 3oz balls per order)

Spanish Octopus

$18.00Out of stock

Served with guanciale, snap pea argrodolce, and pea tendrils.

Spicy Clams

Spicy Clams

$36.00

fennel soffritto, pine nuts, cheesy garlic bread

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$34.00

olive pistachio pesto, purslane, fennel pollen

Whole Chicken

$49.00Out of stock

Crispy and juicy brick chicken, seasoned with fennel pollen and mint, served over a bed of pistachio olive pesto.

Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$37.00

panzanella

Marinara

Marinara

$20.00

Too much sauce, garlic, oregano, anchovies

Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

San Marzano tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, pecorino romano

Margherita sub Burrata

Margherita sub Burrata

$23.00

Margherita pizza with burrata instead of mozzarella

Zucca

Zucca

$23.00Out of stock

Baby zucchini and flower, lemon, stracciatella, black pepper

Spicy Chomper

Spicy Chomper

$24.00

Soppressata, quattro formaggi, chili oil

Sweet Cheeks

Sweet Cheeks

$25.00

guanciale, ricotta forté cacio, e ‘pepe honey’

Brooklyn

Brooklyn

$23.00

Shaved mushroom, parm, red pepper flakes, Sicilian oregano

1 Up

1 Up

$23.00Out of stock

mushrooms, pea tendrils, caciocavallo, roasted garlic, aged sherry vinegar

Fiori

Fiori

$23.00Out of stock

Squash flower, anchovy, cream, fennel pollen

How 'nduja want it?

How 'nduja want it?

$24.00

spicy sausage, scallion, celery, gorgonzola

Ode to Philippe

Ode to Philippe

$27.00

aka “french dip calzone”, rare roast beef, onion jus, hot mustard

Side Clam Bread

$10.00
Boysenberry

Boysenberry

$7.00+
Bannana

Bannana

$7.00+
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$7.00+Out of stock
Gold Medal Ribbon

Gold Medal Ribbon

$7.00+
Coffee Oreo

Coffee Oreo

$7.00+

Lemon Rasberry

$7.00+Out of stock
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$14.00

sauce, cheese, nothing green

Kids Carrots

$4.00

Kids Broccoli

$4.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Bar

Margarita - Cocktail

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Martini

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Mojito

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Open Liquor

French 36

$16.00

Cyn & Tonic

$15.00

Amari Stoudemire

$16.00

Lone Warrior

$16.00

The Sun Also Rises

$15.00

The Final Say

$16.00

Diving Bell Vol 2

$17.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$15.00

Espress Yourself

$18.00

Violetta

$16.00

High Society

$17.00Out of stock

Bespoke

$17.00

Open Liquor

BTL Orsi San Vito

$52.00Out of stock

BTL CAVA

$42.00

BTL Francois Mikulski

$62.00

BTL Gatti Prosecco

$56.00

BTL Camillo Donati White

$48.00

BTL Quarticello

$60.00

BTL Chenin Blanc

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Albamar

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Beru Chablis

$96.00Out of stock

BTL Open Face Albarino blend

$58.00Out of stock

BTL Enfield Chard

$80.00

BTL Ryme Vermentino

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Amor Rose

$38.00

BTL Onward Malvasia

$54.00Out of stock

MAG Bon Jus

$112.00Out of stock

BTL Armonia

$76.00Out of stock

BTL Amanda

$64.00

BTL Rawditis

$70.00Out of stock

BTL So Far Out

$42.00

BTL Cume do Avia

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Open Face Pinot

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Nebbiolo Blend

$68.00

BTL Onward Carignan

$58.00

BTL PAIS

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Bichi

$48.00

BTL Ultra Violet

$58.00Out of stock

BTL xinomavro

$45.00

BTL Puszta Libre!

$53.00

BTL Bossa Nova

$72.00

BTL Nero d'Avola

$98.00Out of stock

SUPER BOWL CATERING

FOOD

'Nduja Chicken Wings 6 Piece

$16.00

N'duja Chicken Wings 12 Piece

$28.00Out of stock

Tray Caesar Salad

$32.00

3 Piece Meatballs

$18.00

8 piece Meatballs

$38.00

12 piece Meatballs

$52.00

INDIV Footlong Focaccia Godmother Situation

$18.00

Footlong Focaccia Godmother Situation

$48.00

Joe's Pizza

$38.00

Melinda's Pizza

$34.00

Tiramisu Super Bowl

$64.00

LINE IT UP

Tiramisu (SBC)

$40.00

Ice Cream Pint (SBC)

$16.00

ALCOHOL

ROUND OF BEERS

$35.00

Send a round of beers as a thank you to the staff <3

Diving Bell (SBC)

$75.00

Margarita (SBC)

$55.00

Jungle Bird (SBC)

$75.00

Slane Whiskey Sour (SBC)

$75.00

Cosmopolitan (SBC)

$75.00

Taco Truck Lager (six-pack)

$20.00

Sixpoint Pilsner (six-pack)

$20.00

GROCERY

Grape Escape

Grape Escape

$23.00

caciocavallo, gorgonzola, parm, california grapes, mosto cotto

Pizza Sauce

$6.00

Cheese & Basil

$6.00

Soppressata TO GO

$6.50

Pint Burrata

$12.00

Chili Oil Dropper

$10.00

ROUND OF BEERS

$35.00

Send a round of beers as a thank you to the staff <3

MERCH

Ronan Fennel Tee

$30.00

OFF-SITE CATERING

CHEF'S FEE

CHEF'S FEE

CHEF'S FEE

$1,050.00

Buffet

BUFFET X 40 ppl

$3,000.00

SERVICE CHARGE

Service Charge

$540.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Ronan image

Similar restaurants in your area

THE VILLAGE IDIOT
orange star4.1 • 2,060
7383 MELROSE AVE LOS ANGELES, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Bludso's BBQ
orange star4.9 • 3,035
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
TLD at Harlowe
orange starNo Reviews
7321 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza - LA
orange star4.5 • 1,340
641 N Highland Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Prime Pizza- Fairfax
orange star4.4 • 1,443
446 N Fairfax Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Jon & Vinny's - Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
412 North Fairfax LA, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
orange star4.2 • 8,196
7111 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
101 Asian Kitchen - 7170 Beverly Blvd
orange star4.5 • 4,992
7170 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
COFAX Coffee
orange star4.5 • 3,483
440 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Bludso's BBQ
orange star4.9 • 3,035
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Los Angeles
orange star4.4 • 3,011
448 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
BURGERS 99
orange star4.8 • 2,600
131 S La Brea Ave LOS ANGELES, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Koreatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston