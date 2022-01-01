RONIN CONGRESS PARK imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

RONIN CONGRESS PARK

60 Reviews

$$

1160 Madison St

Denver, CO 80206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GYOZA
MISO
RYU POKI

SOUP

MISO

$7.00

SMALL BITES

KAKI ( 3PC )

$21.00Out of stock

EDAMAME

$7.00

SPICY EDAMAME

$9.00

AGEDASHI TOFU

$13.00

NASU SHISHITO 4PC

$14.00

GOMA SHOYU

$20.00

JALAPENO SASHIMI (5pc)

$24.00

KARAAGE

$14.00

ATATAKI "WARM"

GYOZA

$12.00

IKA GESSO AGE

$13.00

CHICKEN YAKITORI

$12.00

HAMACHI KAMA

$18.00

SABA SHIOYAKI

$20.00

MISO NASU

$12.00Out of stock

NIKUMAKI

$18.00Out of stock

RAMEN

Dine-in only

RAMEN-TONKATSU

$22.00

RAMEN - SAN KINOKO

$24.00

TEMPURA

MAITAKE AGE

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER AGE

$14.00

SHRIMP/VEG TEMPURA

$20.00

VEG TEMPURA

$14.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3PC)

$12.00

GLUTEN FREE ITEMS

GF - MUKOZUKE

$26.00

GF - JALAPENO SASHIMI

$25.00

GF - SHISO LOVELY

$24.00

SUZUKI MAKI

$18.00

EB &FLOW

$20.00

MIDORIYA TRIO

$20.00

GF - Goku

$22.00

GF - Ryu Poki

$17.00

GF - Ronin Roll

$24.00

SASHIMI

ABURI SHAKE YUZUKOSHO

$12.00

ABURI TORO Blue Fin, Wild

$24.00

AJI

$14.00Out of stock

AMAEBI - SWEET SHRIMP

$14.00

TUNA TATAKI

$14.00Out of stock

ANAGO

$12.00

BINCHO - ALBACORE

$12.00

BLUEFIN AKAMI

$14.00

BLUEFIN CHUTORO

$20.00

BLUEFIN OTORO

$24.00

EBI - SHRIMP

$9.00

HAMACHI - YELLOWTAIL

$11.00

HAMACHI BELLY

$13.00

HIRAME

$14.00

ANKIMO

$14.00Out of stock

HOTATE - Japanese scallop

$15.00

HOTATE ABURI - Seared Japanese scallop

$16.00

IKA - Squid

$9.00

IKURA - SALMON ROE

$15.00

INARI TOFU

$7.00Out of stock

KAIBA - Scallop & Japanese mayo

$15.00

KANI - SNOW CRAB

$15.00

KANPACHI - AMBERJACK

$13.00Out of stock

KING SALMON

$14.00

KINMEDAI

$22.00

MADAI

$14.00

MASAGO

$7.00

MASU - OCEAN TROUT

$14.00

SABA

$10.00

SHAKE - SALMON

$9.00

SMOKED SALMON

$12.00

SNOW CRAB W/CAVIAR

$16.00

SUZUKI

$8.00

TAI - RED SNAPPER

$14.00Out of stock

TAKO

$9.00

TAMAGO YAKI

$7.00

TOBIKO

$7.00

UNAGI

$12.00

UNI - West Coast

$24.00

ZUKE TUNA

$12.00Out of stock

WAGYU

$18.00

NIGIRI

ABURI SHAKE YUZUKOSHO

$12.00

ABURI TORO Blue Fin

$24.00

AJI

$14.00Out of stock

AMAEBI - SWEET SHRIMP

$14.00

ANAGO

$12.00

TUNA TATAKI

$14.00Out of stock

BINCHO - ALBACORE

$12.00

BLUEFIN AKAMI

$14.00

BLUEFIN CHUTORO

$20.00

BLUEFIN OTORO

$24.00

EBI - SHRIMP

$9.00

HAMACHI - YELLOWTAIL

$11.00

HAMACHI BELLY

$13.00

HIRAME

$14.00

HOTATE - Japanese scallop

$15.00

HOTATE ABURI - Seared Japanese scallop

$16.00

IKA - Squid

$9.00

IKURA - SALMON ROE

$15.00

INARI TOFU

$7.00

KAIBA - Scallop & Japanese mayo

$15.00

KANI - SNOW CRAB

$15.00

KANPACHI - AMBERJACK

$13.00Out of stock

KING SALMON

$14.00

KINMEDAI

$22.00

MADAI

$14.00

MASAGO

$7.00

MASU - OCEAN TROUT

$14.00

SABA

$10.00

SHAKE - SALMON

$9.00

SMOKED SALMON

$12.00

SNOW CRAB W/CAVIAR

$16.00

SUZUKI

$8.00

TAI - RED SNAPPER

$14.00Out of stock

TAKO

$9.00

TAMAGO YAKI

$7.00

TOBIKO

$7.00

UNAGI

$12.00

UNI - West Coast

$24.00

Zuke Tuna

$12.00Out of stock

NY Strip

$18.00Out of stock

WAGYU

$18.00

HANDROLLS

Bluefin Tuna Temaki

$14.00

ORANGE CRUSH TEMAKI

$9.00

SALMON TARTARE TEMAKI

$10.00

SALMON TEMAKI

$10.00

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$16.00

SPICY TUNA TEMAKI

$14.00

YELLOWTAIL TEMAKI

$11.00

HOSOMAKI

ASPARAGUS MAKI

$9.00

AVOCADO MAKI

$8.00

KANPYO MAKI

$7.00

KAPPA MAKI

$7.00

NEGIHAMA

$11.00

OSHINKO MAKI

$7.00

SHAKE MAKI

$10.00

SHIITAKE MAKI

$7.00

BLUEFIN TUNA MAKI

$14.00

TATEMAKI

FUTOMAKI

$12.00

HOW BOUT 'DAT

$18.00

MINI SHRIMP

$18.00

SALMON SKIN

$11.00

VEGGIE MAKI

$12.00

UNAKYU

$14.00

ANAKYU

$14.00

TEMPURA MAKI

CHICKEN TEMPURA MAKI

$12.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA MAKI

$13.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB MAKI

$14.00

VEG TEMPURA MAKI

$11.00

URAMAKI

COLORADO ROLL

$18.00

DARK SIDE

$18.00

DRAGON ROLL

$18.00

GODZILLA ROLL

$24.00

GOKU ROLL

$20.00

SHISO LOVELY

$24.00

NICE & EASY

$18.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$11.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$24.00

RONIN ROLL

$22.00

RYU POKI

$14.00

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$14.00

OMAKASE

OMAKASE

$175.00

DONBURI

CHIRASHI

$38.00

IKURA-DON

$40.00

SHAKE-DON

$34.00

TEKKA-DON

$38.00

UNA-DON

$36.00

UNI-DON

$50.00

TEI SHOKU

ABURI NIGIRI SET (7 pcs)

$36.00

SASHIMI SET (12 pcs)

$40.00

VEGETABLE SUSHI SET

$24.00

DESSERT

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Red Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

Green/Red Ice Cream ( 2 SCOOPS)

$10.00

Birthday Dessert

Creme Brulèe

$14.00

Mochi

$8.00Out of stock

N/A BEVS

Refill

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea 12oz can

$6.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Ramune

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$4.50

Tonic Water

$4.50

Refill

DRINK SPECIALS

GLS KUNG FU GIRL RIESLING

$10.00Out of stock

Maker's RONIN Private Select

$12.00Out of stock

Gls Weingut Riesling

$12.00Out of stock

Btl Weingut Rielsing

$46.00Out of stock

Soto SP Junmai Daiginjo

$40.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$5.00Out of stock

Nanbu Bijin

$60.00Out of stock

Soto 720ml

$95.00Out of stock

JPOP

$6.00Out of stock

Kikusui Hiyaoroshi

$55.00Out of stock

Funaguchi Yellow Can

$15.00Out of stock

Soto 187ml

$12.00Out of stock

Hakkaisan 187ml

$16.00Out of stock

Zuiyo 187ml

$17.00Out of stock

Smith & Hook Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Smith & Hook Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Sake 1

Out of stock

Sake 2

Out of stock

Sake 3

Out of stock

Sake 4

Out of stock

Sake Pairing

$50.00Out of stock

Amabuki

$16.00Out of stock

Hakushika

$10.00Out of stock

Orange Ginger Fizz

$10.00Out of stock

Ronin Smash

$14.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Killa Beez

$15.00

Liquid Swords

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paper Crane

$17.00

Haku Vodka Mule

$14.00

Yuzilla

$15.00

Zensai

$14.00

SBAGLIATO

$16.00

BEER

Asahi Super Dry 12 oz

$7.00

Asahi Super Dry 22 oz

$13.00Out of stock

Echigo Rice Lager

$9.00

Flying IPA

$10.00

Hitachino Red Rice Ale

$12.00

Hitachino White Ale

$12.00

Orion 12 Oz

$7.00

Sapporo 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Sapporo 22 Oz.

$13.00

Yuzu Lager

$8.00Out of stock

SAKE

Hakutsuru Hot Sake

$10.00

Purple Haze

$14.00

Demon Slayer Junmai 180 ml box - Junmai

$14.00

Momo Kawa Junmai - Glass - Junmai

$16.00

Soto Junmai 187 ml - Can - Junmai

$16.00

Hakatsuru Chicka cup 200ml - Junami

$16.00

Organic Hakutsuru 300 ml - Junmai

$24.00

Suijin God of Water 300 ml - Junmai

$26.00

Kikumasamune Kimoto 500 ml - Junmai

$42.00

SOTO 720 ml - Junmai

$56.00Out of stock

Demon Slayer "Onikuroshi" 1.8 L - Junmai

$135.00Out of stock

Shibata Black "craft" 200 ml - Junami Ginjo

$20.00

Kikusui Aged Funaguchi Junmai Ginjo 200 ml

$24.00

Oyaji Gokuraku 180 ml - Junmai Ginjo

$26.00

Wondering Poet 720ml - Junmai Ginjo

$84.00

Kubota 300 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$36.00

Wakatake 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$120.00

Dassai 45 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$94.00

Pearls of Simplicity 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$90.00

Tears of Dawn 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$90.00

Soto 720 ml - Junmai Daiginjo

$98.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu 300 ml

$32.00

Suigei Drunken Whale Tokubetsu 720 ml

$84.00

Big Drunk Whale 1.8 L - Tokubetsu

$135.00Out of stock

Sayuri Hakatsuru 300 ml - Nigori

$20.00

Shibata Pink 200 ml - Nigori

$20.00

Kikumasamune Kinushiro Nigori 500 ml

$44.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori 720 ml

$52.00

JAPANESE WHISKY

Akashi

$18.00

Akashi Sherry Cask

$58.00

Akashi Single Malt

$38.00

Hakushu 12yr

$54.00

Hakushu 18yr

$72.00

Hibiki 17yr

$90.00

Hibiki 21yr

$180.00

Hibiki Harmony

$28.00

Ichiro's Malt & Grain

$28.00

Iwai

$16.00

Iwai Tradition

$24.00

Iwai Sherry Cask

$54.00

Iwai Tradition Wine Cask

$44.00

Mars Komogarake

$40.00

Nikka

$40.00

Nikka From The Barrel

$60.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$45.00

Toki

$16.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$58.00

Yamazaki 18yr

$95.00

VODKA

Effen Cucumber

$8.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$10.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$10.00

Haku

$14.00

Nikka Vodka

$14.00

Tito's

$10.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Lift Vodka

$8.00

GIN

Roku Gin

$10.00

Barr Hill Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Ford's Gin

$10.00Out of stock

Golden Moon Gin

$10.00Out of stock

Hendrick's

$12.00

Miles Gin

$8.00Out of stock

Nikka Coffey Gin

$16.00

Scapegrace

$14.00

Woody Creek Gin

$8.00Out of stock

Fleishmans

$9.00

RUM

Cane Run Rum

$8.00

Parce 8yr

$10.00

Real McCoy 3yr

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00Out of stock

WHISKEY

A.D. Laws 4-Grain Bourbon

$14.00Out of stock

A.D. Laws Secale Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Benchmark

$8.00

Blanton's

$18.00Out of stock

Breckenridge Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$9.00

E H Taylor

$9.00Out of stock

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark 46

$10.00

Makers RONIN Select

$15.00

Pappy van Winkle 12yr

$30.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$6.00Out of stock

Stagg

$18.00Out of stock

Stranahans Blue Peak

$14.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Tyrconnell Single Malt

$10.00Out of stock

Top-off Tuesday Whiskey

$8.00Out of stock

Weller

$12.00

Weller 12

$14.00Out of stock

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

1942 - DON JULIO

$45.00

Azul Classe Blanco

$40.00

Azul Rep

$44.00

Casamigo Anejo

$20.00

Casamigo Blanco

$15.00

Casamigo Reposado

$18.00

Charro

$8.00

Don Julio Rep

$18.00Out of stock

Dragones Blanco

$24.00

Uno

$16.00

Dos

$18.00

Tres

$20.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Repasado

$20.00Out of stock

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$12.00

AMARO

Angostura Amaro

$8.00

Ramazotti

$8.00Out of stock

Montenegro

$8.00Out of stock

Nonino

$12.00

Nardini

$12.00Out of stock

Cynar

$8.00Out of stock

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Averna

$8.00Out of stock

LIQUEUR

Grand Marnier

$10.00Out of stock

Bailey's

$9.00Out of stock

St. Germain

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$9.00Out of stock

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$13.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00Out of stock

Carpano Antica

$8.00Out of stock

BRANDY/COGNAC

Hennessey

$14.00Out of stock

Mars Hoken Brandy

$20.00Out of stock

Courvoisier

$12.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE \ Plum Wine

Gls Yealands SB

$14.00

Gls Seeker Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Gls Nielson Chardonnay

$15.00

Gls Takara Plum Wine

$14.00

Btl Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

Btl Takara Plum Wine

$54.00Out of stock

Btl Pinot Grigio

$54.00

Btl Nielson Chardonnay

$58.00

RED WINE & ROSE

Btl Day Owl Rose

$54.00

Btl Firesteed Pinot Noir

$62.00

Btl the Show Malbec

$58.00

Btl Spinelli Cabernet Sauv

$54.00

Gls Day Owl Rose

$14.00

Gls Firesteed Pinot Noir

$16.00

Gls the Show Malbec

$15.00

Gls Spinelli Cabernet Sauv

$14.00

SPARKLING WINE & SAKE

Gls VALDO

$13.00

Gls Bouvet Sparkling Rose

$14.00

Btl VALDO

$50.00

Btl Bouvet Sparkling Rose

$54.00

Ikezo Peach Sake

$12.00Out of stock

SIDES

FRESH WASABI SIDE

$5.00

JALAPENOS, SLICED

$1.00

PICKLED WASABI SIDE

$2.00

PONZU SAUCE SIDE

$1.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

STEAM RICE

$4.00Out of stock

UNAGI SAUCE SIDE

$1.00

Side Ginger

$0.50

SUSHI RICE

$4.00

Bone Marrow Sake Shot

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Congress Park - Denver neighborhood, Ronin serves traditional sushi and ramen, using freshest fish imported directly from Japan.

Location

1160 Madison St, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

Gallery
RONIN CONGRESS PARK image
RONIN CONGRESS PARK image

Similar restaurants in your area

Motomaki - Denver
orange starNo Reviews
500 16th St. Suite 184c Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Foraged
orange starNo Reviews
1825 Blake Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Tiny Giant Sushi - Milepost Zero
orange starNo Reviews
1601 19th Street, Suite 150 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
TOKIO
orange star4.1 • 581
2907 Huron St #103 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
orange star4.5 • 804
2715 17th St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Iwayama Sushi - 5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C
orange star4.6 • 710
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Denver
orange star4.7 • 2,595
3000 E 1st Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston