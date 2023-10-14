Ronnie Grisanti's 6150 Poplar Avenue #122
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Memphis with love since 1909
Location
6150 Poplar Avenue #122, Memphis, TN 38119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bog and Barley - 6150 Poplar Ave Suite 124
No Reviews
6150 Poplar Ave Suite 124 Memphis, TN 38119
View restaurant
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Crown Centre
No Reviews
6450 Poplar Avenue Memphis, TN 38119
View restaurant
Wild Beet Catering - 6641 Poplar Avenue #106
No Reviews
6641 Poplar Avenue #106 Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant