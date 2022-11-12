Rono Dumplings 6130 S Avalon Blvd 128
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Crafted in Chinese culinary tradition, Rono Dumplings brings handmade, spiced-to-perfection dumplings straight from our kitchen to yours. Carefully mixed inside each dumpling is a savory filling that’s seasoned in a special blend of authentic Chinese flavors and a handcrafted sauce that delivers an at-home dumpling with an immersively authentic experience.
661 E 62nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90001
