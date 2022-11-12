Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rono Dumplings 6130 S Avalon Blvd 128

review star

No reviews yet

661 E 62nd St

Los Angeles, CA 90001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Steamed Dumplings (8 pieces)

Beef Carrots (8 pieces)

Beef Carrots (8 pieces)

$10.80

A perfect combination between the sweetness of the carrots and the juiciness of the beef.

Chicken Cilantro (8 pieces)

Chicken Cilantro (8 pieces)

$10.80Out of stock

Chicken warmed by a hint of tangy citrus from cilantro. Seasoned with our house signature sauce and a blend of Chinese spices.

Pork Napa (8 pieces)

Pork Napa (8 pieces)

$11.60

Pork and Napa cabbage is a classic combination for dumplings, but we season it with a special blend of spices, and house sauce. Flavorful and juicy without a single trace of MSG.

Tomato & Egg (Vegeterian) (8 pieces)

Tomato & Egg (Vegeterian) (8 pieces)

$10.80
Three Mushrooms (Vegan) (8 pieces)

Three Mushrooms (Vegan) (8 pieces)

$11.60

Classic dumplings with a savory and sweet twist

Shrimp & Pork (8 pieces)

Shrimp & Pork (8 pieces)

$11.60

Combo

Dumpling Sampler (6)

Dumpling Sampler (6)

$8.50

For dumplings lovers wanting to give it a try!

Dumplings in chili sauce (12 pieces)

Dumplings in chili sauce (12 pieces)

$17.50

Choose a combination of 2 flavors, with 6 each.

Group Dumplings (24 pieces) | (Choose 2 flavors and a drink)

Group Dumplings (24 pieces) | (Choose 2 flavors and a drink)

$31.50

Choose a combination of 3 flavors, with 8 each.

Family Dumplings (48) | (Choose 4 flavors and a drink)

$56.80

Choose 4 flavors, with 12 dumplings each flavor.

Catering Dumplings (96) | (Choose 6 flavors and a drink)

$109.00

Choose 6 flavors, 16 of each.

Dumplings (16 pieces) (Choose 2 flavors and a drink)

$23.50

Dumplings ( 32 pieces ) | (Choose 2 flavors and a drink)

$43.00

Dipping Sauce

Our dumplings are flavorful without the need to drip in soy sauce but we do recommend vinegar for the most authentic experience. Want a kick? Try szhechuan chili sauce!

Soy Sauce (4 oz.)

$3.20

Our sauce is always no MSG.

Vinegar (4 oz.)

$3.20

Our sauce is always no MSG.

Szechuan Chili Sauce (4 oz.)

$4.00

Made with garlic, scallion, Szechuan chili oil… Best when poured all over steamed dumplings. Our sauce is always no MSG.

Sweet Vinegar Garlic sauce (4 oz)

$3.20

Sweet, sour and garlicky. Our sauce is always no MSG.

Beverage (curated from China)

VITA Lemon Tea 维他柠檬茶

VITA Lemon Tea 维他柠檬茶

$4.55

This is a classic lemon tea that is consumed daily by many people in Southern China. Tart and refreshing.

VITA Soy Milk 维他豆奶 (vegan & dairy free)

$4.55

This is a traditional Chinese drink that has popularized all over Asia, made with non-GMO soybeans and is vegan and dairy free. Lightly sweetened and nourishing.

WANT WANT sweet milk 旺仔牛奶

WANT WANT sweet milk 旺仔牛奶

$4.55

This is a trendy sweet milk beverage in China for years because of its smooth and milky taste.

Coconut Milk Beverage 椰树牌椰汁

$4.55

White Peach soda

$4.55

Genki Forest soda taste somewhere in between soda and sparkling water. 0 fat, 0 calories, 0 sugar. Sweet and refreshing.

White Strawberry Coconut soda

$4.55

Genki Forest soda taste somewhere in between soda and sparkling water. 0 fat, 0 calories, 0 sugar. Sweet and refreshing.

Grape soda

$4.55

Genki Forest soda taste somewhere in between soda and sparkling water. 0 fat, 0 calories, 0 sugar. Sweet and refreshing.

Sparkling yogurt

$4.55

Genki Forest sparkling yogurt drink, 0 fat, 0 sugar, 0 calories. Tart, sparkling, refreshing.

Citrus soda

$4.55

Citrus soda from Genki Forest, 0 fat, 0 sugar, 0 calories. Sweet, sparkling, refreshing.

Pan fried Dumplings (8 pieces)

Pan fried Chicken Cilantro dumplings ( 8 pieces )

$11.80

Pan fried Beef Carrots dumplings (8 pieces)

$11.80

Pan fried Three Mushroom dumplings (8 pieces)

$12.60

Pan fried Tomato & Egg dumplings ( 8 pieces )

$11.80

Pan fried Shrimp & Pork dumplings (8 pieces)

$12.60

Pan fried Pork Napa dumplings ( 8 pieces )

$12.60

Dumplings in Chili Sauce ( 8 pieces )

Beef Carrots dumplings in Chili sauce (8 pieces)

$12.80

Chicken Cilantro dumplings in Chili sauce (8 pieces)

$12.80

Tomato & Egg dumplings in Chili sauce (8 pieces)

$12.80

Three Mushrooms dumplings in Chili Sauce(Vegan) (8 pieces)

$13.60

Pork Napa dumplings in Chili Sauce (8 pieces)

$12.80

Shrimp & Pork dumplings in Chili sauce (8 pieces)

$13.60

Noodles

Noodles with Chili Sauce

$6.00

Noodles with Szechuan Chili sauce, topped with scallions.

Noodles with Sesame Sauce

$6.00

Noodles with Sesame Sauce

Noodles with Peanut Sauce

$6.00

Noodles with Peanut Sauce is a specialty noodle from Shaxian of China.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Crafted in Chinese culinary tradition, Rono Dumplings brings handmade, spiced-to-perfection dumplings straight from our kitchen to yours. Carefully mixed inside each dumpling is a savory filling that’s seasoned in a special blend of authentic Chinese flavors and a handcrafted sauce that delivers an at-home dumpling with an immersively authentic experience.

Website

Location

661 E 62nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bangin Buns - Florence
orange star4.6 • 431
1457 E. Florence Ave Los Angeles, CA 90001
View restaurantnext
La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo - 1500 EAST FLORENCE AVE
orange starNo Reviews
1500 EAST FLORENCE AVE Los Angeles, CA 90001
View restaurantnext
Johns Drive-In Hamburgers
orange starNo Reviews
6625 E Santa Fe Ave Huntington Park, CA 90255
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Vernon & Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
4380 S BROADWAY AVE LOS ANGELES, CA 90037
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Huntington Park
orange star4.5 • 1,736
2425 E FLORENCE HUNTINGTON PARK, CA 90255
View restaurantnext
Two Wings
orange starNo Reviews
3768 Maple Ave Los Angeles, CA 90011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston