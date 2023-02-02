Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ron's BBQ 8314 AL HWY 144

No reviews yet

8314 AL HWY 144

Alexandria, AL 36250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Red Neck Cheese Fries

$5.99

A waffle cheese fry combination with bacon and your choice of meat: chicken or pull pork.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled Pork with Bacon Sandwich

$9.99

Smash Burger

$9.99

Rib Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Salad and Soup

Side Salad

$3.99

House Salad

$6.99

Pulled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Pulled BBQ Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Soup Of The Day

$7.99

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.99

Pulled Chicken Plate

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (2)

$8.99

Chicken Tenders (3)

$10.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$12.99

1/2 Slab Ribs

$15.99

Full Slab Ribs

$29.99

Wings

6 wings

$9.99

12 wings

$17.99

24 wings

$29.99

50 wings

$59.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tender

$5.99

Kids Pulled Slider

$5.99

Kids Bologna Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Fry

$2.99

Waffle Fry

$2.99

Slaw

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Pork loins

Regular Bag

$6.99

Lemon Pepper Seasoned Bag

$6.99

Hot Lemon Pepper Seasoned Bag

$6.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Parmer

$2.99

Water

$0.50

Sauces

Ranch Cup

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.50

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Cup (Mild)

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and try the meats.

8314 AL HWY 144, Alexandria, AL 36250

