Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream and Bowling

1231 Hyde Park Ave

Hyde Park, MA 02136

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular
Quarts
Kids

Hard Ice Cream

Kids

$5.75

Regular

$6.75

Large

$7.75

Soft Serve

Kids Soft Serve

$5.75Out of stock

Regular Soft Serve

$6.75Out of stock

Large Soft Serve

$7.75Out of stock

Hand Packed Pints & Quarts

Pints

Pints

$10.25
Quarts

Quarts

$13.95

Ice Cream Sandwich Packs

Sandwich Pack Includes: 6 Sandwiches with between 3 and 4 different varieties of ice cream No Substitutions Please
Vanilla Pack

Vanilla Pack

$18.95Out of stock

This Sandwich Pack Includes: 2 Vanilla 2 Cookie Dough 2 Oreo

Mocha Pack

Mocha Pack

$18.95Out of stock

Sandwich Pack Includes: 2 Brookie Dough 1 Irish Coffee 1 Milk Chocolate 2 Kahlua Chip

Ron's Favorites Pack

Ron's Favorites Pack

$18.95Out of stock

Sandwich Pack Includes 2 Caramel Fudge Brownie 2 Peanut Butter Explosion 2 Oreo Cake Batter

Neopolitan

$18.95Out of stock

Vanilla/chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan Pack

$18.95

Fall favorites

$18.95Out of stock

Nutty Pack

Toppings to Go

3 Oz Single Serve

5 Oz (2-3 People)

8 oz (4-5 People)

8 oz (4-5 People)

10oz (6-7 People)

10oz (6-7 People)

16 oz (10 People)

16 oz (10 People)

Serves 6-10 people

5 oz Jimmies to Go (Chocolate)

5 oz Jimmies to Go (Chocolate)

$2.00

5 oz Jimmies to go (Rainbow)

$2.00
Can of Whipped Cream

Can of Whipped Cream

$4.95
Cherries to Go

Cherries to Go

$1.00

Sundaes

Kid's Sundae

Kid's Sundae

$7.50
Regular Sundae

Regular Sundae

$8.50
Large Sundae

Large Sundae

$9.50
Extra Large Sundae

Extra Large Sundae

$10.50
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.50
Banana Boat

Banana Boat

$12.50

Frappes

Regular Frappe

Regular Frappe

$9.50
Extra Thick Frappe

Extra Thick Frappe

$10.50

Freeze

$10.50

Raspberry Lime Ricky

Raspberry Lime Ricky

$4.95

Blue Raspberry Lime Ricky

$4.95

Cherry Lime Ricky

$4.95

Tee Shirts

Show the world you know the best-kept secret in Boston. Our black Gildan round neck t-shirt is durable, comfortable, and built to last.

Womens

$20.00Out of stock

Mens

$20.00

Hoodies

$35.00Out of stock

Tie Die

$20.00Out of stock

Hoodies

Keep warm and styling in our Ron's branded black hoodie. Show the world you know the best ice cream in Boston.

Pull Over

$35.00

Magnets

You know the best ice cream and candlepin bowling in Boston - now tell the world your secret. This 4 x 4.25 Ron's branded car magnet is just the thing you need.
Ron's Car Magnet

Ron's Car Magnet

$4.95

Now they will know where you are headed - straight to Ron's for the world's best ice cream. 3" x 3"

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to Ron’s. Discover the award winning ice cream that is Boston’s best kept secret. Handmade in our Hyde Park location fresh daily using only the finest ingredients. See for yourself why Ron’s has a cult following, since 1979.

Website

Location

1231 Hyde Park Ave, Hyde Park, MA 02136

Directions

Gallery
Rons Ice Cream and Bowling image
Rons Ice Cream and Bowling image
Rons Ice Cream and Bowling image
Rons Ice Cream and Bowling image

