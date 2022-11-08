Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roofers Union

545 Reviews

$$

2446 18th Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Thigh Sandwich
Brussel Sprouts
8oz Cheeseburger

Snacks/Starters

French Onion Dip

$10.00

A dip with chopped caramelized onions, sour cream, mayo, garlic powder. Served with house made potato chips (vegetarian)

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried crispy, tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette. Topped with parmesan cheese and served with smoked sour cream for dipping.

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower Shishito Pepper, Pickled Cauliflower, Mustard Vinaigrette

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, gruyere , seasoned bread crumbs

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Crispy Calamari zucchini, red pepper, spicy soy aioli (contains gluten)

Wings

$11.00

Chicken wings are marinated in soy sauce and fish sauce. Then fried crispy, tossed in a honey sriracha sauce. Served with either blue cheese or ranch.

Buratta & Tomato Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Burrata, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Green Goddess Sauce, Balsamic

Kale Salad

$11.00

Artichoke, Feta, Smoked Almond, Pickled Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette (can be made vegan if you leave off the Feta)

Side Fries

$7.00

x5 Cheese & Meat Board

$29.00

x3 Cheese & Meat Board

$24.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

Roasted Beets

$12.00

Roasted Mixed Beets lemon whipped ricotta, orange, arugula, pistachio, red wine vinaigrette (vegan/dairy free if you leave off ricotta)

Supper/Sandwiches

Pappardelle Pasta

$19.00

Red Lentil Bolognese, Parmesan (vegetarian) allergy note: cheese can be left off for no dairy)

Fusilli Pasta

$22.00

sautéed shrimp, sun-dried tomato, arugula, mascarpone, white wine, garlic, shallot (contains dairy)

Pesto Shrimp Flatbread

$19.00

Shrimp, Cherry Tomato, Arugula, Pesto, Béchamel. Please note: cannot be made dairy free

Flat Iron Steak

$26.00

Grilled flatiron steak served with sautéed mushrooms, bordelaise sauce and French fries.

Quinoa & Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar served on a potato bun. (Quinoa Burger contains wheat & egg)

Fried Thigh Sandwich

$15.00

Sriracha honey glaze, lettuce, mayo served on ciabatta bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper, Dill Aioli, Ciabatta (fries or salad)

8oz Cheeseburger

$16.00

ground brisket & sirloin, Cabot cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, LTO, potato bun

Bratwurst

$14.00Out of stock

Housemade Bratwurst (pork) topped with sauerkraut braised with bacon, onion, apple cider and caraway seed. Served on a pretzel roll with spicy Dijon mustard.

Sweets

Dark Chocolate Pot de Creme

$9.00

Rich and creamy dark chocolate pudding topped with whipped cream.

Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake w/ whipped cream & strawberry compote

Punches & More (Copy)

Fever Pitch x1 (individual)

$12.00

Trouble At The Overlook (individual)

$12.00

Throwing Stones x1 (individual)

$12.00

Frozen: Espresso Martini

$12.00

32oz Fever Pitch

$45.00

32oz Trouble At The Overlook

$45.00

32oz Throwing Stones

$45.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Roofers Union consists of three wonderful floors, each with its own identity. 1st floor: Jug & Table, a cozy wine bar 2nd floor: Roofers Union Dining & Bar, think craft beer hall 3rd floor: Rooftop, covered, beautiful always, heated if needed.

Location

2446 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Roofers Union image
Roofers Union image
Roofers Union image
Roofers Union image

Similar restaurants in your area

Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
The DINER
orange starNo Reviews
2453 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Lucky Buns - AdMo - 2000 18th St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
2000 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
El Tamarindo
orange starNo Reviews
1785 Florida Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Perry's
orange starNo Reviews
1811 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Tail Up Goat
orange star4.6 • 1,805
1827 Adams Mill Road, NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston