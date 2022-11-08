Roofers Union
545 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Roofers Union consists of three wonderful floors, each with its own identity. 1st floor: Jug & Table, a cozy wine bar 2nd floor: Roofers Union Dining & Bar, think craft beer hall 3rd floor: Rooftop, covered, beautiful always, heated if needed.
Location
2446 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
