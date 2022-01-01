A map showing the location of Rooftop Cinema Club DTLAView gallery
Mediterranean

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA

No reviews yet

888 South Olive Street

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Popular Items

Red Vines
M&M Peanut
M&M Peanut Butter

Popcorn

Popcorn Tub 46oz

Popcorn Tub 46oz

$5.00

46oz

Candy

M&M Peanut Butter

M&M Peanut Butter

$5.25

5.1oz

M&M Peanut

M&M Peanut

$5.25

5.1oz

M&M Chocolate

M&M Chocolate

$5.25

5.1oz

Reeses Pieces

Reeses Pieces

$5.25

6oz

Skittles

Skittles

$4.75

7.2oz

Skittles Sour

Skittles Sour

$4.75

5.7oz

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$4.75

5oz

Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$4.75

5oz

Gummi Bears Organic

Gummi Bears Organic

$5.25

4oz

Red Vines

Red Vines

$4.75

5oz

Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales

$4.75

5oz

Beverages

Dasani 20oz Water

Dasani 20oz Water

$4.00

20oz

Dasani Lg Water

Dasani Lg Water

$6.00

Litre

San Pellegrino

$3.75
Dr. Pepper Bottle

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Coco

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Snacks

Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

$6.75
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
Cheese Cup

Cheese Cup

$2.00
Jalapeno Slices

Jalapeno Slices

$1.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Halloween

M&MS Cookie and Scream

$3.00

E Frutti Spooky Gummy Eyes

$2.40

Dots Candy Ghosts

$2.50

Warheads Halloween Grubs

$2.50

Skittles Shriekers

$3.00

Sugar Skull Ring Pop

$0.90

Friday The 13th Jason Mask Candy

$3.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
