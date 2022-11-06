A map showing the location of Rooftop Cinema Club Embassy Skylawn NYCView gallery

Rooftop Cinema Club Embassy Skylawn NYC

review star

No reviews yet

60 West 37th Street

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popcorn

85oz

Kettle Corn Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Popcorn Tub 46oz

Popcorn Tub 46oz

$5.00

46oz

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning (Copy)

Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning (Copy)

$2.00

Refill

$1.00

Candy

M&M Peanut Butter

M&M Peanut Butter

$5.25

5.1oz

M&M Peanut

M&M Peanut

$5.25

5.1oz

M&M Chocolate

M&M Chocolate

$5.25

5.1oz

Reeses Pieces

Reeses Pieces

$5.25

6oz

Skittles

Skittles

$4.75

7.2oz

Skittles Sour

Skittles Sour

$4.75

5.7oz

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$4.75

5oz

Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$4.75

5oz

Gummi Bears Organic

Gummi Bears Organic

$5.25

4oz

Red Vines

Red Vines

$4.75

5oz

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY
orange starNo Reviews
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101 New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Cafe China - 傾國傾城
orange starNo Reviews
59 W. 37th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Time Square
orange starNo Reviews
273 West 38th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1065 Sixth Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Avenue Of The Americas New york, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
orange starNo Reviews
66 w 39th st New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston