A map showing the location of Rooftop Cinema Club El SegundoView gallery

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo

review star

No reviews yet

1310 E Franklin Ave

El Segundo, CA 90245

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popcorn

Popcorn Tub 46oz

Popcorn Tub 46oz

$5.00

46oz

Candy

M&M Peanut

M&M Peanut

$5.25

5.1oz

M&M Chocolate

M&M Chocolate

$5.25

5.1oz

Reeses Pieces

Reeses Pieces

$5.25

6oz

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$4.75

5oz

Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$4.75

5oz

Gummi Bears Organic

Gummi Bears Organic

$5.25

4oz

Red Vines

Red Vines

$4.75

5oz

M&M Peanut Butter

M&M Peanut Butter

$5.25

5.1oz

Skittles

Skittles

$4.75

7.2oz

Nerds Gummy Clusters

$4.75

Beverages

Dasani 20oz Water

Dasani 20oz Water

$4.00

20oz

Dasani Lg Water

Dasani Lg Water

$6.00

Litre

Dr. Pepper Bottle

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$4.75

20oz

San Pellegrino 500ml

San Pellegrino 500ml

$6.00Out of stock

Halloween

M&M Cookies & Scream

$6.00

Twix Ghosts

$5.75

Spooky Gummy Eyes

$4.75

Dots Ghosts

$5.00

Warheads Halloween Grubs

$5.00

Skittles Shriekers

$6.00

Ring Pop

$1.75

Friday the 13th Candy Mask

$6.25
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1310 E Franklin Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Surfridge Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
137 Nevada St. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Stix & Straws
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108 El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental
orange starNo Reviews
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
PS LAX - 6871 West Imperial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
6871 west imperial hwy Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Jame Enoteca
orange star4.5 • 28
241 Main St. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Sausal
orange starNo Reviews
219 Main Street El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Segundo

Nomad Eatery
orange star4.6 • 136
2041 Rosecrans Ave El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Jame Enoteca
orange star4.5 • 28
241 Main St. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Segundo
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston