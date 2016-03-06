Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Drive-In off Navigation

review star

No reviews yet

2315 Navigation Boulevard

Houston, TX 77003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popcorn

85oz
Popcorn Tub 46oz

Popcorn Tub 46oz

$5.00

46oz

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00

Kettle Corn Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00

Candy

Buncha Crunch

Buncha Crunch

$4.75Out of stock

3.2oz

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$4.75Out of stock

2oz

Dots

Dots

$4.75

6.5oz

Fruit Snacks

Fruit Snacks

$5.25

5oz

Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales

$4.75

5oz

M&M Peanut Butter

M&M Peanut Butter

$5.25Out of stock

5.1oz

M&M Peanut

M&M Peanut

$5.25

5.1oz

M&M Chocolate

M&M Chocolate

$5.25Out of stock

5.1oz

M&M Minis

M&M Minis

$3.00
Nerds Rope

Nerds Rope

$2.00

1oz

Reeses Pieces

Reeses Pieces

$5.25Out of stock

6oz

Skittles

Skittles

$4.75

7.2oz

Skittles Sour

Skittles Sour

$4.75Out of stock

5.7oz

Snickers Minis

Snickers Minis

$5.25

4.4oz

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$4.75

5oz

Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$4.75

5oz

Starburst Peg

Starburst Peg

$4.75

7.2oz

Toblerone

Toblerone

$5.25

3.5oz

Twizzlers

Twizzlers

$4.75

7oz

Twizzlers Nibs

Twizzlers Nibs

$4.75

7oz

Whoppers

Whoppers

$4.00

5oz

Gummi Bears Organic

Gummi Bears Organic

$5.25

4oz

Red Vines

Red Vines

$4.75

5oz

Brownie Brittle

Brownie Brittle

$6.75

5oz

Oh My Smore's Bar

Oh My Smore's Bar

$6.75

2.8oz

M&M Mini Tube

$2.00

Peppermint Bark

$2.00

Snacks

Pickle (Big Papa)

Pickle (Big Papa)

$3.00

8oz

Pickle Hot (Big Papa)

Pickle Hot (Big Papa)

$3.00
Cheddar Cheese Pretzel

Cheddar Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Cheese Cup

Cheese Cup

$2.00
Jalapeno Slices

Jalapeno Slices

$1.00
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

$6.75
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Beverages

Dasani 20oz Water

Dasani 20oz Water

$3.75

20oz

Dasani Lg Water

Dasani Lg Water

$5.25

Litre

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Dr. Pepper Bottle

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$4.75

20oz

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$3.75

12oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.75

12oz

Sprite

Sprite

$3.75

12oz

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.75Out of stock

12oz

San Pellegrino 500ml

San Pellegrino 500ml

$3.75
Gatorade Cool Blue

Gatorade Cool Blue

$4.00

20oz

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2315 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery
The Drive-In off image
The Drive-In off image
The Drive-In off image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southside Flying Pizza - Navigation
orange star4.2 • 211
2240 Navigation Ste. 800 Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Acadian Coast
orange starNo Reviews
2929 Navigation #200 Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
orange star4.4 • 103
712 Main ST Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - Understory
orange star3.6 • 16
800 Capitol St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Kokoro - Houston
orange star4.6 • 266
409 Travis st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston