Rooftop at the Providence G

1,828 Reviews

$$

100 Dorrance St,

Providence, RI 02903

Popular Items

Beef & Broccoli
Steak Tartare
Crudo

Fall 2022 Cocktails

Cider Sangria

$14.00

Coffeemilk Espressotini

$15.00

Ghost Town

$14.00

Nicolini Martini

$15.00

Rye Sandshine

$16.00

The 4-0-1

$21.00

The 4-0-1 REFILL

$7.00

The Amazon

$15.00

The Beet Drop

$13.00

The Cookie Jar

$15.00

The Crossword

$14.00

The Science Guy

$13.00

N/A Nicolini Martini

$10.00

N/A Cider Sangria

$10.00

N/A Beet Drop

$10.00

N/A Coffeemilk Espressotini

$10.00

N/A Amazon

$10.00

N/A Crossword

$10.00

Special

The Wednesday

$14.00

Spooky Sangria

$12.00

The Frankenstein

$13.00

Skulls & Bones

$14.00

Clothing

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Sparkling

Ruffino Prosecco

$39.00

Rose

Chiaretto Valtenesi Rose

$32.00Out of stock

GD Vajra Rosabella Rose

$42.00Out of stock

Ioppa Rose

$42.00Out of stock

White

Le Monde Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Dunafugato White Blend

$39.00

Dr. Burklin Wolf Riesling

$46.00

Milbrant Chardonnay

$42.00

William Hill, Sauvignon Blanc, CA

$36.00

Luigi Baudana "Dragon"

$42.00

Urban Riesling

$46.00

Red

Aereno Cabernet

$42.00

Le Monde Cabernet

$42.00

Fattoria Di Petrognano Chianti

$39.00

Fattoria Del Cerro Sangiovese

$42.00

Contour Pinot Noir, CA

$42.00

William Hill, Merlot, CA

$36.00

Viu Manent, Malbec

$36.00

Raw

Painted Hills beef, green peppercorn aioli

Local Oysters - each

$3.00

Verjus mignonette, kimchi cocktail sauce

Crudo

$14.00

Local fish, daily preparation

Steak Tartare

$16.00

Appetizers

Crab Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Lump crab, old bay, chive

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Spinach, pernod, gribiche

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Crispy wings, Eggo®, foie syrup, picked chilies, candied Pecans

Mussels

$18.00

House-made hot Italian sausage, braised fennel, tomato broth, baguette

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.00

House Pimento cheese, potato chips, chive

Bowl Fully of Belly

$13.00

Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham

Tempura Rock Shrimp

$16.00

Gochujang aioli, scallion

Scallop & Short Rib

$15.00

Butternut puree, slaw, chipotle jam

Roasted Mushrooms

$14.00

Mixed mushrooms, soft egg, melted shallot, thyme

Salads

Beet Salad

$12.00

Citrus, apple, cilantro

Roasted Carrots

$12.00

Za'atar, lebneh, pickled onion, parsley

Our Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish

Pizza

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil

Duck and Fig Flatbread

$15.00

Ricotta, herbs, arugula

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Andouille sausage, poblano, tomato pan sauce, herbs

Rooftop Burger

$18.00

Painted Hills beef, American cheese, candied bacon, pickle, iceberg, onion, mob sauce, shore fries

Beef & Broccoli

$29.00

Painted Hills petit tender, charred broccoli, salsa rosa, tonnato, rice

Oven Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$26.00

Cornbread, collard green, redeye gravy

Scallops

$28.00

Farro, fall vegetables, sopressata aoili, salsa verde

Lumaconi Pasta

$20.00

Sundried tomato, spinach, herbs, parmesan

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Butter poached lobster, risotto, saffron, parmesan, chive

Sides

Shore Fries with Mob Sauce

$10.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Farro, Fall Vegetables

$8.00

Cornbread with Butter & Spicy Honey

$8.00

Brussels, Kimchi, Bacon

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate pecan brittle, eggnog ice cream

Apple & Fig Cobbler

$12.00

Oat crumble, whipped green tea ricotta

ICBM

$10.00

Bailey's ice cream, brownie, marshmallow, candied peanuts

Butternut Squash Cornbread

$10.00

Price per person

$55 Price

$55.00

Additional Starter

$7.00

Additional Starter

$10.00

$60 Price

$60.00

Water & Soda Station

$3.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Rooftop dining all year long. BRING A BLANKET AND GET COZY AT OUR OUTDOOR FIREPITS OR INSIDE A PRIVATE IGLOO, OR DINE WITH US UNDER OUR FULLY WEATHERIZED GLASS ROOFTOP AND ENJOY LIVE ENTERTAINMENT ALL MONTH LONG.

100 Dorrance St,, Providence, RI 02903

Rooftop at the Providence G image
Rooftop at the Providence G image

