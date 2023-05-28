The Rooftop Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Rooftop Café at the Aspen Art Museum provides one of the best mountain-view locations for a casual lunch experience in Aspen. We focus on creating a high-quality café menu with a local ingredients.
Location
637 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611
Gallery