The Rooftop Cafe

637 E Hyman Ave

Aspen, CO 81611

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
The Rooftop Café at the Aspen Art Museum provides one of the best mountain-view locations for a casual lunch experience in Aspen. We focus on creating a high-quality café menu with a local ingredients.

637 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

