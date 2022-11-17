Restaurant header imageView gallery

ROOH- Columbus

685 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

Popular Items

BUTTER CHICKEN
SAFFRON RICE
GARLIC NAAN

Small Plates

GREEN PEA & GOAT CHEESE KULCHA

$14.00

Goat Cheese, Truffle Oil

SWEET POTATO CHAAT

$14.00

Tempura Kale, Yogurt Mousse , Broken Raspberry

CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA

$14.00

Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)

LAMB KEEMA HYDERABADI

$18.00

Green Peas, Buttered Brioche *Lamb Keema to-go does not come with potato mousse

KERALA FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

Curry Aioli,Daikon, Radish Pickle

CHICKEN TIKKA KULCHA

$14.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Mint & Cilantro Chutney

AVOCADO BHEL

$14.00

Avacado,Green Mango,Tamarind,Puffed Black Rice

Large Plates

PANEER PINWHEEL

$27.00

Red Pepper Makhani, Fenugreek Butter Powder (GF)

STUFFED EGGPLANT

$26.00

Masala Artichoke Kurchan, Potato Salli

BUTTER CHICKEN

$26.00

Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)

BEEF SHORT RIBS CURRY

$29.00

Seasonal Root Vegatables,Bone Marrow Kofta

TANDOORI SALMON

$29.00Out of stock

Aleppey Curry,Gun Powder,Cilantro oil

Sides

SAFFRON RICE

$5.00

PLAIN NAAN

$4.00

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR ROTI

$4.00

RAITA

$5.00

SPICED CHICKEPEA CURRY

$8.00

BELL PEPPER MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

PEANUT & CHILI CHUTNEY

$3.00

MINT & CILANTRO CHUTNEY

$3.00

CHILI CHEESE NAAN

$8.00

Monterey Jack,Green Chili

WHITE RICE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
ROOH is a progressive Indian restaurant. Meaning soul or spirit, ROOH brings the spirit of India to Columbus. Renowned Executive Chef, Sujan Sarkar blends charming, seasonal dishes that are an interpretation of customary Indian sensibilities with his use of international techniques.

