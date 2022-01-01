Restaurant header imageView gallery

ROOH Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

736 W Randolph Ave

Chicago, IL 60661

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
** BUTTER CHICKEN
PLAIN NAAN

ROOH Classic Dinners

**Paneer Pasanda Dinner

$32.00

Serves 1 : Avocado Chickpea Bhel, **Paneer Pasanda, Garlic Naan & Saffron Rice, **Vermicelli Payssam ** Contains nuts

**Butter Chicken Dinner

$34.00

Serves 1- Avocado Chickpea Bhel, *Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan & Saffron Rice, **Vermicelli Payssam *Contains Nuts

Lamb Shank Nihari Dinner

$44.00

Lamb Shank Braised In Onion & Yogurt Based Sauce Finished With Rose Water, Ginger, Saffron And Cilantro Gremolata Served with Avocado Chickpea Bhel,Saffron Rice, Garlic Naan, **Vermicelli Payassum ** contains nuts

Beef Shortrib Dinner

$44.00

Serves 1- Avocado Chickpea Bhel, Beef Shortrib, Garlic Naan & Saffron Rice, **Vermicelli Payssam *Contains Nuts

Kulchas

CHILI CHEESE KULCHA

$10.00

Naan stuffed with tilamook Cheddar and green chilis

GREEN PEA KULCHA

$14.00

Goat Cheese

Small Plates

SWEET POTATO CHAT

$16.00

Sweet Potatoes fried and tossed in a house blend of spices, tamarind & mint chutney, garnished with Roasted Gram Lentils, fresh cilantro

AVOCADO BHEL

$14.00

Granny Smith Apple, Green Mango, Puffed Quinoa, Chickpea

JACKFRUIT CUTLET

$18.00

Madras Curry Mayo, Fresh Onions, Cilantro

CHICKEN PEPPER FRY

$18.00

Lemon Sour Cream, Peanut Chutney **Contains Nuts

LAMB KEEMA HYDERABADI

$20.00

Green Peas, Buttered Pao(Brioche)

TANDOOR SMOKED PORK BELLY

$18.00

Fig & Ginger Sauce, Dehydrated Stone Fruit

Large Plates

ACHARI CAULIFLOWER

$24.00

Kadai Gravy, Cilantro Cress

TEMPERED ASPARAGUS

$26.00

Millet & Lentil Khichadi, Rice Crisp

**PANEER PASANDA

$26.00

Red Pepper Makhani, Fenugreek Butter Powder

LAMB SHANK NIHARI

$34.00

Lamb Shank braised in onion & yogurt based sauce finished with Rose water, ginger, saffron and Cilantro Gremolata

WHOLE SEA BASS

$40.00

Whole SeaBass wrapped in Banana Leaf, Polichattu Masala, Malabar Curry, Saffron Rice

** BUTTER CHICKEN

$28.00

Red Pepper Makhani, Cashews

Sides, Bread, Rice

ROOH DAL

$10.00

Black Lentils with a touch of cream

CHICKPEA CURRY, FRESH GINGER

$8.00

AVOCADO & GARLIC RAITA

$5.00

BASMATI RICE

$4.00

SAFFRON RICE

$6.00

BUTTER PAO

$4.00

House Made Brioche

ROTI

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread cooked in our Tandoor

PLAIN NAAN

$4.00

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

**MAKHANI SAUCE

$5.00

Red Pepper Makhani, Cashews, Fenugreek

GREEN MANGO & TOMATILLO CHUTNEY

$3.00

MINT & CILANTRO CHUTNEY

$3.00

Contains Dairy

ONIONS, CHILI, LEMON

$3.00

PEANUT & CHILI CHUTNEY

$3.00

TAMARIND CHUTNEY

$3.00

Cocktails & Beer

Kavi Cardamom Golden Ale

$8.00

Azadi Brewing Company (Chicago)

Hyderabad Tonic

$14.00

Turmeric-Infused Gin, Orange & Thyme Syrup, Grapefruit Tonic

*Malabar Old Fashioned

$14.00

Coconut Washed Bourbon, Coffee, Maple, Bitters *Coconut oil may contain trace amounts of tree nuts, peanuts

Kashmiri Kahwa

$14.00

Scotch, Red Wine Reduction, Lime, Honey

Pink City

$15.00

Tequila, Guava, Chili, Lime, ROOH Masala

Smoked Rasam Mary

$15.00Out of stock

Vodka, Smoked Rasam, Honey, Lime

Pink City Mocktail

$8.00

Small Plates (Vegan)

V-SWEET POTATO CHAT

$16.00

Sweet Potatoes fried and tossed in a house blend of spices, tamarind & mint chutney, garnished with Roasted Gram Lentils, fresh cilantro (GF) (CONTAINS DAIRY)

**V-CAULIFLOWER KOLIDWADA

$16.00

Peanut Chutney, Sweet & Spicy Sauce

V-AVOCADO BHEL

$14.00

Granny Smith Apple, Green Mango, Puffed Quinoa

Large Plates (Vegan)

V-BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$24.00

Achari Sorghum & Millet Khichdi

V-ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$24.00

Kadai Gravy, Cilantro Cress

Sides, Bread, Rice (Vegan)

V-BRUSSEL SPROUT FOOGATH

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts, Curry Leaf, Fresh Coconut

V-CHICKPEA CURRY

$10.00

Fresh Ginger

V-WHOLE WHEAT ROTI

$5.00

V-BASMATI RICE

$4.00

V-ONIONS, CHILI, LEMON

$3.00

V-PEANUT & CHILI CHUTNEY

$3.00

V-GREEN MANGO & TOMATILLO CHUTNEY

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Swanky Indian restaurant serving elegantly plated, contemporary fare with Southern Asian cocktails

736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago, IL 60661

