The Rook imageView gallery

The Rook

review star

No reviews yet

404 W State St

Ithaca, NY 14850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Late - Table of 2
Late - Table of 4
Early - Table of 2

Tickets

Early - Solo/Bar Seat

$90.00

Early - Table of 2

$180.00

Early - Table of 3

$270.00

Early - Table of 4

$360.00

Late - Solo/Bar Seat

$90.00Out of stock

Late - Table of 2

$180.00

Late - Table of 3

$270.00

Late - Table of 4

$360.00

Hoodie

Small - Hoodie

Small - Hoodie

$55.00

Stay warm, with a fleece, full-zip, Rook Hoodie

Medium - Hoodie

Medium - Hoodie

$55.00

Stay warm, with a fleece, full-zip, Rook Hoodie

Large - Hoodie

Large - Hoodie

$55.00

Stay warm, with a fleece, full-zip, Rook Hoodie

XL - Hoodie

XL - Hoodie

$55.00

Stay warm, with a fleece, full-zip, Rook Hoodie

Hats

Snap Back

Snap Back

$30.00

The 'illest of the merch. boost your style points.

Bags/Koozies/Other

Cooler Tote

Cooler Tote

$20.00

Insulated with heat-sealed water-resistant lining BOAT TOTE! Zippered main compartment Double 24" handles. Open front pocket with pen loop 17.5W x 13.5H x 6L in. SPECIAL: Get your insulated tote today for just $10! Limited time only - regular price $21

Recycled/grey tote

Recycled/grey tote

$10.00

high quality, recycled cotton/linen tote. heather grey/black.

Shirts

Small - Pig Pig

Small - Pig Pig

$17.00Out of stock

slim/ladies cut cotton t-shirt

Medium - Pig Tee

Medium - Pig Tee

$17.00Out of stock

slim/ladies cut cotton t-shirt

Large - Pig Tee

Large - Pig Tee

$17.00

slim/ladies cut cotton t-shirt

XL - Pig Tee

XL - Pig Tee

$17.00

slim/ladies cut cotton t-shirt

2XL - Pig Tee

2XL - Pig Tee

$17.00

slim/ladies cut cotton t-shirt

3XL - Pig Tee

3XL - Pig Tee

$17.00Out of stock

slim/ladies cut cotton t-shirt

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Just like any great restaurant should, The Rook satisfies that itch, that craving for the perfect drink and the pleasure of comfort food. Our staff has worked tirelessly to pivot with the COVID19 pandemic, to become a chill dining and cocktail venue downtown plus some of the best takeout in Ithaca.

Location

404 W State St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Directions

Gallery
The Rook image

Similar restaurants in your area

Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
orange star5.0 • 342
301 East State Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Hound & Mare
orange star4.4 • 21
118 N Aurora Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Lev Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
222 E State Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Red's Place
orange starNo Reviews
107 N. Aurora Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.
orange starNo Reviews
114 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Taste of Thai Express
orange starNo Reviews
209 S Meadow St Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ithaca

Wings Over - Ithaca
orange star4.5 • 715
121 Dryden Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
orange star4.3 • 479
2255 N Triphammer Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
orange star5.0 • 342
329 Pine Tree Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
orange star5.0 • 342
301 East State Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave
orange star5.0 • 342
420 College Ave Ithaca Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD
orange star4.7 • 144
1384 Dryden RD Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ithaca
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston