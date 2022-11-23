Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Rookies Food & Spirits

1,113 Reviews

$$

10267 US Hwy 14

Mazomanie, WI 53560

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Curds
Wings
Basket of Fries

LOCAL HONEY

Moen Valley Honey

Moen Valley Honey

$8.00

Local bees working hard gathering local nectar in the Town of Vermont. 1# jars. Best around!

COCKTAIL KITS (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY (unless you promise not to rat us out)

KORBEL OLD FASHIONED KIT

KORBEL OLD FASHIONED KIT

$18.00

A .375 bottle of Korbel, 2 cans of Angostura Old Fashioned Soda and a jelly jar with orange slices, maraschino cherries, bitters, sugar and cherry juice. Combine all three items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 5-6 servings.

SOUTHERN COMFORT OLD FASHIONED KIT

$18.00

A .375 bottle of Southern Comfort, 2 cans of Angostura Old Fashioned Soda and a jelly jar with orange slices, maraschino cherries, bitters, sugar and cherry juice. Combine all three items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 5-6 servings.

WHISKEY OLD FASHIONED KIT

$16.00

A .375 bottle of Old Thompson, 2 cans of Angostura Old Fashioned Soda and a jelly jar with orange slices, maraschino cherries, bitters, sugar and cherry juice. Combine all three items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use.

SKYY VODKA SCREWDRIVER KIT

SKYY VODKA SCREWDRIVER KIT

$18.00

A .375 bottle of Skyy vodka and a quart jar of orange juice. Combine in pitcher and serve over ice. Refrigerate until ready to use.

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA KIT

$18.00

A .375 bottle of El Jimador tequila, a cocktail bag of Triple Sec, Lime Juice and strawberry puree. Combine all items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 5-6 servings.

LIME MARGARITA KIT

$18.00

A .375 bottle of El Jimador tequila, a cocktail bag of Triple Sec, Lime Juice and fresh lime slices. Combine all items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 5-6 servings.

SKYY VODKA MOSCOW MULE KIT

$18.00

SUPERBERRY & LEMONADE QUART

$18.00

Potato vodka infused with blackberries, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries in a quart jar with lemonade.

SUPERBERRY & MIST QUART

$18.00

Potato vodka infused with blackberries, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries in a quart jar with Sierra Mist.

GRASSHOPPER PINT

$8.00Out of stock

BRANDY ALEXANDER PINT

$8.00

SOUPS

Soup Du Jour

$3.49+

Chili

$3.99+

Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)

$4.49+Out of stock

SPECIALS, APPETIZERS, SANDWICHES, DINNERS

Quesadillas

$9.99

White meat chicken with cheddar and cotija cheeses grilled in mazina tortillas then topped with peach mango salsa and cilantro lime crema.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Shredded lettuce in a crispy fried tortilla bowl topped with your choice of seasoned taco meat or charcoal grilled chicken breast and shredded cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions and fresh jalapeño peppers with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chili Frito Pie

$8.99

A giant bowl of our chili served on Fritos and topped with shredded cheese.

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Stoner Bowl

Stoner Bowl

$9.99

Garlic mashed potatoes topped with popcorn chicken, buttered corn, gravy and shredded cheese.

Wings

Wings

$12.99

A full pound of jumbo wings cooked over charcoal and tossed in your favorite sauce served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Over a half pound of chicken breast tenders fried golden and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.99

Over a half pound beer battered chunks of garlic kissed goodness with your choice of dipping sauce.

Pretzels & Cheese

Pretzels & Cheese

$9.99

Soft pretzel sticks served with beer cheese dipping sauce.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings Bat

Onion Rings Bat

$8.99
Basket Sweet Potato Fries

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99
Minor Leaguer

Minor Leaguer

$9.99

A third pound patty of USDA Choice Angus beef, lightly seasoned and char-grilled to your liking on a toasted brioche bun.

Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich

Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

House smoked pork shoulder piled on a Kaiser roll served with a side of Boyer’s BBQ sauce.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

House smoked beef brisket sliced thin and piled on a Kaiser roll served with Boyer’s BBQ sauce.

Gyro

$8.99Out of stock

Sliced grilled gyro meat on pita bread topped with onions, tomato and creamy cucumber sauce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$9.99

A grilled black bean patty topped with roasted red peppers and Provolone cheese on a toasted brioche roll served with roasted garlic ranch aioli.

Rookies Reuben

Rookies Reuben

$11.99Out of stock

Home-made corned beef sliced thin and piled high on grilled marble rye with Scotch Ale sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing.

Fried Shrimp Takeout & Delivery

Fried Shrimp Takeout & Delivery

$18.99

Six breaded & deep fried jumbo shrimp served with choice of potato, coleslaw, a dinner roll and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Biloxi Takeout & Delivery

$22.99Out of stock

3/4 pound of large shell on shrimp cooked in Lake Louie Scotch Ale, butter, onions and garlic. Served with a mini loaf of crusty French bread. Thanks to Scott & Maxine Patchin for sharing David W. Heiney’s recipe.

Teriyaki Chicken & Rice Takeout & Delivery

$12.99

Steak & Bleu Cheese Pasta Takeout

$10.99

Grilled sirloin steak slices on spaghetti with mushrooms & spinach tossed in gorgonzola sherry cream sauce served with garlic toast.

FISH FRY SPECIALS (Fridays Only)

Grilled salmon patty topped with garlic ranch aioli on a toasted brioche roll served with potato chips.
2 Pc Fish

2 Pc Fish

$14.99Out of stock

Two cod filets with your choice of Shore Lunch breading or baked served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, dinner roll and your choice of potato.

3 Pc Fish

3 Pc Fish

$17.99Out of stock

Three cod filets with your choice of Shore Lunch breading or baked served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, dinner roll and your choice of potato.

Lake Perch

$18.99Out of stock

Over half a pound of wild caught Canadian lake perch filets served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and your choice of potatoes.

Extra Pc Fish

$3.99Out of stock

Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)

$4.49+Out of stock

SATURDAY PRIME RIB (Saturdays Only)

Choice Angus rib roast slow roasted over charcoal served with loaded crash potatoes, a side salad with choice of dressing, dinner roll and au jus. Available 4-8PM
Smoked Prime Rib Takeout & Delivery

Smoked Prime Rib Takeout & Delivery

$27.99+Out of stock

Choice Angus rib roast slow roasted over charcoal served with loaded crash potatoes, a side salad with choice of dressing, dinner roll and au jus. Available 2-7PM (ish).

PIZZAS

14" Thin Crust

14" Thin Crust

$12.99
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$12.99Out of stock

FROZEN SOUP QUARTS

Gluten Free Beef Vegetable Qt

$10.00

Roast Chicken Vegetable Soup Qt

$10.00

French Onion Qt

$10.00

Clam Chowder Qt Frozen

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken & Rice Soup QT

$10.00

Creamy Steak & Potato Qt

$10.00

Old Fashioned Cabbage & Sausage

$8.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder Qt

$12.00

Cream Of Spinach Qt

$8.00

Chicken Noodle Qt

$10.00

Creamy Reuben Qt

$12.00

Cheesy California Vegetable Qt

$10.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Lil Leaguer Burger

Kids Lil Leaguer Burger

$5.99
Kid's Dino Nuggets

Kid's Dino Nuggets

$5.99
Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

FROZEN ENTREES

Corned Beef Mac & Cheese Frozen

$10.00

Salisbury Steak, Mashers & Onion Gravy Frozen

$8.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Frozen

$8.00Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Frozen

$8.00

Jambalaya & Dirty Rice Frozen

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Tips & Noodles Frozen

$10.00

Seafood Jambalaya & Dirty Rice Frozen

$14.00

BOTTLED CONDIMENTS

Boyer's Special BBQ Sauce 12oz

$5.00

Rookies Ranch 12oz

$5.00

Home Run Hot Sauce

$6.00+

Rookies Homemade Wing Hot Sauce. Choose 5oz or 12oz bottles.

SOFT DRINKS

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Mountain Dew

$2.00

Can Sierra Mist

$2.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

MERCH

Black Rookies Tee

$10.00

Men's Camo Tee

$15.00

Red Rookies Tee

$10.00

Green Rookies Tee

$10.00

Gray Rookies Tee

$10.00

Madison Forward Tee

$15.00

Blue Rookies Tee

$10.00

Madison Mallards Tee

$18.00
Rookies Logo Realtree Adjustable Ball Cap

Rookies Logo Realtree Adjustable Ball Cap

$15.00
Rookies Logo Knit Cap

Rookies Logo Knit Cap

$12.00

Youth Red Tee

$10.00
Dark Blue Pinstripe Flexfit Rookies Logo Ball Cap

Dark Blue Pinstripe Flexfit Rookies Logo Ball Cap

$15.00

Black Pinstripe Flexfit Rookies Logo Ball Cap

$15.00

Black W/Red Accent Flexfit Rookies Logo Ball Cap

$15.00

Pint Glass

$4.00

Lump Charcoal

$16.00

CONDIMENTS, SILVERWARE, ETC

Ketchup

Mustard

Silverware Packet

Napkins

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Takeout & Delivery available!

Website

Location

10267 US Hwy 14, Mazomanie, WI 53560

Directions

Gallery
Rookies Food & Spirits image
Rookies Food & Spirits image
Rookies Food & Spirits image
Rookies Food & Spirits image

Map
