- Home
- /
- Mazomanie
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Rookies Food & Spirits
Rookies Food & Spirits
1,113 Reviews
$$
10267 US Hwy 14
Mazomanie, WI 53560
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
LOCAL HONEY
COCKTAIL KITS (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY (unless you promise not to rat us out)
KORBEL OLD FASHIONED KIT
A .375 bottle of Korbel, 2 cans of Angostura Old Fashioned Soda and a jelly jar with orange slices, maraschino cherries, bitters, sugar and cherry juice. Combine all three items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 5-6 servings.
SOUTHERN COMFORT OLD FASHIONED KIT
A .375 bottle of Southern Comfort, 2 cans of Angostura Old Fashioned Soda and a jelly jar with orange slices, maraschino cherries, bitters, sugar and cherry juice. Combine all three items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 5-6 servings.
WHISKEY OLD FASHIONED KIT
A .375 bottle of Old Thompson, 2 cans of Angostura Old Fashioned Soda and a jelly jar with orange slices, maraschino cherries, bitters, sugar and cherry juice. Combine all three items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use.
SKYY VODKA SCREWDRIVER KIT
A .375 bottle of Skyy vodka and a quart jar of orange juice. Combine in pitcher and serve over ice. Refrigerate until ready to use.
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA KIT
A .375 bottle of El Jimador tequila, a cocktail bag of Triple Sec, Lime Juice and strawberry puree. Combine all items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 5-6 servings.
LIME MARGARITA KIT
A .375 bottle of El Jimador tequila, a cocktail bag of Triple Sec, Lime Juice and fresh lime slices. Combine all items in pitcher, pour over ice and enjoy. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 5-6 servings.
SKYY VODKA MOSCOW MULE KIT
SUPERBERRY & LEMONADE QUART
Potato vodka infused with blackberries, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries in a quart jar with lemonade.
SUPERBERRY & MIST QUART
Potato vodka infused with blackberries, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries in a quart jar with Sierra Mist.
GRASSHOPPER PINT
BRANDY ALEXANDER PINT
SPECIALS, APPETIZERS, SANDWICHES, DINNERS
Quesadillas
White meat chicken with cheddar and cotija cheeses grilled in mazina tortillas then topped with peach mango salsa and cilantro lime crema.
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce in a crispy fried tortilla bowl topped with your choice of seasoned taco meat or charcoal grilled chicken breast and shredded cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions and fresh jalapeño peppers with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chili Frito Pie
A giant bowl of our chili served on Fritos and topped with shredded cheese.
Smokehouse Mac & Cheese
Stoner Bowl
Garlic mashed potatoes topped with popcorn chicken, buttered corn, gravy and shredded cheese.
Wings
A full pound of jumbo wings cooked over charcoal and tossed in your favorite sauce served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Strips
Over a half pound of chicken breast tenders fried golden and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Garlic Cheese Curds
Over a half pound beer battered chunks of garlic kissed goodness with your choice of dipping sauce.
Pretzels & Cheese
Soft pretzel sticks served with beer cheese dipping sauce.
Basket of Fries
Onion Rings Bat
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Side Salad
Minor Leaguer
A third pound patty of USDA Choice Angus beef, lightly seasoned and char-grilled to your liking on a toasted brioche bun.
Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pork shoulder piled on a Kaiser roll served with a side of Boyer’s BBQ sauce.
Brisket Sandwich
House smoked beef brisket sliced thin and piled on a Kaiser roll served with Boyer’s BBQ sauce.
Gyro
Sliced grilled gyro meat on pita bread topped with onions, tomato and creamy cucumber sauce.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Veggie Burger
A grilled black bean patty topped with roasted red peppers and Provolone cheese on a toasted brioche roll served with roasted garlic ranch aioli.
Rookies Reuben
Home-made corned beef sliced thin and piled high on grilled marble rye with Scotch Ale sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing.
Fried Shrimp Takeout & Delivery
Six breaded & deep fried jumbo shrimp served with choice of potato, coleslaw, a dinner roll and cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Biloxi Takeout & Delivery
3/4 pound of large shell on shrimp cooked in Lake Louie Scotch Ale, butter, onions and garlic. Served with a mini loaf of crusty French bread. Thanks to Scott & Maxine Patchin for sharing David W. Heiney’s recipe.
Teriyaki Chicken & Rice Takeout & Delivery
Steak & Bleu Cheese Pasta Takeout
Grilled sirloin steak slices on spaghetti with mushrooms & spinach tossed in gorgonzola sherry cream sauce served with garlic toast.
FISH FRY SPECIALS (Fridays Only)
2 Pc Fish
Two cod filets with your choice of Shore Lunch breading or baked served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, dinner roll and your choice of potato.
3 Pc Fish
Three cod filets with your choice of Shore Lunch breading or baked served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, dinner roll and your choice of potato.
Lake Perch
Over half a pound of wild caught Canadian lake perch filets served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and your choice of potatoes.
Extra Pc Fish
Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)
SATURDAY PRIME RIB (Saturdays Only)
FROZEN SOUP QUARTS
Gluten Free Beef Vegetable Qt
Roast Chicken Vegetable Soup Qt
French Onion Qt
Clam Chowder Qt Frozen
Chicken & Rice Soup QT
Creamy Steak & Potato Qt
Old Fashioned Cabbage & Sausage
Manhattan Clam Chowder Qt
Cream Of Spinach Qt
Chicken Noodle Qt
Creamy Reuben Qt
Cheesy California Vegetable Qt
KIDS MEALS
FROZEN ENTREES
BOTTLED CONDIMENTS
SOFT DRINKS
MERCH
Black Rookies Tee
Men's Camo Tee
Red Rookies Tee
Green Rookies Tee
Gray Rookies Tee
Madison Forward Tee
Blue Rookies Tee
Madison Mallards Tee
Rookies Logo Realtree Adjustable Ball Cap
Rookies Logo Knit Cap
Youth Red Tee
Dark Blue Pinstripe Flexfit Rookies Logo Ball Cap
Black Pinstripe Flexfit Rookies Logo Ball Cap
Black W/Red Accent Flexfit Rookies Logo Ball Cap
Pint Glass
Lump Charcoal
CONDIMENTS, SILVERWARE, ETC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Takeout & Delivery available!
10267 US Hwy 14, Mazomanie, WI 53560