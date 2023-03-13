A map showing the location of Oh Snap HibachiView gallery

Oh Snap Hibachi

review star

No reviews yet

6290 yadkin rd

fayetteville, NC 28304

Food Menu

Appetizers

Calamari

$9.95
Gyoza Pork

$8.95

$8.95

Gyoza chicken

$7.95

House salad

$3.95
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

Sashimi Appetizer

$10.95

Shrimp tempura Appetizer

$9.95

Batter - dipped and deep fried shrimp served with our special tempura dipping sauce

Big Bang Shrimp

$9.95

Gyoza beef

$8.95

Chefs Special Roll

Aloha Roll

$14.95

Big Papi Roll

$17.95

Cattleya Roll

$15.25

Fresh Prince Roll

$13.25

Hot Mama Roll

$13.95

Jeje Roll

$15.25
Lyana Roll

$15.25

$15.25

Shrimp tempura, steak, avocado, cream cheese topped with plantain and eel sauce

Monchi Roll

$14.95
Xixi Roll

$13.95

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with kani, spicy mayo and eel sauce

La isla Roll

$16.25

Trio Picante Roll

$17.95

Mac Daddy Roll

$16.95

Oh Snap Roll

$15.25

Classic Rolls

Served with rice

Shrimp tempura Roll

$9.95

Shrimp tempura. avocado, and cucumber

Veggie Roll

$5.95

Cucumber & avocado

Dragon Roll

$12.95

tel, cucumber and avocado

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

California roll with sashimi on the top

Volcano Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado deep fried , with spicy crab on top

Black Widow Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, avocado and eel

Red Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and mango topped with spicy kani

California Roll

$7.95

Choice of tuna, salmon or yellowtail

Philadelphia Roll

$11.95

dynamite Roll

$11.95

Hand rolls

California Hand roll

$5.95

Dragon Hand roll

$7.95

Kani salad Hand Roll

$5.95

Salmon Hand Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$5.95

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.95

Veggie Hand Roll

$3.95

Hibachi Bowl

Served with your choice of white rice

Veggie Bowl

$8.75

Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Salmon Bowl

$12.75

Shrimp Bowl

$13.55

Steak Bowl

$14.95

Kids Menu

Jr bowl veggie

$6.95

Jr bowl chicken

$8.50

Jr bowl shrimp

$9.75

Jr bowl steak

$11.50

kids shrimp tempura roll

$6.95

Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$6.25

Kani Nigiri

$3.50

Salmon Nigiri

$4.25

Shrimp Nigiri

$4.25

Tuna Nigiri

$4.75

Hibachi Entrees

Hibachi Chicken

$14.95

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$19.25

Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$18.95

Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

$23.95

Hibachi Shrimp

$17.75

Hibachi Steak

$16.95

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$21.25

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.95

Teriyaki Shrimp

$17.75

Teriyaki Steak

$16.95

Veggie

$11.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$15.95

Hibachi Steak & lobster

$29.95

Surf up dude steak shrimp salmon lobster

$39.95

Saltado

SAUTÉED ONIONS, TOMATOES & CILANTRO SERVED ON A BED OF FRIES, AND WHITE RICE, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO & GREEN ONIONS, WITH A SIDE OF SWEET PLANTAIN
Steak Saltado

$16.25

$16.25

SAUTÉED STEAK, ONIONS, TOMATOES & CILANTRO SERVED ON A BED OF FRIES, AND WHITE RICE, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO & GREEN ONIONS, WITH A SIDE OF SWEET PLANTAIN

Chiken Saltado

$14.95

GRILLED CHICKEN, SAUTÉED ONIONS, TOMATOES & CILANTRO SERVED ON A BED OF FRIES, AND WHITE RICE, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO & GREEN ONIONS, WITH A SIDE OF SWEET PLANTAIN

Sides

side veggie

$4.95

side Hibachi Rice

$4.95

Side Shrimp (6 pieces)

$9.75

Side Chicken

$7.95

Side Steak

$8.95

side White Rice

$3.75

Simple Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.95

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.95

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$6.95

Chef's Combos

El Puente

$35.25

Sashimi Special

$19.95

The Whiddle boat

$23.75

Sashimi

Eel sashimi

$6.25

Kani sashimi

$3.50

Salmon sashimi

$4.25

Shrimp sashimi

$4.25

Tuna sashimi

$4.75

Avocado Boats

The cali boat

$8.95

The sunset boat

$10.75

Taco El Patron

El Patron veggie taco

$8.75

El Patron kani taco

$10.95

El Patron chicken taco

$11.95

El Patron tuna taco

$12.75

El Patron salmon taco

$12.25

El Patron shrimp taco

$12.25

El Patron steak taco

$13.95

El Patron eel taco

$14.25

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Drinks Menu

Soda / Tea

Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Mt Dew

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Cranberry juice

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6290 yadkin rd, fayetteville, NC 28304

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
