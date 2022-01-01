Rookies Pub & Grill imageView gallery

Rookies Pub & Grill Geneva

No reviews yet

1996 S Kirk Road

Geneva, IL 60134

Popular Items

All American Patty Melt
Pretzel Bites
Chicken Club Wrap

Appetizers

6 Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots

12 Buffalo Wings

$17.99

Served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots

24 Buffalo Wings

$29.99

Served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots

Saganaki

$10.99

The Flaming Cheese! Served with pita bread.

King Pretzel

$14.99

Served with cheese sauce and dusseldorf mustard

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Served with cheese sauce and dusseldorf mustard

Beer Nuggets

$10.99

Jumbo Onion Rings

$10.99

Cripsy Dill spears, served with sriracha ranch

Macho Nachos

$13.99

tortilla chips topped with white queso, cheddar jack & chihua hua cheeses, olive salsa, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream drizzle

Tater Tot Nachos

$13.99

tortilla chips topped with white queso, cheddar jack & chihua hua cheeses, olive salsa, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream drizzle

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Ellsworth Farm white cheese curds fried & served with sriracha ranch

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.99

bite size corn dogs, served with honey mustard

Chicken Fingers App

$10.99

battered chicken tenders, served with choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey mustard or Buffalo

Sliders

$14.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Mozzarella logs served with marinara sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.99

Served with sriracha ranch

Grand Slam

$28.99

Soprano Rolls

$13.99

Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with horseradish sour cream

Southwest Rolls

$13.99

Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with horseradish sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$13.99Out of stock

Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with horseradish sour cream

Mini Tacos

$10.99

crispy mini chicken tacos topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream

Quesadillas

$10.99

Chihua & cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with cholula sour cream & salsa

Chips And Salsa

$9.99

Salads

Berry Nut Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens,walnuts, egg, avocado,strawberries, cranberries, tomato, cuccumbers,carrots, served with pita

BBQ Chop Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, Windy City BBQ sauce & cripy onion straws.

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cuccumbers, onions, pepperocinis, crumbled feta cheese, served with pita

Ty Cobb Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese & croutons.

MVP BURGERS

MVP Burger

$13.99

Broiled juicy steak burger on a bun, add your cheese & toppings

Hangover Burger

$16.99

Topped with applewood bacon, fried egg and american velveeta on a pretzel bun

Monster of the Midway Burger

$18.99

Double patties, double American Velveeta cheese, double bacon, double delish

The Texan Burger

$16.99

Topped with beef brisket, Windy City BBQ, crispy onion straws & cheddar cheese

Aaron Rodgers Burger

$15.99

Topped with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon & cheese curds

Viva Mexico Burger

$15.99

Topped with pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeno, guacamole & crunchy tortilla strips

All American Patty Melt

$15.99

Grilled onions, bacon, swiss on grilled marble rye

Veggie Burger

$13.99

grilled chipotle black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, avocado & pepper jack cheese

Pick Two Combo

Pick Two Combo

$13.99

Pick any two: soup, chili, sandiwich or salad

All Star Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled pita, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce

Gyros Plate

$15.99

Mountain of gyros, onion,tomato & tzatziki

Philly King

$15.99

Italian Beef

$13.99

thin-sliced roast beef topped with choice of sweet peppers or giardiera on a french oll

Reuben

$15.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut on marble rye

The Club House

$14.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese on toasted white bread

BLT

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Hall Of Fame Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Blackened, grilled or fried, topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion strings, pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Nashville hot sauce, fried or grilled chicken, topped with coleslaw, pickle on a gourmet bun

Just A Grilled Cheese

$9.99

BGD Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Best gosh darn beer battered cod, American velveeta cheese, chipotle slaw, tomato & tartar sauce on a gourmet bun

Beef Brisket Melt

$16.99

slow roasted beef brisket, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, Windy city BBQ sauce on grilled white bread

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Wraps

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.99

Crispy, cajun, or grilled chicken strips, with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla

California Turkey Wrap

$14.99

Wheat tortilla, roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce,cuccumbers, tomatoes, avocado & ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

crispy chicken strips with buffalo sauce,bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato in a wheat tortilla

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Grilled or Fried cod, chipotle slaw,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Beef Brisket Tacos

$15.99

Seasoned steak, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Steak Tacos

$17.99

Seasoned steak, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Chicken Tacos

$14.99

Seasoned chicken, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce,avocado, bleu cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

All American Specialties

BBQ Ribs

$26.99+

Tender Full slab BBQ ribs, with Windy City BBQ sauce, served with cole slaw

Ribs & Chicken

$22.99

Half Slab BBQ Ribs, chicken fingers, cole slaw

Chicken Finger Basket

$15.99

Battered chicken tenders, served with cole slaw & choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo

Pub Fish & Chips

$16.99

Beer Battered cod fillets, with cole slaw, tarta sauce & lemon

Grecian Chicken

$15.99

Choice of Greek Style (lemon, oregano, feta, tomato, Texas (bacon, BBQ saice, cheddar jack) or Plain Jane (broiled or blackened)

Pub Mac & Cheese Madness

$14.99

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar jack, american & mozzarella cheese sauce topped with cracker garlic crumbs, served with garlic bread

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Madness

$16.99

BBQ Mac & Cheese Madness

$17.99

Chili Mac & Cheese Madness

$15.99

Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

Battered chicken tenders over a malted waffle, served with bourbon maple syrup

Chicken Finger Parmesan

$16.99

Battered chicken tenders, over cavatapi with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese,served with garlic bread

Desserts

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.99

Apple pie, caramel, ice cream & whipped cream

Apple Pie

$5.99

Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Warm fudge brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Waffle Sundae

$8.99

Malted waffle, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

The Big Daddy

$12.99

Malted waffle, fudge brownie, upside down vanilla ice cream cone, strawberries, caramel, whipped cream

Turtle Ice Cream Cake

$6.99

Ice cream, coookie dough, carmamel, chocolate

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Sides

Cup Of Soup

$4.99

Bowl Of Soup

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Side Greek Salad

$6.99

Side Berry Nut Salad

$7.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Basket of Cheese Fries

$6.99

Basket of Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Basket of Greek Fries

$6.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.99

Side Onion Rings

$6.99

Side Potato Chips

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Tacos

$5.99

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Kids Marinara Noodles

$6.99

10"

10" Cheese

$15.99

10" Rookies Favorite 4

$18.99

Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper

10" Godfather

$18.99

Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato

10" Veggie

$18.99

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes

10" Hawaiian

$18.99

Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni

10" Western BBQ

$18.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack

10" Taco

$18.99

Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle

14"

14" Cheese

$19.99

14" Rookies Faviorite 4

$27.99

Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper

14" Godfather

$27.99

Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato

14" Veggie

$27.99

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes

14" Hawaiian

$27.99

Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni

14" Western BBQ

$27.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack

14" Taco

$27.99

Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle

16"

16" Cheese

$21.99

16" Rookies Favorite 4

$31.99

Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper

16" Godfather

$31.99

Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato

16" Veggie

$31.99

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes

16" Hawaiian

$31.99

Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni

16" Western BBQ

$31.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack

16" Taco

$31.99

Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle

12" Gluten Free

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$17.99

12" Gluten Free Rookies Favorite 4

$20.99

Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper

12" Gluten Free Godfather

$20.99

Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato

12" Gluten Free Veggie

$20.99

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes

12" Gluten Free Hawaiian

$20.99

Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni

12" Gluten Free Western BBQ

$20.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack

12" Gluten Free Taco

$20.99

Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1996 S Kirk Road, Geneva, IL 60134

