American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Rookwood Pottery Food & Beverage Company

1077 Celestial St.

Cincinnati, OH 45202

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Bacon & Egg Burger

$9.95

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.95

Built your own Biscuit sandwich Home made Biscuit, choice of egg, American Cheese, Choice of meat, sausage, ham, bacon, turkey or geotta

Breakfast Burrito w/Scramble Only

$6.95

Breakfast Omelette Burger

$9.95

Croissant sandwich

$5.25

Fiesta Burger

$9.95Out of stock

Fiesta Burrito w/Scramble Only

$7.95

Smothered Burrito w/Scramble Only

$7.95

Toast Sandwich

$4.95

BREAKFAST SIDES

Apple Sauce

$2.95

Bacon

$3.50

Belgian Waffle

$4.95

Biscuit

$1.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50

Bowl of gravy

$3.00

Cheese Potato Casserole

$3.95

Croissant

$2.25

Cup of gravy

$1.50

Egg any style

$1.99

Egg White

$2.99

French Toast

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Geotta

$4.95

Grits

$1.50

Ham

$3.25

Hash Browns

$3.95

Home Fries

$3.50

Pancake

$3.50

Sausage Patty

$2.99

Tater Tots

$3.95

wheat toast

$1.99

white toast

$1.99

Yogurt Pairfait Cup

$3.95

Herb Roasted Potatoes

HEALTHY STARTS

Oatmeal

$7.95

Oatmeal Parfait

$8.95

Yogurt Parfait Bowl

$9.95

MORNING FAVORITES

6 a.m

$11.95

Two eggs any style served with home style hash browns, sour dough toasts, grits and your choice of ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, or geotta

7 a.m. Country Ham

$12.95

Three eggs any style served with country bake ham , home style hash browns, sourdough toast, grits

8 a.m. Country Fried SteaknBreakfast

$12.95

Homemade country fried steak served with three eggs any style, hash browns, sourdough toast, and grits

9 a.m. Pork Chop

$16.95

Our seasoning grilled 10 oz. select cut pork chop served with three eggs any style, hash browns, sourdough toast and grits

10 a.m. Sirloin

$18.95

Our seasoning 10oz. Beef Top Sirloin Steak served with three eggs any style, hash browns, sourdough toast and grits

Bananas Foster French Toast

$11.95

Berry Crumble French Toast

$11.95

Biscuits & Gravy Platter w/Bacon

$11.95

Chicken and Waffle (No Eggs Incuded)

$14.95

Morning Casserole

$16.50

Open-Face Poached Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$13.95Out of stock

OMELETTES

Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Consisting of three eggs, american cheese, top with shredded cheddar, sourdough toast, and grits

Farmer's Omlette

$13.95

Choice of ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, geotta consisting of three eggs, grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, american cheese, top with shredded cheddar, sourdough toast and grits

Jungle Omelette

$13.95

Stir fried broccoli, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, celeries, consisting of three eggs, top with shredded cheddar, sourdough toast, and grits

Rookwood Omelette

$13.95

Stir fried minced pork, bacon, chicken mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, consisting of three eggs, american cheese, topped with sawmill gravy, sourdough toast, and grits

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.95

Patron's Choice Omelette

$13.95

Cowboy Omelette

$15.95

PANCAKES, FRENCH TOAST, AND WAFFLES

11 a.m. Pancake

$13.95

3 Butter Milk Pancakes, three eggs any style, choice of ham, turkey,bacon, geotta, sausage, hash browns, and grits

12 p.m. Waffle

$13.95

Belgiam Waffles, three eggs any style, choice of ham, turkey, bacon, geotta, sausage, hash brown, and grits

1 p.m. French Toast

$13.95

3 slices of old fashion french toasts, three eggs any style, choice of ham, turkey, bacon, geotta, and sausage, hash browns, and grits

Chicken and Waffle

$14.95

Appetizers

Appetizer as Entree

Breaded Asparagus

$9.95

Breaded Calamari

$12.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Chilli Cheese Wedges Supreme

$11.95

Chips and Salsa

$7.95

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Edamame

$5.95

Fried Cheese Stix

$7.95

Fried Chicken Wings

$11.95

Fried Tofu

$7.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Loaded Nachos

$11.95

Onion Straws Appetizer

$6.95

Pork Rangoons

$7.95

Pork Spring Roll (2)

$6.25

Pot Sticker

$7.95

Potato Chips Appetizer

$5.95

Rookwood Chili Dip

$9.95

Burgers

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$13.95

Chicken Burger

$15.95

Seasoning grilled chicken burger, 2 slices of American cheese, Fried egg, mayonaise, leaf lettuce, slice tomato, Stir fried onion and mushroom, 4 oz Fresh cut fries, mix dilled vegetables

Fish Burger

$15.95

Mushroom & Swiss

$15.95

our special season 80/20 beef grilled to a perfection, slice of american cheese, fresh lettuce, 2 slices of tomatoes, Grilled onion , 2 slices of sweet dill pickles, , fried egg at your choice, and a side of fresh cut fries and mix vegetables dill

Basic Burger

$13.95

The Big Bacon & Cheese

$15.95

our special season 80/20 beef grilled to a perfection, slice of american cheese, fresh lettuce, 2 slices of tomatoes, Grilled onion , 2 slices of sweet dill pickles, , fried egg at your choice, and a side of fresh cut fries and mix vegetables dill

The Speedbump

$15.95

Basic Burger

$13.95

Classic CheeseBurger

$14.95

Hoagy

Steak Hoagy

$15.95

Chicken Hoagie

$15.95

Vegetarian Hoagie

$12.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Ham Melt

$9.95

Club Melt

$9.95

BLT

$8.95

Reuben

$12.95

HOT DOG

Big Hot Dog

$10.95Out of stock

Chili Dog

$12.95Out of stock

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Dressing Options

Salad no Meat

$10.95

Blackened Salmon Salad

$17.95

Shareable Garden Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Steak Salad

$17.95

Tofu Salad

$12.95

STEAKS

NY Strip

NY Strip

$27.95
Ribeye

Ribeye

$33.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95
Petite Filet Mignon 8oz.

Petite Filet Mignon 8oz.

$37.95Out of stock

Ranch

Blue Cheese

French

Honey Mustard

Thousand Island

CHOPS

Glazed Pork Chop

$17.95

Pecan Crust Pork Chop

$19.95

FISH & CHICKEN

Baked Fish

$17.95

Shrimp Deep Fried

$16.95

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Fried Chicken Livers (Copy)

$14.95

Salmon Dinner

$17.95
Salmon Pesto

Salmon Pesto

$20.95

Stuffed Tilapia

$22.95Out of stock

1/2 Slab Ribs

1/2 Slab Ribs (Copy)

$22.95

Add Extra 1/2 Slab Ribs (Copy)

$12.95

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$18.95

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Hamburger Pizza

$12.95

PAD THAI

Chicken (Copy)

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp

$16.95

Sirloin

$16.95

Vegatables

$10.95

FRIED RICE

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Shrimp

$17.95Out of stock

Sirloin (Copy)

$17.95Out of stock

Vegatables (Copy)

$10.95Out of stock

NOODLE SOUP

Noodle Soup

ORANGE CHICKEN

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Tofu Chicken

$13.95

SOUP

Vegetable Soup

$4.95Out of stock

Chili

$4.95+

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.95Out of stock

Split Pea & Ham

$4.95+Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom Soup

$3.95+Out of stock

Beef Barley

$4.95+

Soup Of the Day

$4.95+

NOODLE SOUP

Noodle Soup

SIDES

Baked Potato

$3.95

Cup of Barley Soup

Out of stock

Cup of Chicken Dumpling Soup

Out of stock

Cup of Chili

$1.00

Cup of Split Pea Soup

Out of stock

Fresh Potato Chips

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Home Fries

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

NO SIDE

Onion Straws

$3.95

Potatoe Wedges

$3.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.95

Sauteed Onions

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Stir fried Asparagus

$3.95

Stir fried Broccoli

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Mac N Cheese

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Casserole (Potato Custard)

$4.50Out of stock

Soda

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Hi C Punch

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Hot Tea

$2.50

Water

Glass Water

Pellegrino

$5.00

Perrier

$3.75

La Croix

$2.50Out of stock

Wine Service Fee

Wine Service Fee

$5.00

Milk

Skim Milk

$2.00

2% Milk

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Coffee

Latte

$4.95

Espresso

$2.75

Extra Shot

$0.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Americano

$3.25

Macchiato

$5.25

Mocha

$5.25

Cortado

$4.25

Coffee Regular

$2.75

Coffee Decaf

$2.75

Desserts

1 Torta di Mele (Tuscan Apple Cake)

$7.95

2 Peach Ripireno

$9.95

3 Tartufo Classico (Classic Truffle)

$11.95

4 Chocolate Salted Caramel Souffle

$10.95

5 Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Mascarpone

$4.95

6 Coppa tre Cioccolati

$8.95

7 NY Style Cheesecake

$6.95

8 Tiramisu

$8.95

Add Ice Cream

$1.50

Apple Pie

$5.50+

Apple Turnover

$3.95

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$5.95

Banana Cream Pie

$5.50+

Banana Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Brownie

$2.25Out of stock

Caramel Peanut Butter with Snickers

$5.95

Cheese Danish

$2.25

Cherry Pie

$5.50+

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$5.95+

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.50+

Cookie

$1.00

Cookies (3)

$2.00Out of stock

Expresso Truffle

$11.95

Pecan Pie

$5.95+

Raspberry Danish

$2.25

Raspberry Donut Cake

$5.95

Salted Carmel Lava Cake

$4.95+

Sea Salt Caramel Cake

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Specials

Blacked Salmon Salad

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

Blackend Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich With Chips

$12.95

Chicken Padthai

$13.95
French Dip w/Onion Straws

French Dip w/Onion Straws

$13.95

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$14.95
Large Cobb Salad

Large Cobb Salad

$13.95

Prime Rib King Cut

$44.00

Prime Rib Queen Cut

$36.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Turkey And Ham Club Sandwich

$15.95

Sauteed Mussels w/ Tomato Basil White Wine Sauce

$16.95

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Event

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$35

$35.00

Room Fee $100

$100.00

Room Fee $200

$200.00

Open Item

Beer $6

$6.00

Wine $6

$6.00

Beer - Bottled

Amstel Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors NA

$5.00

Corona Lt

$6.00

Fat Tire Amber

$6.00

Fifty West Coast2Coast IPA

$6.00

Guinness Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00

Mad Tree Happy Amber

$6.00

Mad Tree Psychopathy

$6.00

Miller High Life

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00

Rhinegeist Knowledge

$6.00

Madtree Phanthom Forest

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

Corona (Small Bottle)

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.50

Monaco Moscow Mule

$8.00

Monaco Watermelon

$8.00

Monaco Tequila

$8.00

Beer - Draft

Guinness Draught

$7.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Nellie's Key Lime Ale

$7.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$7.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rookwood Mimosa

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00Out of stock

Ketal One

$9.00Out of stock

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00Out of stock

Well Vodka

$7.00

Three Olives Grape

$8.00

Three Olives Orange

$8.00

Three Olives Cherry

$8.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$8.00

Three Olives Mango

$8.00

Cocktail 15

$15.00

Cocktail 12

$12.00

Cocktail 10

$10.00

Beefeter

$7.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00