Rookwood Pottery Food & Beverage Company

1077 Celestial St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Bacon & Egg Burger
Biscuit Sandwich
Built your own Biscuit sandwich Home made Biscuit, choice of egg, American Cheese, Choice of meat, sausage, ham, bacon, turkey or geotta
Breakfast Burrito w/Scramble Only
Breakfast Omelette Burger
Croissant sandwich
Fiesta Burger
Fiesta Burrito w/Scramble Only
Smothered Burrito w/Scramble Only
Toast Sandwich
BREAKFAST SIDES
Apple Sauce
Bacon
Belgian Waffle
Biscuit
Biscuits & Gravy
Bowl of gravy
Cheese Potato Casserole
Croissant
Cup of gravy
Egg any style
Egg White
French Toast
Fruit Cup
Geotta
Grits
Ham
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Pancake
Sausage Patty
Tater Tots
wheat toast
white toast
Yogurt Pairfait Cup
Herb Roasted Potatoes
HEALTHY STARTS
MORNING FAVORITES
6 a.m
Two eggs any style served with home style hash browns, sour dough toasts, grits and your choice of ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, or geotta
7 a.m. Country Ham
Three eggs any style served with country bake ham , home style hash browns, sourdough toast, grits
8 a.m. Country Fried SteaknBreakfast
Homemade country fried steak served with three eggs any style, hash browns, sourdough toast, and grits
9 a.m. Pork Chop
Our seasoning grilled 10 oz. select cut pork chop served with three eggs any style, hash browns, sourdough toast and grits
10 a.m. Sirloin
Our seasoning 10oz. Beef Top Sirloin Steak served with three eggs any style, hash browns, sourdough toast and grits
Bananas Foster French Toast
Berry Crumble French Toast
Biscuits & Gravy Platter w/Bacon
Chicken and Waffle (No Eggs Incuded)
Morning Casserole
Open-Face Poached Eggs Benedict
Smoked Salmon Benedict
OMELETTES
Cheese Omelette
Consisting of three eggs, american cheese, top with shredded cheddar, sourdough toast, and grits
Farmer's Omlette
Choice of ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, geotta consisting of three eggs, grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, american cheese, top with shredded cheddar, sourdough toast and grits
Jungle Omelette
Stir fried broccoli, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, celeries, consisting of three eggs, top with shredded cheddar, sourdough toast, and grits
Rookwood Omelette
Stir fried minced pork, bacon, chicken mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, consisting of three eggs, american cheese, topped with sawmill gravy, sourdough toast, and grits
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Patron's Choice Omelette
Cowboy Omelette
PANCAKES, FRENCH TOAST, AND WAFFLES
11 a.m. Pancake
3 Butter Milk Pancakes, three eggs any style, choice of ham, turkey,bacon, geotta, sausage, hash browns, and grits
12 p.m. Waffle
Belgiam Waffles, three eggs any style, choice of ham, turkey, bacon, geotta, sausage, hash brown, and grits
1 p.m. French Toast
3 slices of old fashion french toasts, three eggs any style, choice of ham, turkey, bacon, geotta, and sausage, hash browns, and grits
Chicken and Waffle
Appetizers
Appetizer as Entree
Breaded Asparagus
Breaded Calamari
Breaded Mushrooms
Chicken Satay
Chilli Cheese Wedges Supreme
Chips and Salsa
Crab Rangoon
Edamame
Fried Cheese Stix
Fried Chicken Wings
Fried Tofu
Jalapeno Poppers
Loaded Nachos
Onion Straws Appetizer
Pork Rangoons
Pork Spring Roll (2)
Pot Sticker
Potato Chips Appetizer
Rookwood Chili Dip
Burgers
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Chicken Burger
Seasoning grilled chicken burger, 2 slices of American cheese, Fried egg, mayonaise, leaf lettuce, slice tomato, Stir fried onion and mushroom, 4 oz Fresh cut fries, mix dilled vegetables
Fish Burger
Mushroom & Swiss
our special season 80/20 beef grilled to a perfection, slice of american cheese, fresh lettuce, 2 slices of tomatoes, Grilled onion , 2 slices of sweet dill pickles, , fried egg at your choice, and a side of fresh cut fries and mix vegetables dill
Basic Burger
The Big Bacon & Cheese
The Big Bacon & Cheese