American
ROOM 500
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
No Reviews
1230 West Taylor Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant