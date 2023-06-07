Restaurant header imageView gallery

Room 101 The Med

35 W Main Street

Annville, PA 17003

Dinner

Soups

White Bean Soup

$6.00+

white bean and escarole puree

Ham and Lentil Soup

$7.00+

mixed vegetables, diced potatoes, with a broth base

Salads

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese Topped with oil and vinegar dessing

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmigiana cheese, anchovies, and croutons Topped with Caesar dressing

Fig Salad

$9.00+

Figs, arugula, radicchio, orange segments, pistachios, and parmigiana cheese Topped with orange vinaigrette

Fried Lentil Salad

$9.00+

Lentils, spinach,carrots,goat cheese, leeks, and dried apples Topped with tomato vinaigrette

Appetizers

Fire Roasted Calamari

$15.00

Calamari stuffed with chorizo and polenta

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Mix of meats and cheeses, fruit compote, almonds, and bread

Tomatoe Feta Dip

$13.00

Roasted tomato, whipped feta, and focaccia

Fire Roastd Cauliflower

$13.00

Seasoned cauliflower and hummus

Fried Shrimp Ravioli

$14.00

Shrimp Ravioli with citrus aoli

Pizzas

Margarita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Meat Lovers

$18.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, and cheese blend

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Basil pesto, tomatoes, red onino, parmigiana cheese, and balsamic vinegar

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$17.00

Sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, asiago cheese, roasted garlic, and seasoned herb oil

Prosciutto Arugula

$18.00

Roasted garlic herb oil, figs, parmigiana cheese, and balsamic vinegar

Veggie

$16.00

Escarole, cannellini beans, red onion, broccoli rabe, tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, seasoned herb oil

Build your Own

$13.00

Pastas

Lasagna

$22.00

Layered green pasta, ground meat, cheese blend, and white cream sauce

Agnolotti

$12.00+

Artichoke stuffed pasta, sauted shrimp, tomatoes and lemon herb oil

Bean Pasta

$8.50+

Sedanini pasta made with bean flour, kalamata olives, geta cheese, spinach, and lemon herb oil

Carbonara

$9.00+

Casarecce Pasta, pancetta, roasted garlic, parmigiana cheese, and egg yolk sauce

Bolognese

$11.00+

Fusilli pasta, ground meat ragu, and ricotta salata

Garlic and Oil

$9.00+

Linguine pasta, roasted garlic, zucchini, herbs, and seasond oil

Entrees

Stripped Bass

$27.00

Pan seared bass, couscous with roasted tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, and citrus herb vinaigrette

Whole Hen

$30.00

Roasted cornish game hen, glazed with herb oil, creamy polenta, and sauteed escarole mix

Rib-eye Steak 12oz.

$30.00

Grilled rib-eye with herb oil, roasted tri-colored, and sauteed broccoli rabe

Chickpea Cakes

$27.00

Chickpea cakes with feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, sauteed spinach and tomato vinaigrette

X Bread

X Bread

$2.00

Dessert

Spanish Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake served with Sicilian chocolate and marinated cherries

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layered ladyfingers with mascarpone cheese and espresso

Zeppole

$8.00

Fried dough balls served with Sicilian chocolate and pistachio cream for dipping

Drinks

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Mounten Dew

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Market

Items

Artichokes

$12.00

Mushrooms

$7.00

100% Calabrian Oregano

$16.00

Caputo Flour "Tipo 00"

$7.00

Caputo Flour Semolina

$7.00

Carmelina Peeled Tomatoes

$4.00

Carmelina Cannellini Beans

$3.50

Carmelina Lentil Beans

$4.00

Carmelina Garbanzo Beans

$3.00

Frantoia Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$20.00

Casa Ligaro Mandarin Infused Oil

$11.00

Coccia Black Truffle Infused Oil

$18.00

Balsamic Vinegar Pearls

$18.00

Saporeltal Balsamic Vinegar

$20.00

Saporeltal White Balsamic Vinegar

$18.00

Sicilian Chocolate Butter

$12.00

Sicilian Pistachio Butter

$12.00

Amarena Wild Italian Cherries

$7.00

Fiasconaro Crema di Mandarin

$12.00

Abbracci Cookies

$7.00

Nutella Biscuits

$10.00

Baci Chocolates

$15.00

Room 101 T-Shirt

$20.00

Gift Basket

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here, you can enjoy a unique dining experience paired with classic Mediterranean flavors delivered in a creative way. We are a CASHLESS establishment.

Website

Location

35 W Main Street, Annville, PA 17003

Directions

