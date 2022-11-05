Restaurant header imageView gallery

Qui Qui DC

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor

Washinngton, DC 20015

Beef Empanadas
Paaa Kaa (GF)
Sorullitos

Appetizers

Carne Frita con Tostones

$15.00

Marinated pork bites, deep-fried crispy and served with tostones de platano.

Beef Empanadas

$12.00

2 Fried Turnovers with beef filling served with cilantro aioli & mayoketchup. Contains gluten.

Morcilla

$11.00
Relleno de Papa

$13.00

2 mashed potatoes stuffed with seasoned creole meat, deep fried till golden brown and served with salsa rosada.

Sorullitos

$10.00

Sorullitos de maiz (sorullos) are Puerto Rican corn fritters that are crispy on the outside, but soft and buttery inside.

Gouda Bites

$10.00

Fried Gouda bites served with guava sauce, grated pecorino and micro cilantro. (Contains Gluten)

Entrees

Kan Kan

$54.00

40oz Tomahawk Pork Chop, fried to perfection. Seasoned with criollo seasoning. Served with arroz con gandules (pigeon peas), tostones de platano, and aji criollo.

Fried Red Snapper

$49.00Out of stock

Whole Fried Lion Fish, served with escabeche, arroz con gandules and tostones.

Chicharron de Puerco

$25.00

Slow roasted Pork Belly, pan seared till crispy and served with a aji criollo and arroz con gandules.

Pastelon

$21.00

Seasoned ground beef layered with sweet plantains and cheese. Served with white rice.

Pernil De Jaca (V)

$19.00

Jackfruit seasoned in creole spices, sautéed and served with white rice, beans, and tostones de platano. 100% Vegan.

Paaa Kaa (GF)

$19.00

Seasoned chicken thighs lightly fried served with white rice and beans.

Pollo Guisado

$21.00

Chicken stew made with potatoes, olives, in a criollo-tomato base. Served with white rice.

Pernil

$22.00

Slow roasted pork butt, shredded, and served with rice and beans.

Carne Guisada

$23.00

Carne guisada is a hearty beef stew that features lots of Caribbean flavors. Savory chunks of beef are simmered in a rich gravy until it is melt-in-your-mouth tender. This is Puerto Rican comfort food at its best! Served with White rice and sweet plantains.

Mofongo's

Shrimp Mofongo

$24.00

Fried/smashed green plantains, seasoned with salt and garlic oil, and topped with shrimp sauteed in a tomato criollo sauce.

Carne Frita Mofongo

$19.00

Fried/smashed green plantains, seasoned with salt and garlic oil, and topped with seasoned pork chunks.

Mofongo de Pollo

$19.00

Fried/smashed green plantains, seasoned with salt and garlic oil, and topped masitas de pollo.

Mofongo de Gandules (V,GF)

$17.00

Fried/Smashed green plantain, seasoned with garlic oil and topped with gandules guisados (stewed pigeon peas in a pumpkin sauce), pickled red onions and micro cilantro.

Sides

Rice and Beans (V)

$8.00
Arroz con Gandules

$6.00
Rice (V)

$3.00
Beans (V)

$5.00

Beans sautéed in creole seasoning and a light tomato sauce.

Tostones de Platano (V)

$5.00
Amarillos/Maduros (V)

$5.00

Extra Side of Mayoketchup

$0.75

Side of Garlic Oil

$0.75

Dessert

Budin de Pan

$10.00

Bread-pudding made with coconut milk, cinnamon, vanilla topped with whip cream and rum soaked raisins.

Flan de Queso

$9.00

Flan de queso served with guava drizzle with whip cream.

Drinks

Malta

$3.00
Kola Champagne

$3.00
India Coco

$2.00
Coke

$2.25
Sprite

$2.25
Diet Coke

$2.25

La Bodega

Sofrito

$15.00

Our Caribbean mirepoix for cooking, marinating meats, fish.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Qui Qui DC is bringing the authentic flavors of Puerto Rico to the Nation’s Capital in DC’s Shaw neighborhood.

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton, DC 20015

