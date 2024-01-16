Room Service Bayview
2159 unit Kinnickinnic Ave
2A
Milwaukee, WI 53207
DINNER
Light Bites
- Pink Sea Salt Edamame$6.00
- Spicy Edamame GF,V$6.00
- Chilled Silken Tofu Delight$9.00
(GF) Silky-smooth tofu served cold, topped with house kimchi, scallion, sesame seeds toasted nori, and a drizzle of gluten-free soy sauce for an extra layer of flavor
- Shishito Togarashi GF,V$9.00
Japanese shishito peppers tossed in a zesty togarashi spice blend for a harmonious kick and sprinkle of Himalayan salt
- Osaka Gyoza$9.00
Handcrafted dumplings filled with a delectable blend of minced pork, vegetables, and savory seasonings. Pan-seared to golden perfection
- Crispy Veggie Asian Rolls V$9.00
Golden egg rolls filled with a mixture of glass noodles, carrots, shitake mushrooms, celery, and scallion
- Crab Rangoon$8.00
A delightful blend of crispy and creamy flavors of imitation crab and cream cheese mixture
- Chor Muang Royal Flower Dumplings$14.00
Thai traditional savory dumplings filled with sweet-salty pork and peanut filling, wrapped in a tender butterfly-pea-flower-dyed dough
Soup / Salad
- Classic House Salad GF,V$5.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, and cucumber with GF ginger dressing
- Crispy Catfish Salad$18.00
Crispy nest of minced catfish served with mango /lime chili salad/cashew nut /red onion/cherry tomato/scallion/cilantro
- Kani Salad$8.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, masago, and sesame in zesty Japanese yuzu mayo topped with tempura flakes
- Miso Soup GF$4.00
Umami-rich Japanese broth delight/tofu/seaweed/scallion
- Seaweed Salad V$7.00
Japanese seasoned seaweed sprinkled with sesame seed
- Tom Yum River Prawn$16.00
Fragrant Thai Grilled river prawns and Thai herbs hot spicy creamy soup, mushroom, cherry tomato, scallion and cilantro
- Tom Yum Soup 🌶🌶$4.00
(Vegetarian mixed vegetables or tofu substitution is available 6) fragrant Thai grilled river prawns and Thai herbs hot spicy creamy soup/mushroom/cherry tomato/scallion/cilantro
- Zesty Sashimi Salad 🌶$16.00
Assorted sashimi ( Salmon, Super white tuna, tuna, kani, masago) with mixed greens, cherry tomato, and mango in spicy soy mustard dressing
Sandwich-Style
- Juicy Kobe Sliders 🌶🌶$15.00
Seasoned Kobe beef patties, kimchi slaw, truffle oil, gochujang BBQ sauce, micro green and aged cheddar cheese on mini burger buns
- Chicken Satay Sliders$12.00
Fragrance grilled white meat chicken satay topped with flavourful peanut sauce and pickle red onion slaw in soft slider buns. A harmonious fusion of Southeast Asian inspiration and gourmet craftsmanship
- Chashu Bao Buns$12.00
Tender slices of soy-glazed braised pork belly, crafted in-house, are nestled within pillowy- soft bao buns. Complemented by a symphony of traditional Asian seasonings and vibrant toppings of scallion, cucumber, grounded peanut, micro green and hoisin sauce
Appetizers
- Bay View Crab Patties$25.00
Don't miss our house-made golden-brown crab cakes exclusively from a unique blend of spices, a perfect balance of crispy exterior and tender interior served with lightly red curry sauce.
- Spicy Tuna Tartare GF$15.00
Spicy tuna, Guacamole, with tortilla chips
- Nobu Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice$15.00
Spicy salmon and jalapeño on a bed of crispy golden rice topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Mt. Fuji Fries$12.00
A summit of truffle-infused fries, featuring a blend of crispy golden generously coated in aromatic truffle seasoning. At its peak, a snowy cap of shredded parmesan evokes the majesty of Mt. Fuji served with BBQ sauce and spicy mayo. Sprinkled with Togarashi and nori powder.
- Tuna Tango Pizza$15.00
Savor a fiery fiesta on a crisp roti crust with spicy tuna, guacamole, masago, kani, eel sauce, and sriracha mayo bliss!
- Kinnic Crisp Shell$16.00
(3 pcs.)Tender marinated grilled beef slices, accompanied by kimchi slaw and Asian pear sprinkles with sesame seeds served in crispy wonton taco shells
- Wagyu A5 Rockfire$22.00
Engage in the interactive joy of "Grill it yourself" to your desired perfection. Craft your Wagyu masterpiece table-side. Savor premium beef on a hot stone, paired with unique spicy roasted rice powder dipping sauces."
- Phuket Jor Pu$14.00Out of stock
Our signature deep-fried shellfish roll is stuffed with a flavorful seasonings combination of crabmeat, shrimp, and pork filling wrapped with a bean curd sheet served with plum sauce
- Kai Tod Hat Yai$12.00
A light and crisp crust southern style Thai fried chicken, marinated in a blend of Thai-inspired spices, topped with crispy fried shallot accompanied by Thai sweet chili sauce
- Thai-style Calamari$16.00
The authentic Thai-style crispy and tender calamari is seasoned with the perfect blend of salt and fresh pepper.
Chiangmai Inspired
- Lanna Khao Soi Kai$18.00
The classic Northern Thai noodle in coconut cream-based curry soup is put together with a braised leg or thigh of chicken. Fried egg noodles on top provide a crispy crunch. Accompanied with ground chilies, lime, shallots, coriander, and pickled mustard gre
- Hung Lay Short Ribs$28.00
Adapted from the original pork Hung Lay, our chef introduces you to indulge in the rich complexity of our succulent beef short ribs, slowly stewed 6 hrs. in aromatic spices, create a flavorful
Phuket Treasure
- Namya Pu$28.00
This aromatic lump crab curry, enriched with fragrant herbs, coconut milk, and spices, offers a delightful culinary journey to Thailand's southern region. Served with rice vermicelli noodles
- The Ocean Fried Rice (GF)$28.00
The combination of jumbo lump crabmeat, squid, and shrimp with fragrant jasmine rice, wok-tossed to perfection, is served with special spicy lime sauce
Isaan
Bangkok Street Taste
- Room Service Pad Thai$22.00
A classic Thai stir-fry of rice noodles, chicken, shrimp (2), egg, tofu, bean sprouts, chives, sweet pickled radish & ground peanuts in our signature tamarind sauce, elevated with a succulent river prawn.
- Classic Pad Thai GF$14.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, sweet pickled radish & ground peanuts in a tamarind sauce
- Drunken Noodles Pad Kee Mao$14.00
Spice up your day with our fiery Pad Kee Mao, also known as "Drunken Noodles". A stir-fried Japanese noodles dish infused with a tantalizing blend of aromatic Thai fresh basil, egg, fresh chili, cherry tomato, bell pepper, onion, string bean, and scallion
- Ka-Phrao$14.00
Bangkok street food-inspired delight that combines perfectly meat or vegetables with aromatic Thai basil and savory seasonings. A symphony of flavors awaits in every crunchy and flavorful bite. Served with a sunny-side-up egg and jasmine rice
- Shrimp Vermicelli Harmony$18.00
Also known as "Goong Ob Woonsen" in Thai, this classic dish features succulent shrimp in a fragrant soy broth with glass noodles, ginger, garlic, and fresh vegetables. A sprinkle of Chinese celery adds the perfect finishing touch
Meatless
- Basil Mushroom Medley$22.00
A delightful stir-fry featuring a diverse array of mushrooms, expertly wok-tossed in aromatic basil sauce
- Veggie Fiesta$18.00
Stir-fried house green vegetables in a vegan garlic sauce
- Golden Garlic Rice$15.00
Expertly wok-seared jasmine rice infused with the rich essence of garlic, egg, and scallion, creating a symphony of flavors and textures
- Pad Ka-Phrao Impossible Meat$16.00
The Temaki
- Samurai Signature Set$28.00
S.1 50/50 poke, crispy shallots citrus shoyu - S.2 Spicy hotate, tobiko spicy yuzu sauce - S.3 Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo - S.4 Unagi, eel sauce - S.5 Avocado cucumber, black sesame sauce
- Yasai Vegan Set$22.00
Y.1 Avocado cucumber, black sesame sauce - Y.2 Crispy tofu, crushed Thai sweet chili sauce - Y.3 Sweet potato tempura, yuzu miso - Y.4 Eggplant gobo, crunch glaze balsamic - Y.5 Shitake mushroom, yuzu zest sauce
- Bay View Classic Set$25.00
B.1 Spicy tuna, jalapeno - B.2 California, kani, avocado, cucumber, masago - B.3 Salmon guacamole - B.4 Yellowtail scallion - B.5 Ebi, wasabi soy sauce
- Build Your Own Set
Choose 5 temaki from the selections below, priced a la carte
Sashimi Entrée
Sushi Rolls
- Angry Lobster Roll$20.00
Kani, avocado, topped with spicy lobster, salad, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Harajuku Roll$18.00
Salmon, mango, and cucumber topped with spicy salmon & mango crunchy flakes and scallion mango sauce
- Malibu Bay Roll$18.00
Crispy soft shell crab, spicy tuna, avocado, sesame yuzu mayo
- Midori Roll$17.00
Kale asparagus seaweed salad cucumber avocado green soy paper spicy soy mustard
- Pink Lady Roll$18.00
Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber&caviar rolled in pink soy paper, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Spicy Berry Rice Roll (V)$17.00Out of stock
Nori cucumber avocado portobello mushroom kimchi black sesame sauce
Sides
Sauce on side
NA DRINKS
Zero-Proof
Soft Drinks
LIQUORS
Sake
Tequila
Rum
Bourbon
Irish
Japanese
Scotch Single Malt
Spirits
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
"Room Service" where people could come together, share stories, and savor the joys of good food, good drinks, and great company by skilled hands and the generous heart of Chef Joey !
