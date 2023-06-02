Room Service on Wheels - King Jugg Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11110 Lantern Road, Fishers, IN 46038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fishers Test Kitchen - Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas - Queenie’s French Bread Pizza - One Trick Pony Dinner Style Burgers
No Reviews
9713 District North Drive Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurant
1933 Lounge - Fishers - 9707 District North Drive Suite 1120
No Reviews
9707 District North Drive Suite 1120 Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurant