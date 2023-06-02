  • Home
  • /
  • Fishers
  • /
  • Room Service on Wheels - King Jugg Brewery
Main picView gallery

Room Service on Wheels - King Jugg Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

11110 Lantern Road

Fishers, IN 46038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Hand Breaded Boneless Tenders (5) Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing and Hot Delicious French Fries.

R.S.O.W Quesadilla

R.S.O.W Quesadilla

$12.50

Chicken tossed in our Famous R.S.O.W Sauce and served with a Blend of Cheeses, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.

Romaine Caesar

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce topped with Shaved Parmesan and Fresh Croutons and Served with Homemade Caesar Dressing

Full Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.49

10 Chicken Wings tossed in our Homemade Sauces and served with Homemade Ranch and celery sticks (and we won't place our celery under the wings; no soggy celery allowed! Don't forget to try our Award-Winning R.S.O.W Sauce, a crowd favorite!

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Hand Breaded Boneless Tenders (5) Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing and Hot Delicious French Fries.

Indie's Hot Chicken Tenders

Indie's Hot Chicken Tenders

$14.49

Our Favored Tenders - 5 fried tenders drenched in our R.S.O.W hot sauce; absolutely delicious! Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and our crispy fries.

Polpette

Polpette

$12.49

Three Meatballs Baked in a Spicy Tomato Sauce with shaved Parmesan flakes, sprinkle of parsley and Served with Toasted Bread. That's a delicious meat-a-ball!

Parmesan Bread Sticks

Parmesan Bread Sticks

$9.99

Freshly Baked Bread Sticks (5) Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and Served with Marinara Sauce.

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.99

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork (3) topped with our Homemade Chips, covered with our Creamy Coleslaw and drizzled with Buffalo Sauce served on a slider bun with house chips.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$11.99

Our Homemade Meatball Slider (3) topped with Fresh Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, and sprinkled with Fresh Herbs served on a slider bun with house chips.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$11.99

Marinated Chicken Tenders (3) drizzled with Mild Buffalo Sauce and our Homemade Ranch Dressing, covered with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and sprinkled with Fresh Herbs served on a slider bun with house chips.

R.S.O.W Quesadilla

R.S.O.W Quesadilla

$12.50

Chicken tossed in our Famous R.S.O.W Sauce and served with a Blend of Cheeses, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$8.49

Warm Salted Jumbo Pretzel Served with our House Mustard.

Soup/ Salads

Chili

Chili

$5.50

Classic Seasoned Ground Beef simmered in Bell Peppers, Onions, and Green Chilis, a Fall Favorite! Did you also know it won an award recently; THE GOAT?!

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.49

Iceberg Lettuce Wedge covered in our Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles & topped with Candied Walnuts and our own Crispy Frank's Fried Onions; delicious!

Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad

Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend, Sunflower Seeds, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Croutons and Served with Homemade Avocado Green Goddess Dressing.

Romaine Caesar

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce topped with Shaved Parmesan and Fresh Croutons and Served with Homemade Caesar Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens topped with Fresh Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend and Fresh Croutons and Served with your choice of Homemade Dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese served with our Homemade Greek Dressing.

Crosspoint Salad

Crosspoint Salad

$14.99

Fresh Spring Mix tossed with Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Homemade Bacon Bits, Grilled Chicken, Homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Onion Straws, Candied Walnuts and Sweetened Craisins.

Smash Burgers

R.S.O.W Burger

R.S.O.W Burger

$14.99

Two Patties topped with Pickle Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Secret Sauce, American Cheese on a Chef's Choice Bun. Served with your choice of house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Dakich Double Burger

Dakich Double Burger

$14.99

Two Patties topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Pickle Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Onion on a Chef's Choice Bun. Served with your choice of house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Classic 116 Melt

Classic 116 Melt

$14.99

Two Patties topped with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Secret Sauce and Served on Toasted Marble Rye. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Ladder 91 Burger

Ladder 91 Burger

$15.49

Two Southwest Seasoned Patties, Habanero Cheese, Grilled Jalapeno, Guacamole, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Chef's Choice Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

The Fishers Cheeseburger

The Fishers Cheeseburger

$13.49

Single Patty with American Cheese, Duke's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Chips on a Chef's Choice Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

The Mexicano

The Mexicano

$14.99

Two Patties with White Queso, Grilled Jalapenos, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and topped with Onion Straws on a Chef’s Choice Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Hot Sandwiches

The Bird Chicken Sandwich

The Bird Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Country Fried Chicken topped with Duke's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips and Red Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

1908 Tenderloin

1908 Tenderloin

$14.99

Pork Tenderloin dredged in Seasoned Flour and Fried Golden Brown topped with Duke's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips, Red Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Billericay Grilled Cheese & Ham

Billericay Grilled Cheese & Ham

$13.49

Ham, Cheddar, American and Swiss Cheeses melted on White Bread. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Liberty Bell Philly

Liberty Bell Philly

$15.49

Freshly sliced Seared Ribeye Beef, Sauteed Mushrooms, Peppers and Sauteed Onions topped with Provolone Cheese on a French Roll. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese

W.T.F Chicken Sandwich (Wow, That's Fire!)

W.T.F Chicken Sandwich (Wow, That's Fire!)

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Pickles, Grilled Jalapenos, Habanero Cheese, Fried Onion Tanglers drizzled with Homemade R.S.O.W Hot sauce served on a Brioche bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Indy's Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

Indy's Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich with our R.S.O.W Hot Sauce, Lettuce and Pickle Chips; all the flavor and taste on a Brioche Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese. Nashville has nothing on us!

Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$14.99

Shaved Capicola, Italian Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and drizzled with our Homemade Italian dressing on a warm toasted Hoagie Roll. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Veggie Sammie

Veggie Sammie

$12.99

A Blend of Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Artichokes marinated in our Homemade Greek Vinaigrette. Marinated Veggies are topped with Melted Provolone, loaded on a toasted Hoagie Roll topped with fresh Herbs and a Sprinkle of Feta Cheese. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Wraps

Bella Vista Wrap

Bella Vista Wrap

$13.99

Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Sunblest Wrap

Sunblest Wrap

$14.49

Fresh Sliced Turkey topped with Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Homemade Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Pasta & Entrees

Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs

Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.49

Trio of Homemade Meatballs and classic Italian Marinara. Served with toasted bread.

Lemone Pasta

Lemone Pasta

$14.49

Spaghetti tossed in a Lemon Cream Sauce with Artichokes and Capers topped with Fresh Parsley. Served with toasted bread.

Vodka Sauce Pasta

Vodka Sauce Pasta

$14.49

Penne Pasta tossed with Tomatoes, Cream, Red Pepper Flakes, Ricotta and topped with Fresh Basil. Served with toasted bread.

Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Aged White Cheddar with Penne pPasta. Topped with a Panko Breadcrumbs and Parmesan then sprinkled with Fresh Herbs; a true Comfort Food!

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza 12"

Margherita Pizza 12"

$14.99

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pepperoni Pizza 12"

Pepperoni Pizza 12"

$14.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, Oregano, Pepperoni and served with our Family's Classic Tomato Sauce.

Cheese Pizza 12"

Cheese Pizza 12"

$13.49

A trio of classic Italian Cheeses, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone served with our Family's Classic Tomato Sauce.

The Super 12"

The Super 12"

$16.49

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Tomato sauce

Veggie 12"

Veggie 12"

$13.99

Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Garlic, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Tomato sauce

Godfather 12"

Godfather 12"

$15.49

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta cheese, Tomato sauce

Chicken BBQ 12"

Chicken BBQ 12"

$14.99

House BBQ, Caramelized Onions, Chicken, Mozzarella

Desserts

6 Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.49

Just like Grandma used to make!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.95

Creamy plain cheesecake topped with Mixed Berry compote.

1 Chocolate Cookie

$1.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

3 crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of house chips, cottage cheese, or coleslaw. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing. It's a kid favorite.

Kids Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids PB &J

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00
Mini Corndogs

Mini Corndogs

$7.99

Mini corndogs served with our House Mustard. Not just for the kiddos; a family favorite!

Sides

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.50
Side House Chips

Side House Chips

$2.99
Side Cottage Cheese

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Celery

$1.50

Sauces

Ranch Dressing 4oz

$1.75

Blue Cheese 4oz

$1.75

R.S.O.W. Award Winning Sauce 4oz

$1.75

R.S.O.W. Hot 4oz

$1.75

Buffalo Sauce 4oz

$1.75

Garlic Parmesan 4oz

$1.75

BBQ Sauce 4oz

$1.75

Cajun Dry Rub 4oz

$1.75

R.S.O.W. Spicy Mustard 4oz

$1.75

Marinara Sauce 4oz

$1.75

Queso Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Beverages

Draft Beer

Coors Lite

$5.25+

Miller Lite

$5.25+

Yuengling Lgr

$5.25+

Modelo Esp

$5.99+

Earl Of Mosaic IPA (KJGBEER)

$6.99+

Paulnr Hefe

$5.99+Out of stock

Quaf 6foot

$5.99+

Lein Sumrshndy

$6.25+Out of stock

Lein Juicy Pch

$6.25+

Bells Oberon

$6.49+

Sk Sun

$6.49+

BM Belgian Wht

$6.49+

Angry Crisp

$6.49+

Sn Hazy

$6.49+

Quaf Busted Kn

$6.99+

Lag Ipa

$6.99+

Rev Hero

$7.25+

Quaf Chry Whe

$7.25+

Terr Hops

$7.25+

Barbrn Haze

$7.49+Out of stock

Gumball

$7.49+

Zombie Dust

$7.99+

16oz Cans

Coors Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

12oz Cans

Corona

$4.00

Upln Dragonfly

$4.00

Wc Hrd Blk Chr

$5.50

Wc Hrd Mango

$5.50

3f Gumball

$5.50

Bottled Beer

Coors Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Father Rt Beer

$4.50

Corona

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Modelo Esp

$4.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11110 Lantern Road, Fishers, IN 46038

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Park’s Place Pub
orange starNo Reviews
8594 East 116th Street Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Four Day Ray Brewing
orange star4.2 • 2,117
11671 Lantern Road Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers
orange starNo Reviews
9708 District North Drive Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Fishers Test Kitchen - Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas - Queenie’s French Bread Pizza - One Trick Pony Dinner Style Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
9713 District North Drive Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
1933 Lounge - Fishers - 9707 District North Drive Suite 1120
orange starNo Reviews
9707 District North Drive Suite 1120 Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Gordito's Food Trailer
orange starNo Reviews
9713 District N Drive Suite #1210 Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fishers

Wild Eggs - Fishers
orange star4.4 • 3,262
13272 Market Square Drive Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Four Day Ray Brewing
orange star4.2 • 2,117
11671 Lantern Road Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Pho VN Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 697
9773 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Schoolhouse 7 Cafe
orange star4.7 • 165
12125 Cyntheanne Rd Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Fishers
orange star4.6 • 162
11670 Commercial Drive Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
MashCraft Fishers
orange star4.5 • 86
11069 Allisonville Rd. Fishers, IN 46038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fishers
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston