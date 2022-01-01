Room & Board imageView gallery

Appetizers

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$15.00

This is a description

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Alligator Pears

$10.00

Seared Tuna

$16.00

Chicharrons

$6.00

Red Horns

$8.00

Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Refill Chips

$1.00

Chips & Beer Cheese

$5.00

Chips & Guac

$5.00

Chips & Chili

$5.00

Chips & Hummus

$5.00

Chips & Pimiento

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Side Of Chips

$3.00

Entrees

Binghamton Bowl

$13.00

Boarding House Brisket

$18.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.00

The Executive Suite

$24.00

Chicken Tender Entrees 4pcs

$11.00

Sandwiches

Fried Colonel Costner

$14.00

Grilled Colonel Costner

$14.00

Pork Sandwhich

$10.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Basic Burger

$13.00

Top Of The Morning

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar

$12.00

Ceasar Salad No Chicken

$8.00

SuperFood

$15.00

Spinach

$12.00

Cobb

$14.00

Southwest Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Pizza

Large Pepperoni

$20.00

Lg Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Lg Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

Lg Blken Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Lg Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

Lg Spaghetti An Meatball Pizza

$20.00

Lg Sausage Party

$20.00

Lg Buffalo Chx Pizza

$20.00

Lg Plant Based

$19.00

Lg Buffalo Chx Pizza

$20.00

Lg Margarita Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Small Pepperoni

$11.00

Small Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.00

Small Blken Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Small Chicken Parm

$11.00

Small Spaghetti An Meatball Pizza

$11.00

Small Sausage Party

$12.00

Small Plant Based

$11.00

Small Buffalo Chx Pizza

$12.00

Small Margarita Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Mac And Chz

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Brussels No Bacon

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Shaved Brussels

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sm Queso

$1.00

Lg Queso

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Boom Boom Sause

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.50

Red Pizza Sauce

$0.25

Small Salsa

$0.50

Lg Salsa

$1.00

Desserts

Beignets

$8.00

Brownie w/Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Flights (Copy)

Plant Based Diet

$13.00

Dip Trio

$11.00

Lighter Fare

$12.00

Tacos

Fajita Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Ground Beef

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Shirts

Shirt

$25.00

Cover Charge

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
