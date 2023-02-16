Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House

553 Reviews

$$

201 S Main Ave

Portales, NM 88101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie
Build Your Own Pizza
CHICKEN BACON RANCH

TO GO BEER

Portales Pale TO GO

Available for Take Out Only. NO DELIVERY. CC info must match valid I.D. Must be at least 21yrs of age.

Portales Pale Ale 6 PACK, 12 fl oz cans

$12.00

Portales Pale Ale CASE 24, 12 fl oz cans

$45.00

Portales Pale Ale, 64 oz Growler

$21.00

Whippoorwill IPA TO GO

Available for Take Out Only. NO DELIVERY. CC info must match valid I.D. Must be at least 21yrs of age.

Whippoorwill IPA, 64 oz Growler

$21.00

Eleanor's Blonde Ale TO GO

Available for Take Out Only. NO DELIVERY. CC info must match valid I.D. Must be at least 21yrs of age.

Eleanor's Blonde Ale, 64 oz Growler

$21.00

Clovis Point IPA TO GO

Clovis Point IPA, 64 oz Growler

$21.00

Off the Clock Bock TO GO

Off the Clock Bock, 6 PACK, 12 oz CANS

$12.00

Off the Clock Bock, CASE, 12 oz CANS

$45.00

Off the Clock Bock, 64 oz Growler

$21.00

Bull Moose Stout TO GO

Bull Moose Stout, 64 oz Gowler

$31.00

Bull Moose 6pk

$18.00

From Vienna with Love TO GO

From Vienna with Love, 64 oz Growler

$21.00

Velvet Rodeo TO GO

Velvet Rodeo, 64 oz Growler

$21.00

Tumblewheat TO GO

Tumblewheat, 6 PACK, 12 oz CANS

$12.00

Tumblewheat, CASE, 12 oz CANS

$45.00

Tumblewheat, 64 oz Growler

$21.00

Starters

CHIPS & DIPS

Chips & Green Chile Queso

$8.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

NACHOS

CLASSIC NACHOS

$8.00

corn chips, green chile queso, bbq pulled pork, coleslaw

BARBECUE PULLED PORK NACHOS

$8.00

corn chips, green chile queso, bbq pulled pork, coleslaw

HOUSE CUT FRIES

HOUSE-SEASONED FRIES

$3.00+

TRUFFLE FRIES

$4.00+

GREEN CHILE QUESO FRIES

$4.00+

RED CHILE CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

BARBECUE PULLED PORK FRIES

$12.00

Roosevelt Pizza Pies

12" Favorite Pies

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Create your own favorite where you choose a sauce, pick your toppings, and we top every pie with mozzarella

MARGHARITA

$14.00

tomatoes, pesto, garlic extra virgin olive oil

THE SHOOMER

$14.00

ale-braised button mushrooms, chopped garlic, pesto, parmesan, marinara

Pepperoni Pie

$12.00

Pepperonis, mozzarella, marinara

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.00

roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, parmesan, garlic & extra virgin olive oil,

Hawaiian

$14.00

Pineapple, applewood-smoked, shaved ham, marinara

Triple Pig

$14.00

Pepperoni, sweet ale-braised sausage, salami, marinara

Greyhound

$15.00

Roasted chicken, chopped garlic, roasted green bell peppers, chopped green chile, pesto

Pied Pepper

$14.00

Our pickled jalapeños, shaved ham, parmesan, garlic & extra virgen olive oil.

Green Chile Cheeseburger Pie

$14.00

Ground Beef, American cheese, chopped green chile, tomatoes.

Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Pie

$15.00

Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, chopped green chile, green chile queso.

BARBECUE PORK HAWAIIAN

$14.00

Panama

$16.00

Pepperoni, salami, spicy ale-braised sausage, our pickled jalapeños, chopped green chile, marinara

Dragon's Breath Pie

$17.00

pepperoni, spicy ale-braised sausage, caramelized onions, red bell pepper, our pickled jalapenos, green chile sause

Philly Pie

$17.00

Buffalo Pie

$14.00

Pub Burgers & Sandwiches

Pub Burgers

Enjoy our specialty or your own! Pick your patty, sauce, & toppings! Served on toasted brioche with fries & pickle spear. Add your favorite side to complete!

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

Whimpy's Original

$11.00

Garlic aioli, LTOP

Green Chile Bacon Queso Burger

$11.00

Garlic aioli, chopped green chile, applewood-smoked bacon, green chile queso.

CHEDDAR BACON BURGER

$13.00

BARBECUE BURGER

$12.00

applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, beer-cheese, bbq mayo

MUSHROOM BACON SWISS

$14.00

Garlic aioli, ale-braised button mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Swiss.

Pub Sandwiches

Sandwiches! Served with fries a pickle spear. Add your favorite side to complete!

Veggie Philly

$10.00

Ale-braised white button mushrooms, marinated baby bellas, roasted red and green bell peppers, roasted onions, green chile queso, mayo, on sourdough hoagie

NM CHEEESESTEAK

$12.00

green chile queso, roasted onions, ale-braised button mushrooms, roasted peppers, mayo, on hoagie

P'VILLE PIGGY

$12.00

pulled pork, house coleslaw, on brioche

BAKED CUBAN

$12.00

pulled pork, shaved ham, beer-cheese, pickle planks, green chile sauce, Dijon, on hoagie

SOUPS & SALADS

Featuring a mix of seasonal greens For One, For Two, or For Four

Greek Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, marinated baby bellas, pickled red onion, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette.

Roosevelt Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, roasted pecans, cranberries, soft goat cheese, pickled red onion, sherry vinaigrette.

CEASAR SALAD

$7.00

PORK GREEN CHILE STEW

$5.00+Out of stock

Drinks

From the Fountain

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Un Sweet Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Sides

Sides (Toppings & Sauces)

Side Bacon (1 Slice)

$1.00

Side Bacon (2 Slices)

$2.00

Side Barbeque Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Side Barbeque Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Side Chopped Bacon 2oz

$1.00

Side Chopped Bacon 4oz

$2.00

Side Chopped Green Chiles 2oz

$0.50

Side Chopped Green Chiles 4oz

$1.00

Side Dijon Mustard 2oz

$0.50

Side Dijon Mustard 4oz

$1.00

Side Green Chile Queso 2oz

$1.00

Side Spinach And Artichoke Dip 4oz

$2.00

Side Marinara 2oz

$0.50

Side Pesto 2oz

$0.50

Side Pesto 4oz

$1.00

Side Pickle Spear

$0.25

Side Pickled Jalapeños 2oz

$0.75

Side Pickled Jalapeños 4oz

$1.50

Side Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Side Ranch 4oz

$1.00

2oz Garlic Aoli

$0.50

4oz Garlic Aoli

$1.00

2oz Bbq Mayo

$0.50

Side 4oz Sherry Vinaigrette

$1.00

2 OZ Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Tortilla Chips Only

Side Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$0.50

2oz Beer Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

4oz Feta Cheese

$1.00

4oz Gargonzola

$1.00

GF Pizza Crust

$4.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

In-house micro-brewed beer served with fresh, handmade, from-scratch beer-infused food.

Website

Location

201 S Main Ave, Portales, NM 88101

Directions

