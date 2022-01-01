  • Home
A map showing the location of The Roosevelt Market, Boise.

The Roosevelt Market, Boise. 311 N Elm Ave

98 Reviews

$

311 N Elm Ave

Boise, ID 83712

Coffee and Tea

Americano

$2.75+

Breve

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Chai

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.75

Featured Drip

$2.00+

Hot Cocoa

$2.75+

House Drip

$2.00+

Latte

$3.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Refill

$1.00

Steamer

$2.50

Tea

$2.50+

Tea Latte

$3.00+

Coffee Merch

Primal Coffee

$14.00

Newspapers

New York Times

$6.00

Idaho Statesman

$4.00

Press Tribune

$2.00

Magazine

Thrasher

$6.00

National Geographic

$16.00

Life

$16.00

Outside

$8.00

Beverages

Small Soda

$1.50

Medium Soda

$2.00

Large Soda

$2.50

Italian Soda

$3.00

Soda Refill

$1.00

House Blueberry Ginger Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Water

$0.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Quiche Tart

$4.50

Individual Tarts filled with eggy delights. Rotating flavors

Scrambled Egg Sliders

$6.50+

Soft scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, melty American cheese, bacon, and sriracha mayo on Acme brioche slider buns

Yogurt w/ Granola

$6.50

Lunch

Turkey, Apple, Gouda

$10.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, Smoked Gouda, crisp seasonal apples, bacon, mixed greens and garlic/stone ground mustard aioli on Acme Bakeshop's Rosemary Focaccia

Ham, Brie and Peach

$10.50

Black Forest Ham, Brie cheese and spicy peach chutney on Acme Bakeshop's Rosemary Focaccia

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.50

Thin sliced, Boar's Head pastrami, swiss cheese, housemade horseradish bread and butter pickles, housemade garlic dill pickles. Served on Acme Bakeshop's rye bread

London Broil with Roasted Tomato Spread

$10.50

Thin sliced London Broil, roasted tomato spread, caramelized onions and Vermont white cheddar on Acme Bakeshop's ciabatta

Sandwich Constructor

$9.50

Choose your own adventure

1/2 Sandwich Constructor

$6.00

Choose a shorter adventure

Kids Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey and Cheese

$6.00

House Salad

$6.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Daily Selections, sometimes multiple choice

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Daily Selections, sometimes multiple choice

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

A totally reasonably sized cinnamon roll

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Coffee Cake is not coffee flavored cake, unless of course it is that day. Rotating flavors

Linzer Torte

$5.00

It sounds Austrian because it is! Almond Flour crust and Raspberry filled.

Muffin

$2.50

A regular sized muffin, at a regular price. Rotating flavors

Scone

$3.50

Smash a biscuit into a muffin and you've got a scone. Rotating flavors

Oatbar

$4.00

Lemon Square

$3.50

Bearclaw

$4.00

Ella's Shortbread

$3.50

Kouign Amann

$6.00

Cheddar Garlic Biscuit

$3.50

Bagel

$4.50+

Sweet Treats

Almond Butter No Bake

$2.00

Biscotti

$3.00

Brownie

$4.50

Super Fudgy Brownie

Cookies

$3.00

Cupcake

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Macaroon

$2.75

Slice O' Ice Cream Cake

$4.00

Soft Serve

$2.00

The airiest of the ice creams. Enquire about flavors and toppings.

Vanilla and Fruit Tart

$5.00

Lemon Honey Lavender Bundt Cake

$4.00

Snacks

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Acme Pretzel

$3.00

Meatball with Crostini

$7.50

Charcuterie

$16.00+

Side of Crostini

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

Art

Laura Stewart Earrings

$12.00+

Laura Stewart Octopus

$35.00

Cards

Racheals Cards

$4.00+

Fabric Cards

$4.00

Taelyn Baiza Cards

$5.00

Plants

Tomato Plants

$7.50

Jewelry

Laura Stewart Earrings

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Market and Cafe

311 N Elm Ave, Boise, ID 83712

