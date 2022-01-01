- Home
Roosky's Bar and Grill
54 W. Church Street
Martinsville, VA 24112
Appetizers
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Boneless chicken breast grilled with Roosky's BBQ sauce, cheddar and Jack cheeses, bacon pieces, tomatoes, scallions and ranch dressing.
Button Mushrooms
* ounces of whole button mushrooms seasoned to perfection
Buffalo Chicken Poppers
Grilled jalapeños, filled with buffalo chicken dip wrapped in bacon, served with jalapeño ranch.
Fried Pickles
Hand battered dill pickle chips served with chipotle ranch.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Slow smoked pulled Pork on a grilled flour tortilla with mixed cheese tomatoes green onions and Roosky's BBQ sauce.
Loaded Ribbon Fries
Cut to order ribbon fries loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, and bacon pieces garnished with scallions. Served with ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Roosky's Loaded Potato Skins
Perfectly fried potato skins loaded with Roosky's BBQ sauce, Jack and Cheddar cheeses topped with bacon pieces and scallions. Choice of ranch or sour cream for dipping sauces.
Roosky's Rings
Hand battered onion rings served with horseradish mayo.
Roosky's Smoked Grilled Wings
Hickory smoked wings finished on the grill to a crispy perfection.
Shrimp Cocktail
6 colossal shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce.
Soups and Salads
Entree House Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and bacon.
Entree Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house made croutons.
Chicken Salad
Choice of a house or Caesar salad topped with your choice of sliced grilled chicken or hand breaded tenders.
Black and Blue Salad
7 ounce blackened filet tips cooked to your preference on a bed of our house salad topped with blue cheese crumbles.
Shrimp Salad
Two (large) or One (small) shrimp skewers on you choice of house or Caesar salad.
French Onion Soup
Loaded Potato Soup
Loaded potato soup topped with fresh scallions and cheese.
Cheddar Broccoli Soup
Soup & Salad Combo
Choice of half or full size Caesar or house salad with choice of a cup of soup
Salad and Potato Combo
House or Caeser Salad with a baked potato or a Baked Sweet Potato
Soup And Half Sandwich
your choice of Loaded Potato soup or Broccoli Cheddar soup with any half hoagie or grilled cheese
Steaks
Cajun Ribeye
12 ounce cajun marinated ribeye with a hint of spice.
Filet Mignon
Ribeye
Sirlion
Smothered Hamburger Steak
12 oz hand pressed lean ground beef smothered in sauteed sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers and brown gravy
Prime Rib (Fri, Sat, Sun)
Ribs & Chicken
Chicken Tenders
5 hand breaded are grilled chicken tenders. Spice it up by having them tossed in any of our wing sauces.
Roosky's BBQ Cheesy Chicken
7 ounce chicken breast seasoned and grilled finished with Roosky's BBQ sauce, two strips of bacon and sliced Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses.
Roosky's Ribs
1/2 rack of baby back ribs, hickory smoked covered in Roosky's BBQ sauce
Roosky's Wing Combo
6 Roosky's wings with your choice of wing sauce and one side.
From the Sea
Burgers and Sandwiches
BYOB (Build Your Own Burger)
Build your own Roosky's burger with any combination of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, bacon, cheddar, Monterey jack, swiss, American, onion rings, mushrooms, or grilled onions with choice of one side.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
4 oz blackened chicken breast served on a bun with honey mustard. grilled onions. and Monterey jack cheese.
Buffalo Tender Wrap
Fried Chicken Tenders Covered in Buffalo sauce with Romaine Lettuce and mixed cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla
Build your own chicken sandwich
4oz Chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of toppings.
Fried Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Caeser Salad Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Ham and Swiss Hoagie
Ham and Swiss cheese served with mayo lettuce and tomato on a hoagie bun
Pork BBQ Sandwich
Roosky's Deli Melt
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, BBQ sauce, Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast
Roosky's BBQ Burger
8 ounce hand pressed burger with Roosky's BBQ sauce, bacon, onion ring and hoop cheese. Served with one side.
Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken breast drizzled with Sriracha Honey with Provolone Cheese on a toasted bun
Turkey Bacon Ranch Hoagie
Turkey Bacon and ranch dressing served with lettuce and tomato with Jack and Cheddar cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
Turkey and Cheddar Hoagie
Turkey and cheddar served with mayo lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie roll
Kids Menu
1/4 Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Chicken Tenders
Choice of grilled or Fried
Cheese Burger
4 once cheese burger with choice of lettuce tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, mayo ketchup and mustard.
Grilled Cheese
Mac n' Cheese
Mini Corn Dogs
5 Mini Corn dogs served mandarin oranges, one side and a drink.
Desserts
Drinks
Sides
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Baked Pot B/SC
Baked Pot Butter
Baked Pot Sour Cream
Baked Beans
Broccoli
Button Mushrooms
Coleslaw
French Fries
Green Beans
Onion rings
Hand cut and battered fresh.
Ribbon Fries
Sweet Potato
Sweet potato ribbon fries
Side House salad
Side Ceasar
Plates
Lunch Combos
sides
Salad and Potato
Side house or caeser salad with a baked potato or sweet potato
Create your own chicken sandwich
4oz Grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheddar, monterey jack, swiss, american, provolone cheeses, mushrooms, bacon, sauteed onion or sauteed peppers.
Fried Chicken Club sandwich
4oz fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and bacon
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
4oz chicken breast grilled with blackening season served on a toasted bun with honey mustard, sauteed onions and Monterey Jack cheese.
Soup and Salad
Cup of soup and your choice of side house or caeser salad.
Soup and 1/2 Sandwich
Cup of soup and a half hoagie or grilled cheese sandwich
Turkey and Cheddar Hoagie
Turkey and cheddar cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Ham and Swiss Hoagie
Ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Turkey Bacon Ranch Hoagie
Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch dressing
Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Sandwich
4oz Chicken breast fried and Drizzled in our homemade Sriracha Honey wing sauce served on a toasted bun and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
Roosky's Deli Melt
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Roosky's BBQ Sauce, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar Cheese on Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Everything that comes in a caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Tender Wrap
Fried tenders cut up and tossed in our Buffalo sauce with Romain lettuce and shredded jack and cheddar cheese. with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing
Add ons
Draft Beer
Beales Gold
Blue Moon
Blue Ridge Cider
Bold Rock Blackberry
Bud Light
Chocolate Stout
Coors Lite
Lost Cost Tangerine Wheat
Devil Back Vienna Lager
Hazy IPA
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Wicked Weed Pernicious
Yuengling
Vicious Hook
Bottled Beer
Ace Pinapple
Angry Orchard
Balladeer Bot
Beales Lemon drop
Bud Lite Bot
Budweiser Bot
Coors Lite Bot
Chateau Morrisette Cider
Corona
Cornita
Dos Equis Amber
Down East Cider
Get Bent IPA Bot
Guiness
Hoppyium Bot
Hershey Yuengling
Jail Alai IPA Can
Land Shark
Mich Ultra Bot
Miller Lite Bot
Modelo
PBR Can
Peroni
Rolling Rock Bot
Sam Adams Boston Lager Bot
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Shiner Bock
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
Smirnoff Blue Rasberry Lemonade
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Pineapple
Summer Shandy Bot
Twisted Tea
Twisted tea 1/2 and 1/2
Truly Straw Lem
VA Beer Oktoberfest
Vodoo Ranger Juice Can
White Claw Black Cherry
Wild Little Thing Can
Yuengling Lager
Zombie Dust
Bucket of Bud Light
Bucket of Budweiser
Bucket of Coors Light
Bucket of Corona
Bucket of Land Shark
Bucket of Mich Ultra
Bucket Of Miller Lite
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Momma
Black Raspberry Mojito
Black Russian
Bloody Marry
Blue Motorcycle
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Bong Water
Dream Sickle
Drunk Witch
Georgia Tea
Green Goblin
L.I. Tea
Liquid Marijuana
Mai-Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarona
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Peach Cobbler
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Raspberry Dragon
Roosky's Punch
Royal Flush
Sex On The Beach
Strawberry Margarita
Strawberry Short Cake
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Trash Can
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wine/Champagne
Shots/Shooter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
American cuisine with wood fired smoke wings and ribs. Full bar and occasionally live music. Come in and enjoy!
54 W. Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112