Roosky's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

54 W. Church Street

Martinsville, VA 24112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Boneless chicken breast grilled with Roosky's BBQ sauce, cheddar and Jack cheeses, bacon pieces, tomatoes, scallions and ranch dressing.

Button Mushrooms

$6.99

* ounces of whole button mushrooms seasoned to perfection

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

$8.99

Grilled jalapeños, filled with buffalo chicken dip wrapped in bacon, served with jalapeño ranch.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Hand battered dill pickle chips served with chipotle ranch.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.99

Slow smoked pulled Pork on a grilled flour tortilla with mixed cheese tomatoes green onions and Roosky's BBQ sauce.

Loaded Ribbon Fries

$8.99

Cut to order ribbon fries loaded with cheddar cheese sauce, and bacon pieces garnished with scallions. Served with ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Roosky's Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Perfectly fried potato skins loaded with Roosky's BBQ sauce, Jack and Cheddar cheeses topped with bacon pieces and scallions. Choice of ranch or sour cream for dipping sauces.

Roosky's Rings

$8.99

Hand battered onion rings served with horseradish mayo.

Roosky's Smoked Grilled Wings

$8.99+

Hickory smoked wings finished on the grill to a crispy perfection.

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

6 colossal shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce.

Soups and Salads

Entree House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and bacon.

Entree Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Choice of a house or Caesar salad topped with your choice of sliced grilled chicken or hand breaded tenders.

Black and Blue Salad

$15.99

7 ounce blackened filet tips cooked to your preference on a bed of our house salad topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Two (large) or One (small) shrimp skewers on you choice of house or Caesar salad.

French Onion Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Loaded potato soup topped with fresh scallions and cheese.

Cheddar Broccoli Soup

$6.99

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.99Out of stock

Choice of half or full size Caesar or house salad with choice of a cup of soup

Salad and Potato Combo

$7.99

House or Caeser Salad with a baked potato or a Baked Sweet Potato

Soup And Half Sandwich

$12.99

your choice of Loaded Potato soup or Broccoli Cheddar soup with any half hoagie or grilled cheese

Steaks

Cajun Ribeye

$27.99

12 ounce cajun marinated ribeye with a hint of spice.

Filet Mignon

$30.99

Ribeye

$25.99

Sirlion

$17.99

Smothered Hamburger Steak

$15.99

12 oz hand pressed lean ground beef smothered in sauteed sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers and brown gravy

Prime Rib (Fri, Sat, Sun)

$28.99+Out of stock

Ribs & Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

5 hand breaded are grilled chicken tenders. Spice it up by having them tossed in any of our wing sauces.

Roosky's BBQ Cheesy Chicken

$15.99

7 ounce chicken breast seasoned and grilled finished with Roosky's BBQ sauce, two strips of bacon and sliced Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses.

Roosky's Ribs

$18.99

1/2 rack of baby back ribs, hickory smoked covered in Roosky's BBQ sauce

Roosky's Wing Combo

$11.49

6 Roosky's wings with your choice of wing sauce and one side.

From the Sea

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$19.99Out of stock

Grilled salmon glazed in house made bourbon glaze served with two sides.

Grilled Shrimp

$18.99

Two shrimp skewers cajun seasoned with choice of two sides.

Mahi Mahi

$21.99

Grilled Mahi with choice of two sides.

Burgers and Sandwiches

BYOB (Build Your Own Burger)

$11.99

Build your own Roosky's burger with any combination of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, bacon, cheddar, Monterey jack, swiss, American, onion rings, mushrooms, or grilled onions with choice of one side.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

4 oz blackened chicken breast served on a bun with honey mustard. grilled onions. and Monterey jack cheese.

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$12.99

Fried Chicken Tenders Covered in Buffalo sauce with Romaine Lettuce and mixed cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla

Build your own chicken sandwich

$12.99

4oz Chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of toppings.

Fried Chicken Club

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Caeser Salad Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Ham and Swiss Hoagie

$12.99

Ham and Swiss cheese served with mayo lettuce and tomato on a hoagie bun

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

Roosky's Deli Melt

$12.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, BBQ sauce, Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast

Roosky's BBQ Burger

$13.99

8 ounce hand pressed burger with Roosky's BBQ sauce, bacon, onion ring and hoop cheese. Served with one side.

Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Chicken breast drizzled with Sriracha Honey with Provolone Cheese on a toasted bun

Turkey Bacon Ranch Hoagie

$12.99

Turkey Bacon and ranch dressing served with lettuce and tomato with Jack and Cheddar cheese on a toasted hoagie roll

Turkey and Cheddar Hoagie

$12.99

Turkey and cheddar served with mayo lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie roll

Kids Menu

1/4 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.49

Choice of grilled or Fried

Cheese Burger

$6.99

4 once cheese burger with choice of lettuce tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, mayo ketchup and mustard.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Mac n' Cheese

$6.49

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

5 Mini Corn dogs served mandarin oranges, one side and a drink.

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$4.99

Chocolate brownie topped with a Hershey bar serve with vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream Sunday

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream with choice of chocolate or caramel syrup, with whipped cream and a cherry.

Coconut Cloud Cake

$8.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Mt.Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$1.49

Decaf Coffee

$1.49

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.99

Water

Red Bull

$4.50

Sides

Asparagus

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Pot B/SC

$2.99

Baked Pot Butter

$2.99

Baked Pot Sour Cream

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Button Mushrooms

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Onion rings

$2.99

Hand cut and battered fresh.

Ribbon Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Sweet potato ribbon fries

$2.99

Side House salad

$2.99

Side Ceasar

Plates

Pulled pork plate

$13.99

Slow smoked and hand pulled Pork BBQ served with 2 sides

2 Hotdog combo

$8.99

2 Certified Angus Beef Hotdogs grilled with your choice of toppings. mustard, chili, slaw, pickle relish, sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard. and a side

Lunch Combos

Fried chicken club

$12.99

sides

Salad and Potato

$7.99Out of stock

Side house or caeser salad with a baked potato or sweet potato

Create your own chicken sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

4oz Grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheddar, monterey jack, swiss, american, provolone cheeses, mushrooms, bacon, sauteed onion or sauteed peppers.

Fried Chicken Club sandwich

$12.99

4oz fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and bacon

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

4oz chicken breast grilled with blackening season served on a toasted bun with honey mustard, sauteed onions and Monterey Jack cheese.

Soup and Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Cup of soup and your choice of side house or caeser salad.

Soup and 1/2 Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Cup of soup and a half hoagie or grilled cheese sandwich

Turkey and Cheddar Hoagie

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey and cheddar cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

Ham and Swiss Hoagie

$12.99Out of stock

Ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

Turkey Bacon Ranch Hoagie

$13.99Out of stock

Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch dressing

Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

4oz Chicken breast fried and Drizzled in our homemade Sriracha Honey wing sauce served on a toasted bun and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.

Roosky's Deli Melt

$12.99Out of stock

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Roosky's BBQ Sauce, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar Cheese on Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Everything that comes in a caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$12.99Out of stock

Fried tenders cut up and tossed in our Buffalo sauce with Romain lettuce and shredded jack and cheddar cheese. with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing

Add ons

Shrimp skewer

$7.99

6 grilled shrimp

Tender

$3.00

One fried or grilled tender

Half rack of ribs

$13.99

Half rack of our smoked ribs

Draft Beer

Beales Gold

$2.00

Blue Moon

$3.99+

Blue Ridge Cider

$5.99

Bold Rock Blackberry

$5.99

Bud Light

$3.50+

Chocolate Stout

$7.50

Coors Lite

$3.50+

Lost Cost Tangerine Wheat

$5.99

Devil Back Vienna Lager

$5.99

Hazy IPA

$5.99

Mich Ultra

$3.50+

Miller Lite

$3.50+

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$5.99

Yuengling

$3.99+Out of stock

Vicious Hook

$6.25

Bottled Beer

Ace Pinapple

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Balladeer Bot

$5.00

Beales Lemon drop

$2.00

Bud Lite Bot

$3.50Out of stock

Budweiser Bot

$3.50

Coors Lite Bot

$3.50

Chateau Morrisette Cider

$6.00

Corona

$4.50

Cornita

$2.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Down East Cider

$6.00

Get Bent IPA Bot

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Hoppyium Bot

$2.00

Hershey Yuengling

$4.50

Jail Alai IPA Can

$5.00

Land Shark

$3.50

Mich Ultra Bot

$3.50

Miller Lite Bot

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

PBR Can

$2.50

Peroni

$5.00

Rolling Rock Bot

$3.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager Bot

$4.50

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Smirnoff Blue Rasberry Lemonade

$4.00

Smirnoff Peach

$4.00

Smirnoff Pineapple

$4.00

Summer Shandy Bot

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Twisted tea 1/2 and 1/2

$3.50

Truly Straw Lem

$4.50

VA Beer Oktoberfest

$2.00

Vodoo Ranger Juice Can

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.25

Wild Little Thing Can

$2.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Zombie Dust

$5.75

Bucket of Bud Light

$15.00

Bucket of Budweiser

$15.00

Bucket of Coors Light

$15.00

Bucket of Corona

$20.00

Bucket of Land Shark

$15.00

Bucket of Mich Ultra

$15.00

Bucket Of Miller Lite

$15.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bahama Momma

$8.00

Black Raspberry Mojito

$9.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Marry

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Bong Water

$9.00

Dream Sickle

$7.00

Drunk Witch

$8.99

Georgia Tea

$9.00

Green Goblin

$5.00

L.I. Tea

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Mai-Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.50

Margarona

$9.00

Martini Gin

$7.00

Martini Vodka

$7.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashion

$7.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Raspberry Dragon

$9.50

Roosky's Punch

$8.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$6.50

Strawberry Short Cake

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tom Collins

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wine/Champagne

House Chardonnay

$5.00+

House Merlot

$5.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

House White Zinfandel

$5.00+

House Cabernet Sav

$5.00+

Roscato

$7.00+

Castello Moscato

$6.50+

Korbel Champagne

$8.50+

Shots/Shooter

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Cali Car Bomb

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Fireball

$5.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jello Shooter

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

Roosky’s Red Apple Pie

$6.50

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$6.50

White Tea

$7.00

Liquor

Whiskey

Vodka

Gin

Tequilla

Rum

Scotch

Frozen Drinks

Pina Colada

$6.50

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.50

Peach Daquiri

$6.50

Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Apple Martini

$7.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Cucumber Lime Martini

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American cuisine with wood fired smoke wings and ribs. Full bar and occasionally live music. Come in and enjoy!

Location

54 W. Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112

Directions

