Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Steakhouses

Roost

12 Reviews

$$$

50 Pointe Place C5

Dover, NH 03820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beignets
Lemon Baked Haddock
Braised Shortribs

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.95

Chicken & Bacon Arancini

$13.95

Crispy Brie

$13.95

Fried Artichokes

$10.95

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Smoked Salmon

$14.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Tempura Shrimp

$13.95

Entrees

Bacon Meatloaf

$19.95

Braised Shortribs

$25.95

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$20.95

Chili Maple Salmon

$25.95

Delmonico

$37.95

Fried Chicken & Gravy

$20.95

Lamb Lollipops

$26.95

Lemon Baked Haddock

$23.95

NY Sirloin

$28.95

Seared Scallops

$28.95

Shrimp Picatta

$23.95

Salads

Apple Waldorf Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$12.50

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.95

Steak & Pear Salad

$19.95

Roost Jerk Chicken Salad

$16.95

Sandwiches

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$14.95

BLT

$10.95

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Caprese Panini

$10.95

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$13.95

Roost Burger

$12.95

Reuben

$12.95

Steak Tacos

$13.95

Turkey Club

$12.95

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Kids

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Desserts

Beignets

$8.95

Bowl of Ice Cream

$5.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.95

Carrot Cake

$9.95

Cheesecake

$9.95

Crème Brulee Tarts

$8.95

Root Beer Float

$7.95

Dessert Special

$7.00

Sides

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Of Crostini

$2.95

Side Mashed Potato

$3.95

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Slaw

$2.50

Side Vegetable

$3.95

Side Sweet Fries

$4.50

Side Of Onion Strings

$2.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Weekly Specials

Dumplings

$11.00

Lump Crab Cakes

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Lemon Cake

$8.95

Swordfish

$28.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mocktail

$4.50

OJ

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda water

$1.50

Soda water w/Cranberry

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cocktails

B52

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.50

Mudslide

$9.50

Painkiller

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Dark And Stormy

$9.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

John Daly

$7.50

Signature Drinks

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$11.00

NE Manhattan

$11.00

Pointe Place Paloma

$9.00

Garrison Gin Fizz

$9.00

Caramel Apple Mule

$9.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$9.00

Red Berry Sangria

$10.00

Roost Hurricane

$9.00

Spiced Whiskey Cider

$9.00

Raspberry Russian

$9.00

Drink Specials

Drink Special 9

$9.00

Drink Special 10

$10.00

Drink Special 11

$11.00

Beer

Sam Seasonal

$6.00+

Moat Pils

$6.00+

Stoneface

$7.00+

North Country Cider

$7.00+

Allagash

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

Magic Hat #9

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Sam Lager

$6.00

Smutty OBD

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Tuckermans

$6.00

North Country can

$7.00

Moat Moutain Pils can

$6.00

Sam Winter bottle

$5.00

603 Hard Seltzer

$6.50

Wine

Cab Sauv Glass

$7.00

Cab Sauv Bottle

$26.00

Merlot Glass

$7.00

Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$7.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$26.00

Bonterra Glass

$10.00

Bonterra Bottle

$38.00

Benziger Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Benziger Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Louis Martini Cab Glass

$9.50

Louis Martini Cab Bottle

$36.00

Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$26.00

Sauv Blanc Glass

$7.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$26.00

Bread & Butter Chard Glass

$10.00

Bread & Butter Chard Bottle

$38.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Glass

$9.50

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle

$36.00

La Jolie Fleur Glass

$9.00

La Jolie Fleur Bottle

$34.00

White Zinfandl Glass

$7.00

Chloe Prosecco Glass

$8.00

Chloe Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Cold River Blueberry

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ice Pik

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.75

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.50

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.50

Beefeater

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.75

Nautical

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Bimini

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Goslings

$8.00

Flag Hill White

$8.50

Flag Hill Spiced

$8.50

Mi Campo Blanco

$8.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.50

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Hornitos

$8.75

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.75

Bulleit Rye

$8.75

Bully Boy

$8.50

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Putnam Rye

$9.50

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Wiggly Bridge

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$8.75

Teeling

$9.50

Dewars

$8.50

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Lagavulin

$16.50

Oban

$12.50

B & B

$8.75

Courvoisier

$13.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Amaro

$8.00

Boston Harbor Maple Cream

$8.50

Cointreau

$9.00

Coole Swan Irish Cream

$8.50

Fabrizia Blood Orange

$7.00

Fabrizia Limoncello

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.50

Perc

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.50

Amaretto Disarrono

$9.00

Chambord

$7.00

Hot Damn

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Dessert Drinks

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Blood Orange Julius

$10.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$10.00

Tickled Pink

$10.00

Maple-tini

$10.00

Brunch

Classic Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Vegetable Benedict

$12.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.50

Sausage & Gravy

$7.50

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$14.95

Brunch Tacos

$10.95

Roost Brunch Poutine

$10.95

Roost Breakfast

$9.50

Denver Omlette

$9.95

Roost Combo

$12.95

Salads

Caesar

$10.50

Roost Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Steak & Pear

$15.00

Roasted Beets

$11.95

Apple Waldorf

$12.50

Brunch Sides

Smoked Bacon

$3.25

Toast

$1.95

Sausage Links

$2.95

Corned Beef Hash

$3.25

Home Fries

$1.95

French Toast

$1.95

Buttermilk Pancake

$1.95

Fried Egg

$1.95

Black Berry Jelly

$0.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Pointe Place C5, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

