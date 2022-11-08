Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Chicken
Asian Fusion

Roost and Roast

No reviews yet

855 El Camino Real #161

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Popular Items

Pad Thai
BBQ Chicken
Hat Yai Fried

Chicken Meal Sets

Grilled boneless chicken thigh, marinated in coconut milk, lemongrass, garlic and spices. Served over rice, with a side of pickled veggies, cucumbers and lime. Choice of sauce.
Hat Yai Fried

Hat Yai Fried

$14.95

Southern Thai fried chicken, 3 pieces. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Thai-style marinated BBQ boneless chicken. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Thai Pop

Thai Pop

$14.95

Popcorn chicken tossed with fried Thai Basil. Served with rice and fried onions-garlic garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$16.07

Thai Classics

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Classic Thai favorite, stir-fry dish made with rice noodles, chicken and tofu, peanuts, a scrambled egg, Thai chilies, and bean sprouts. Add shrimp for an additional charge.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Wok-tossed fried rice with pineapple, chicken, egg, scallions and onions.

Pad Kra Pow Chicken

Pad Kra Pow Chicken

$14.00

Chicken stir-fry with Thai basil served over rice, topped with a fried egg and served alongside fresh cucumber,

Pad Kra Pow Pork

Pad Kra Pow Pork

$14.00

Pork stir-fry with Thai basil served over rice, topped with a fried egg and served alongside fresh cucumber,

Pad Kra Pow Tofu

Pad Kra Pow Tofu

$14.00

Tofu stir-fry with Thai basil served over rice, topped with a fried egg and served alongside fresh cucumber,

Veggie Pad Thai

Veggie Pad Thai

$15.00

Small Bites

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$9.00

Crispy veggie spring rolls, carrots, cabbage, green bean, vermicelli noodles.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$9.50

Crispy Popcorn Chicken

Side of Jasmine Rice

$4.00
Roti And Curry (3)

Roti And Curry (3)

$9.00

Fresh pan-fried roti (3) served with Thai curry.

Veggies

Glass Noodle Salad

Glass Noodle Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Mung-bean noodles served with shredded chicken, green cabbage, carrots, sweet peppers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, thai chilies and fresh mint, tossed with house-made citrus lime vinaigrette. (Contains fish sauce)

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded green papaya, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic, peanuts, Thai chilies, and cilantro tossed in a palm sugar vinaigrette. (Contains fish sauce and peanuts)

Side Papaya Salad

Side Papaya Salad

$4.95

Shredded green papaya, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic, peanuts, Thai chilies, and cilantro tossed in a palm sugar vinaigrette. (Contains fish sauce and peanuts)

Spicy Cucumber Salad

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$8.60

Persian cucumbers, sesame seeds, chili flakes, soy based vinaigrette.

Chicken A La Carte

16 Pieces of Hat Yai Fried
Drum and Thigh (8)

Drum and Thigh (8)

$22.00

Chicken a la carte 8 piece drum/thigh

Drum and Thigh (12)

Drum and Thigh (12)

$30.00

Chicken a la carte 12 piece of Hat Yai

Drum and Thigh (16)

Drum and Thigh (16)

$39.00

Chicken a la Carte 16 pieces

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

House brewed Thai Iced Tea

Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.00

House Made Pomegranate Lemonade

Assorted Can Soda

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger beer

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Coconut Can Beverage

$3.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00Out of stock

House made Jasmine Rice Horchata

Utensils and Napkins (Please Order)

Due to new city ordinance, utensils and napkins must be requested. Please order

Forks needed

Chopsticks Needed

Napkins Needed

Spoons Needed

Forks and Napkins

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Roast & Roast is a Thai-inspired chicken shop, serving southern Thai-style fried chicken alongside streetside favorites. We blend the rich flavors of Southeast Asia with our fresh, local California ingredients to serve a delightful Cali-Asian fusion cuisine. We are a made-to-order takeaway kitchen with online order ahead and self-service ordering available. Delivery through third-party partners available.

Location

855 El Camino Real #161, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions

Gallery
Roost & Roast image
Roost & Roast image
Roost & Roast image
Roost & Roast image

