The ROOST Café

817 Main St

Chico, CA 95928

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
HAT Benedict
1 Egg and 1 Biscuit and Gravy

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso Single

$3.50

Espresso Double

$4.25

Chai & Cider

Chai Latte

$4.99

Chai Cider

$4.99

Steamed apple cider with Chai

Hot Steamed Apple Cider

$4.99

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.59

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Milk 16oz

$3.75

Milk 8oz

$2.75

Soda

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Nathan's Roost Juice

$3.99

Sprite, Torani flavor and lemon slice. No refills.

Arnold Palmer

$3.59

Italian Soda

$3.99

Soda water and flavor of choice. Whipped cream available upon request

Flavored Lemonade

$3.99

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.59

Chocolate Caramel Cold Brew

$4.99

Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.99

Hazelnut Cold Brew

$4.99

Fruit Juices

8oz Orange Juice

$2.99

16oz Orange Juice

$3.99

8oz Cranberry Juice

$2.99

16oz Cranberry Juice

$3.99

8oz Apple Juice

$2.99

16oz Apple Juice

$3.99

8oz Tomato Juice

$2.99

16oz Tomato Juice

$3.99

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Cafe au lait

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

SM Hot Chocolate

$4.25

LG Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Lattes

Latte

$4.25

Butterscotch Latte

$5.05

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.05

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.05

Mochas

Mocha

$5.25

White Chocolate Hazelnut Mocha

$5.95

Snickers Mocha

$5.95

Almond Joy Mocha

$5.75

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.75

Aloha Mocha

$5.95

White chocolate and macadamia nut

English Toffee Mocha

$5.75

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Basic Starters

Three Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Buttermilk Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Breakfast

$14.49

Minced Ham and Egg Scramble

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99
Bacon, Ham or Hamburger Patty Breakfast

Bacon, Ham or Hamburger Patty Breakfast

$14.99
Sausage, Linguica or Cajun Link Breakfast

Sausage, Linguica or Cajun Link Breakfast

$15.99

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Eggs Benedict

Choice of Side

Traditional Benedict with Ham

$14.99

Roasted Asparagus & Ham Benedict

$16.99
Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash

Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash

$17.99
BAT Benedict

BAT Benedict

$16.99

Bacon, avocado, and tomato

HAT Benedict

$16.99

Ham, avocado and tomato

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

$17.99

Country Benedict

$15.99

Choice of ham, bacon or sausage and eggs, on a biscuit smothered in country gravy

Veggie Benedict

Veggie Benedict

$14.99

Choice of 2: spinach, avocado, mushrooms or tomato.

Omelets

Park Avenue Omelet

Park Avenue Omelet

$16.99

Bacon, Parmesan cheese, tomato, spinach, green onions, mushrooms, olives and topped with Hollandaise sauce

Henry the IVth Omelet

Henry the IVth Omelet

$13.99

Avocado, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Add Bacon.

Popeye Omelet

Popeye Omelet

$13.99

Spinach, Swiss cheese, black olives and choice of bacon or Italian sausage.

Farmer Dan's Omelet

$16.99

Sausage, ham, bacon, red peppers, onion, cheddar cheese and country gravy.

The Roost Omelet

$15.99

Linguica, avocado, salsa, green onion and cheese.

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.99

Spinach, olives, tomato, Parmesan cheese, green onion and mushrooms

The Californian Omelet

$14.99

Bacon, artichoke, mushroom, tomato, green onion and jack cheese.

Santa Fe Omelet

$14.99

Ham, mild green chilies, pepper jack cheese, green onion

Mushroom & Jack Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Chorizo Omelet

$15.99

Chorizo, Jack cheese, onion, green pepper and garnished with cilantro

Chili Omelet

$13.99

Our chili omelet is topped with grilled onions and cheddar jack cheese.

Denver Omelet

$14.99

Ham, onions, peppers and cheese. Substitute sausage.

Mike's Omelet

$13.99

Bacon, spinach, mushroom and Jack cheese.

Cordon Bleu Omelet

Cordon Bleu Omelet

$16.99

Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese and Hollandaise sauce.

Ham/Bacon Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Asparagus Omelet

$15.99

Roasted Asparagus, smoked Gouda cheese, ham, mushroom and caramelized onions

Vegetarian Asparagus Omelet

$13.99

Roasted Asparagus, smoked Gouda cheese, mushroom and caramelized onions

Special Scrambles

San Francisco Special

$15.99

Ground beef, mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic and Parmesan cheese.

Veg. San Francisco Special

$13.99

Mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic and Parmesan cheese.

Chico Scramble

Chico Scramble

$14.99

Bacon, mushrooms, green onions and Swiss cheese.

Denver Scramble

$14.99

Ham, egg and cheese scramble with onion and green bell pepper.

Corned Beef Hash Specialties

Linda's Ultimate Omelet

$16.99

Homemade corned beef hash, spinach, Swiss cheese and topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$15.99

Homemade corned beef hash and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.

Corned Beef Potato Pancakes and Eggs

Corned Beef Potato Pancakes and Eggs

$15.99

Two of our delicious potato pancakes mixed with corned beef served in a bowl with 2 eggs and a side of toast.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$15.99

Served with a side of toast and choice of hash browns, home fries or spinach.

Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash

Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash

$17.99

The Lighter Side

2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links, and 2 Eggs

$12.99

1 Strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link, 1 Egg and 1 pancake or 1 French Toast

$9.99

2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links, 2 Eggs and choice of 1 Pancake or 1 slice French Toast

$12.99

1 Egg and 1 Biscuit and Gravy

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

English muffin, egg, cheese and choice of ham, bacon or sausage for 2.00 more.

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

English muffin, egg, cheese, avocado and tomato.

Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich

Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Ham, bacon, egg and cheese.

Breakfast Bowls

Country Scramble Bowl

$15.99

Eggs, country sausage, mushrooms, onions, green pepper and cheese over home fires, smothered in country gravy and a side of toast.

Cajun Bowl

$15.99

Louisiana hot link sautéed with onions and green peppers on a bed of home fries, pepper jack cheese and 2 eggs.

Chicken Fried Steak Bowl

$15.99

Chicken fried steak cut up on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, blend of cheeses, green onions and a side of toast

Vegetarian Scramble Bowl

$15.99

Eggs, red potato, spinach, tomato, mushroom, sliced avocado, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese and a side of toast.

Garlic Lovers Vegan Bowl

$15.99

Red potatoes, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions and garlic topped with salsa, avocado and served with corn tortillas.

Linguica Bowl

$15.99

Rancheros and Burritos

Huevos Rancheros-Delicious and Authentic

Huevos Rancheros-Delicious and Authentic

$15.99

Homemade Ranchero sauce served with 2 eggs over 2 corn tortillas, blend of cheeses, choice of 2 corn or flour tortillas on the side. Served with choice of traditional refried beans, hash browns, home fries, tater tots, cabbage hash browns, or spinach.

Roost Burritos

$12.99

Your choice of ham, bacon or chorizo, eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served ala carte.

Irish Burritos

Irish Burritos

$15.99

Corned beef hash, eggs, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa in a green tortilla. Served ala carte.

Southwestern Burritos

$12.99

Eggs, mild chilies, pepper jack cheese, sour cream and Salsa. Served ala carte.

Vegetarian Burrito

$14.99

Eggs, pesto, potato, artichoke, spinach, Swiss cheese, green onion, salsa and sour cream in a green tortilla. Served ala carte.

Smothered Burritos

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Bacon, egg, cheese, refried beans, green bell pepper, green onion and tomato smothered in Ranchero sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served ala carte.

Benedict Breakfast Burrito

Benedict Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Ham, egg, Swiss cheese and salsa smothered in Hollandaise sauce. Served ala carte.

French Toast

French Toast (4)

$10.99

French Toast (6)

$11.99

French Toast (4) and 2 Eggs

$12.99
Monte Cristo Sandwich

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$16.99

Ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in our French toast batter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar and side of raspberry jam.

French Toast Special

$15.99

2 eggs, choice of sausage, ham, or bacon and 2 wedges of French Toast

Pancakes

Pancakes (3) Full Stack

$8.99

Pancakes (2) Short Stack

$6.99
(2) Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes

(2) Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99
(1) Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancake

(1) Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancake

$5.99

1 Pig in a Blanket

$5.99

2 Pigs in a Blanket

$8.99

Pancake Special

$15.99

2 eggs, choice of sausage, ham, or bacon and 1 pancake French Toast

Specialty Pancakes

(2) Pancakes

$11.99

(1) Pancake

$8.99

Waffles

Waffle with 3 Chicken Strips

$14.99
Bacon Waffles & Egg Breakfast

Bacon Waffles & Egg Breakfast

$14.99

Bacon waffle with 2 eggs

Malted Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Sprinkled with powered sugar

Malted Belgian Waffle with Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Malted Belgian Waffle with Strawberries & Whipped Cream

$11.99

Sprinkled with powered sugar

Cinnamon Toast Waffle

$10.99

Buttered and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Bacon Pecan Waffle

$12.99

Pumpkin Waffle

$11.99

With cinnamon pumpkin butter

Pumpkin Pecan Waffle

$12.99

With cinnamon pumpkin butter

Johnny Cakes

(1) Johnny Cake

(1) Johnny Cake

$6.99
(2) Johnny Cakes

(2) Johnny Cakes

$9.99
(1) Blueberry Johnny Cakes

(1) Blueberry Johnny Cakes

$9.99
(2) Blueberry Johnny Cakes

(2) Blueberry Johnny Cakes

$12.99
Loaded Johnny Cakes

Loaded Johnny Cakes

$13.99

Johnny cake with bacon, mild green chilies and a blend of cheeses.

Side Orders

Two Eggs

$3.75

One Egg

$2.75

4 Bacon

$6.99

Ham Steak

$6.99

Sausage Patty

$6.99

Hash Browns

$4.99

Home Fries

$4.99

Spinach

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$8.99

Fruit cup

$5.99

Fruit Bowl

$8.99

Toast

$3.25

Biscuit

$3.25

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$8.99

Half Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$5.99

1 Pancake

$3.99

2 Wedges

$3.99

1/2 Waffle

$3.99

Bowl of Old Fashion Oatmeal

$5.99

8 oz. cup of Old Fashion Oatmeal

$4.99

Sausage Gravy

$4.25

Hollandaise Sauce

$4.25

Side Salsa

$1.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Peanut Butter

$1.99

Side Jalapenos

$1.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Tomato Slices

$2.75

Potato Pancake

$4.99

From the Grill

Hamburger

$14.99

Deluxe hamburger and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.99

Deluxe hamburger, American cheese and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Roost Burger

$15.99

Hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, tomato with Thousand Island on grilled sourdough

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Deluxe hamburger, American cheese, bacon and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Mushroom and Havarti Burger

$15.99

Deluxe hamburger with mushrooms and Havarti cheese, mayo, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato.

Black and Blue Burger

Black and Blue Burger

$15.99

Deluxe hamburger with blue cheese crumbles and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Park Avenue burger

$17.99

Hamburger patty, bacon, grilled mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and our special mustard sauce.

Western Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.99

Hamburger patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, 2 onion rings and BBQ sauce.

Jalapeño Bacon

$16.99

Deluxe hamburger patty, fresh grilled jalapeños, pepperjack cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle and chipotle aioli.

Patty Melt

$15.99

Hamburger patty served with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye bread.

Albacore Tuna Melt

$15.99

Albacore tuna salad with cheddar cheese and tomato.

French Dip

$15.99

Thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese on a French roll served with a cup of au jus.

Thunderbird

$16.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, American cheese on grilled sourdough

Reuben

Reuben

$15.99

Pastrami, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with Thousand Island dressing. Simply the Best!

Our Margherita Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Jack cheese, tomato and pesto aioli.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Panini

The Ranch Panini

$15.99

Turkey, bacon, melted Jack cheese on ciabatta with mayo, ranch sauce and tomato.

TBPP Panini

$15.99

Turkey, bacon, pesto aioli, Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta.

Hot Pastrami Panini

$15.99

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise and mustard on a ciabatta.

Vegetarian Panini

$14.99

Spinach, avocado, roasted red peppers smoked gouda cheese and mayonnaise on a ciabatta.

Chipotle Roast Beef Panini

$16.99

Roast beef, chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, caramelized onion and arugula on a ciabatta.

Toasted Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$17.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato

BLT

BLT

$15.99

Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Caesar

$15.99

Chicken, provolone, Parmesan cheese, romaine and sun dried tomatoes tossed in our Caesar dressing on a toasted French roll.

Cold Sandwiches

Vegetarian Sandwich

$13.99

Avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, lettuce, Provolone cheese and pesto aioli

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Tuna diced onion, diced celery, sweet relish and mayonnaise.

Turkey and Cheese

$11.99

Tomato, lettuce, deli style pickle, onion, mayo and mustard.

Ham and Cheese

$11.99

Tomato, lettuce, deli style pickle, onion, mayo and mustard.

Chicken Salad

$14.99

Chipotle Chicken salad this week. Chicken, mayonnaise, jalapeño, green onion and cilantro on choice of bread with chipotle aioli.

Salads

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$15.99

Lettuce mix with cheeseburger patty, bacon, tomato, onion, and dill pickle with a burger sauce dressing or choice

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.99

Our lettuce mix, chicken, almonds, green onions, sesame seeds, and crunchy noodles all tossed in our signature sweet and tangy vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, homemade garlic croutons all tossed in our signature Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Our Caesar salad with chicken added

JP's Salad

$15.99

Our lettuce mix, chicken, bacon, diced tomato, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in ranch dressing topped with avocado.

Garden Salad

$7.59

Our lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing

Spicy Peanut Thai Salad

$15.99

Chicken, red cabbage, green cabbage, carrots, green onion, cilantro, crushed peanuts, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onions and red bell peppers tossed in spicy peanut dressing.

Soups

Soup (Seasonal) Bowl

$7.99

Soup (Seasonal) Cup

$5.99
Clam Chowder Bowl

Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.99

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.99

Other Specialities

3 Chicken Strips

$11.99

1/2 Sandwich with Green Salad or SOD

$11.99

1/2 Sandwich with Clam Chowder

$14.99

Cheeseburger Basket Special

$10.99

Lunch Side Orders

French Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

Garlic French Fries

$6.99

Beet Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

2oz Salad Dressing Side

$0.75

Lunch

Kids Quesodilla

$6.99

Kids chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

PB&J

$6.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.89

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.89

Kids Juice

$2.49

Kids Soda

$2.75

Kids Roost Juice

$3.25

Kids Milk

$2.89

Breakfast

Kids Choose Two

$7.99

Polka Dot Pig

$6.99

Kids Pancake

$3.25

Kids Pancake Deal

$7.99

Kids French Toast Deal

$7.99

Daily Specials

Sampler

$11.99

Special Burrito

$10.99

Chorizo Benedict

$14.99

Southwest Breakfast

$14.99

Cheeseburger Basket Special

$10.99

Thai Salad

$14.99

Farmers Sampler

$15.99

Special of The Day

Cordon Blue Panini

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Crispy Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese and Buffalo Sauce in a Tortilla

Strawberry Salad

$14.99

Wednesday Burger Basket

$10.99

Breakfast

Irish Burr

$14.99

Irish Benedict

$16.99

Linda's Omelet

$15.99

Corned Beef Cakes

$14.99

Corned Beef Omelet

$14.99

Green Eggs & Ham

$13.99

Leprechaun Omelet

$12.99

Green Pig

$4.99

Lunch

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.99

Corned Beef Rueben

$14.99

Drinks

Irish Cream Mocha

$5.75

Irish Cream Latte

$5.05

Shamrock Mocha

$5.95

Italian Soda

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Real Food Real Butter Real Good Home Cooking

Location

817 Main St, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

