The ROOST Café
817 Main St
Chico, CA 95928
Cold Beverages
Cold Brew
Fruit Juices
Mochas
Root Beer Float
Basic Starters
Eggs Benedict
Traditional Benedict with Ham
Roasted Asparagus & Ham Benedict
Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash
BAT Benedict
Bacon, avocado, and tomato
HAT Benedict
Ham, avocado and tomato
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
Country Benedict
Choice of ham, bacon or sausage and eggs, on a biscuit smothered in country gravy
Veggie Benedict
Choice of 2: spinach, avocado, mushrooms or tomato.
Omelets
Park Avenue Omelet
Bacon, Parmesan cheese, tomato, spinach, green onions, mushrooms, olives and topped with Hollandaise sauce
Henry the IVth Omelet
Avocado, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Add Bacon.
Popeye Omelet
Spinach, Swiss cheese, black olives and choice of bacon or Italian sausage.
Farmer Dan's Omelet
Sausage, ham, bacon, red peppers, onion, cheddar cheese and country gravy.
The Roost Omelet
Linguica, avocado, salsa, green onion and cheese.
Vegetarian Omelet
Spinach, olives, tomato, Parmesan cheese, green onion and mushrooms
The Californian Omelet
Bacon, artichoke, mushroom, tomato, green onion and jack cheese.
Santa Fe Omelet
Ham, mild green chilies, pepper jack cheese, green onion
Mushroom & Jack Cheese Omelet
Chorizo Omelet
Chorizo, Jack cheese, onion, green pepper and garnished with cilantro
Chili Omelet
Our chili omelet is topped with grilled onions and cheddar jack cheese.
Denver Omelet
Ham, onions, peppers and cheese. Substitute sausage.
Mike's Omelet
Bacon, spinach, mushroom and Jack cheese.
Cordon Bleu Omelet
Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese and Hollandaise sauce.
Ham/Bacon Cheese Omelet
Asparagus Omelet
Roasted Asparagus, smoked Gouda cheese, ham, mushroom and caramelized onions
Vegetarian Asparagus Omelet
Roasted Asparagus, smoked Gouda cheese, mushroom and caramelized onions
Special Scrambles
San Francisco Special
Ground beef, mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic and Parmesan cheese.
Veg. San Francisco Special
Mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic and Parmesan cheese.
Chico Scramble
Bacon, mushrooms, green onions and Swiss cheese.
Denver Scramble
Ham, egg and cheese scramble with onion and green bell pepper.
Corned Beef Hash Specialties
Linda's Ultimate Omelet
Homemade corned beef hash, spinach, Swiss cheese and topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Homemade corned beef hash and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.
Corned Beef Potato Pancakes and Eggs
Two of our delicious potato pancakes mixed with corned beef served in a bowl with 2 eggs and a side of toast.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Served with a side of toast and choice of hash browns, home fries or spinach.
Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash
The Lighter Side
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Bowls
Country Scramble Bowl
Eggs, country sausage, mushrooms, onions, green pepper and cheese over home fires, smothered in country gravy and a side of toast.
Cajun Bowl
Louisiana hot link sautéed with onions and green peppers on a bed of home fries, pepper jack cheese and 2 eggs.
Chicken Fried Steak Bowl
Chicken fried steak cut up on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, blend of cheeses, green onions and a side of toast
Vegetarian Scramble Bowl
Eggs, red potato, spinach, tomato, mushroom, sliced avocado, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese and a side of toast.
Garlic Lovers Vegan Bowl
Red potatoes, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions and garlic topped with salsa, avocado and served with corn tortillas.
Linguica Bowl
Rancheros and Burritos
Huevos Rancheros-Delicious and Authentic
Homemade Ranchero sauce served with 2 eggs over 2 corn tortillas, blend of cheeses, choice of 2 corn or flour tortillas on the side. Served with choice of traditional refried beans, hash browns, home fries, tater tots, cabbage hash browns, or spinach.
Roost Burritos
Your choice of ham, bacon or chorizo, eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served ala carte.
Irish Burritos
Corned beef hash, eggs, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa in a green tortilla. Served ala carte.
Southwestern Burritos
Eggs, mild chilies, pepper jack cheese, sour cream and Salsa. Served ala carte.
Vegetarian Burrito
Eggs, pesto, potato, artichoke, spinach, Swiss cheese, green onion, salsa and sour cream in a green tortilla. Served ala carte.
Smothered Burritos
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, egg, cheese, refried beans, green bell pepper, green onion and tomato smothered in Ranchero sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served ala carte.
Benedict Breakfast Burrito
Ham, egg, Swiss cheese and salsa smothered in Hollandaise sauce. Served ala carte.
French Toast
French Toast (4)
French Toast (6)
French Toast (4) and 2 Eggs
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in our French toast batter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar and side of raspberry jam.
French Toast Special
2 eggs, choice of sausage, ham, or bacon and 2 wedges of French Toast
Pancakes
Specialty Pancakes
Waffles
Waffle with 3 Chicken Strips
Bacon Waffles & Egg Breakfast
Bacon waffle with 2 eggs
Malted Belgian Waffle
Sprinkled with powered sugar
Malted Belgian Waffle with Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Sprinkled with powered sugar
Cinnamon Toast Waffle
Buttered and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Bacon Pecan Waffle
Pumpkin Waffle
With cinnamon pumpkin butter
Pumpkin Pecan Waffle
With cinnamon pumpkin butter
Johnny Cakes
Side Orders
Two Eggs
One Egg
4 Bacon
Ham Steak
Sausage Patty
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Spinach
Corned Beef Hash
Fruit cup
Fruit Bowl
Toast
Biscuit
Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
Half Biscuit and Sausage Gravy
1 Pancake
2 Wedges
1/2 Waffle
Bowl of Old Fashion Oatmeal
8 oz. cup of Old Fashion Oatmeal
Sausage Gravy
Hollandaise Sauce
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Peanut Butter
Side Jalapenos
Side Avocado
Side Tomato Slices
Potato Pancake
From the Grill
Hamburger
Deluxe hamburger and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Cheeseburger
Deluxe hamburger, American cheese and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Roost Burger
Hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, tomato with Thousand Island on grilled sourdough
Bacon Cheeseburger
Deluxe hamburger, American cheese, bacon and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato
Mushroom and Havarti Burger
Deluxe hamburger with mushrooms and Havarti cheese, mayo, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Black and Blue Burger
Deluxe hamburger with blue cheese crumbles and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Park Avenue burger
Hamburger patty, bacon, grilled mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and our special mustard sauce.
Western Bacon Cheese Burger
Hamburger patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, 2 onion rings and BBQ sauce.
Jalapeño Bacon
Deluxe hamburger patty, fresh grilled jalapeños, pepperjack cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle and chipotle aioli.
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty served with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye bread.
Albacore Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad with cheddar cheese and tomato.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese on a French roll served with a cup of au jus.
Thunderbird
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, American cheese on grilled sourdough
Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with Thousand Island dressing. Simply the Best!
Our Margherita Grilled Cheese
Jack cheese, tomato and pesto aioli.
Grilled Cheese
Panini
The Ranch Panini
Turkey, bacon, melted Jack cheese on ciabatta with mayo, ranch sauce and tomato.
TBPP Panini
Turkey, bacon, pesto aioli, Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta.
Hot Pastrami Panini
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise and mustard on a ciabatta.
Vegetarian Panini
Spinach, avocado, roasted red peppers smoked gouda cheese and mayonnaise on a ciabatta.
Chipotle Roast Beef Panini
Roast beef, chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, caramelized onion and arugula on a ciabatta.
Toasted Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
Vegetarian Sandwich
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, lettuce, Provolone cheese and pesto aioli
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna diced onion, diced celery, sweet relish and mayonnaise.
Turkey and Cheese
Tomato, lettuce, deli style pickle, onion, mayo and mustard.
Ham and Cheese
Tomato, lettuce, deli style pickle, onion, mayo and mustard.
Chicken Salad
Chipotle Chicken salad this week. Chicken, mayonnaise, jalapeño, green onion and cilantro on choice of bread with chipotle aioli.
Salads
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Lettuce mix with cheeseburger patty, bacon, tomato, onion, and dill pickle with a burger sauce dressing or choice
Chinese Chicken Salad
Our lettuce mix, chicken, almonds, green onions, sesame seeds, and crunchy noodles all tossed in our signature sweet and tangy vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, homemade garlic croutons all tossed in our signature Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Our Caesar salad with chicken added
JP's Salad
Our lettuce mix, chicken, bacon, diced tomato, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in ranch dressing topped with avocado.
Garden Salad
Our lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing
Spicy Peanut Thai Salad
Chicken, red cabbage, green cabbage, carrots, green onion, cilantro, crushed peanuts, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onions and red bell peppers tossed in spicy peanut dressing.
Other Specialities
Lunch Side Orders
Daily Specials
Special of The Day
Breakfast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Real Food Real Butter Real Good Home Cooking
