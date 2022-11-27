Roost Fried Chicken imageView gallery
Southern
Sandwiches
Chicken

Roost Fried Chicken 1520 west main

1,060 Reviews

$$

1520 West Main Street

Bozeman, MT 59715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads/ Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Lettuce,come back sauce, pickles

Nashville Fried Chicken sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken, lettuce,come back sauce,pickle

Sweet Heat Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken, lettuce,mayo,pickle

The Alabama

$12.50

pulled chicken, slaw, alabama white sauce,pickles

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Fresh greens, chicken salad, mayo

Carolina Gold Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken salad

$9.50

Fresh greens/ w chopped fried chicken strips,red onion,bacon,cherry tomato,boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles,honeymustard dressing

Chicken Salad salad

$13.50

Fresh greens,chicken salad,pecans,green onions with poppy seed dressing

Roost Salad

$9.50

Fresh greens, pears,toasted pecans,red,onions,bacon,feta with maple vin

side salad

$5.50

fresh greens, tomato, dressing

extra sidse sauce (Copy)

Fall Salad

$9.50

Chicken

snack

$10.00

1 piece customer choice, 1 biscuit, 1 small side

2 piece meal

$13.00

1 medium side and 1 biscuit

1/2 basket

$18.00

2 med sides and 1 biscuit

5 wing meal

$18.00

2 med sides and 1 biscuit

Bucket

$30.00

2 large sides and 2 biscuits

Family meal

$48.00

3 large sides, 4 biscuits and 4 drinks

a la wing

$2.50

a la leg

$2.50

a la breast

$4.50

a la thigh

$3.50

1/2 Fried No Sides

$13.00

Bucket No Sides

$23.00

Family No Sides

$35.00

extra sidse sauce (Copy)

Boneless and kids

Strip Meal

$11.00

3 all white strips w/ 1 medium side & sauce

Bigger Basket

$22.00

8 all white strips w/ 2 med sides & 2 sauces

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

savory fried chicken and sweet waffle with honey pecan butter and syrup

Kids Nuggets

$6.00

includes fries and drink

Kids Leg Meal

$6.00

includes fries and drink

a la strip

$2.50

a la boneless breast

$5.50

Boneless skinless breast battered and fried

a la waffle

$5.50

extra side sauce

POPPER BOWL

$10.00

KIDS CHICK WAFFLES

$6.00

Sides

Mac and cheese

$3.00+

fried okra

$3.00+

Mashed potatoes

$3.00+

french fries

$2.00+

coleslaw

$3.00+

collard greens

$3.00+

steamed brocolli

$3.00+Out of stock

broc w/ cheese

$4.00+Out of stock

biscuit

$1.00

extra sidse sauce (Copy)

Starters

Deviled eggs

$6.25

Corn Fritters

$7.50

FRIED PICKLES

$7.50

Cheesy Taters W Cheese Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesy Tots W Gravy

$8.00

Dessert

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

ice creams

$4.00+

Rice Crispy

$3.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

puppy chow

$5.00Out of stock

Cake

$4.00

Hh Rice Crispy

$1.50

Special

Sweet Home Alabama

$13.00

Cheesy Charlie

$13.00

Misc

chicken salad

$5.50+

pulled chicken

$5.50+

extra side sauce

pickled okra

$3.00+

Alcoholic Bev

CAN strange cattle

$5.00

CAN Lockhorn Cider

$6.00+

CAN Ranch Water Cider

$5.00

beer bucket 12oz

$20.00

Huckleberry Lemonade w Alcohol

$6.00

Coors Can

$4.50

Coors Bottle

$5.00

Huck Lager

$5.00

Plum St Porter

$6.00

2 Town

$6.00

The Phlow

$6.00

Cali Creamin

$6.00

N/A Bev

Fountain drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Merch

Hat

$18.00

Roost sticker

$1.50

iron on Patch

$4.00

Koosie

$2.50Out of stock

Fishing shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Hoodie

$28.00

Presh T-Shirt

$19.00

Montana Outline Next Level

$19.00

FEEDS 8

Feeds 8 hungry folks! 8 sandwiches, 8 cole slaws, 8 cookies, 1 gallon of unsweet or sweet tea

8 sandwiches, 8 cold salads, 8 cookies, gallon tea

$120.00

FEEDS 12

12 sandwiches, 12 cold sides, 12 cookies, 1 gallon of sweet tea, .5 gallon of unsweet

12 Sandwiches, 12 cold salads, 12 cookies, 1.5 gallon of tea

$180.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Down home, darn good!

Location

1520 West Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Gallery
Roost Fried Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill - NW 43rd
orange starNo Reviews
2410 NW 43rd St. Gainesville, FL 32606
View restaurantnext
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
orange starNo Reviews
411 1st Street SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Experiment Coffee and Pastry
orange starNo Reviews
1135 W Geneva Dr Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Main St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Brophy Bros. - Ventura - 1559 Spinnaker Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1559 Spinnaker Drive Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bozeman

City Brew Coffee - Bozeman - Cattail St
orange star4.4 • 727
1975 Cattail Bozeman, MT 59718
View restaurantnext
Urban Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 648
5 W Mendenhall Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Bozeman
orange star5.0 • 148
207 W Olive St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
The Ugly Onion
orange star5.0 • 6
624 North Wallace Ave Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Main Street Market
orange star5.0 • 2
233 E Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bozeman
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston