Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roost Modern Italian 524 E 5th St

review star

No reviews yet

524 E 5th St

Dayton, OH 45402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Arancini

$9.00

Cheese Plate

$20.00

MB SIDE

$9.00

MB & Polenta

$11.00

Mussels

$18.00

Parm Frittes

$10.00

Artichokes

$12.00

Olives

$7.00

Brown Butter Scallop (1)

$12.00

Salads

Mercato

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Mushroom Salad

$11.00

Entrees

Asparagus Ravioli

$24.00

Bistecca Fiorentina

$39.00

DBL Bone Chop

$39.00

Filet Mignon

$52.00

Kids spag ball

$12.00

Kids veg spag

$9.00

Mush Scall

$45.00

Spag & MBalls

$25.00

Spag Veg

$17.00

Tagliatelle Ragu

$30.00

Veg Tagliatelle

$22.00

Chicken Special

$36.00Out of stock

Mussels

$18.00

Caesar (as entree)

$9.00

MKT Salmon

$41.00

Linguine al broc

$24.00

Veg Special

$26.00Out of stock

Lamb Shank

$45.00

Sides

Asparagus

$9.00

Boursin mash

$10.00

Brussels

$10.00

Creamy Polenta

$7.00

Corn

$6.00

Crab Cake

$12.00

Roasted Tomatoes

$9.00

Dessert

Celebration Dessert

Ice cream scoop

$2.00

Lemon Ripieno

$7.00

Spumoni Bomba

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Affogato

$7.00

Creme Brule

$8.00

Kool-Aid

$9.00

Peach Ripieno

$7.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Doughnuts

$9.00

Tart

$9.00Out of stock

Carry-Out

Caesar to go

$7.00

Chocolate Cake to go

$8.00

Deschutes Stout to go

$6.00

Filet to go

$41.00

Grilled Arts to go

$12.00

La Moda Martini to go

$10.00

Linguine to go

$19.00

Mich Ultra to go

$4.00

Mush Crust Scallops to go

$37.00

Negroni to go

$10.00

Parm Frittes to go

$10.00

Peroni to go

$5.00

Piccata Veg to go

$25.00

Rhinegeist Truth to go

$6.00

Seasonal Ripieno to go

$7.00

Silver Fox to go

$10.00

Spumoni Bomba to go

$9.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Dt Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

San Pellegrino 16.9oz

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$3.50

Mocktail

$4.00

Liquor

Belvedere

$9.00

Dayton

$7.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Hangar 1

$8.00Out of stock

Sterling

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Bombay Sapph

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Ransom Old Tom

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Don Q

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Casa Repo

$11.00

Casa Silver

$10.00

Casa Mescal

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Cantera Anejo

$15.00

Cantera Silver

$12.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Jose Silver

$7.00

1792

$9.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$24.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Gent Jack

$10.00

Hennesy

$11.00

Jack D

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Maker's

$8.00

Noah's Mill

$16.00

Old Fo 86

$8.00

Old Fo Rye

$8.00

Old Grand D

$7.00

Rabbit Hole

$15.00

Rowan's Creek

$16.00

Town Branch

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

Willet Pot Rsv

$15.00Out of stock

Willet Rye

$16.00

Woodford

$9.00

Woodford DBL

$14.00

Redemption

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Ardbeg 10

$12.00

Balvenie Sngl

$16.00

Balvenie Dble

$14.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 18

$18.00

Glenm Quinta

$13.00

JW Black

$11.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Laphroiag 10

$13.00

Aperol

$7.00

Averna

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartruese

$12.00

DiSarrona Am

$10.00

Dolin Blanc

$8.00

Fernet Branc

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Manier

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Nocino

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Social Sipper

$12.00

Spring Thyme

$12.00

Il Riposo

$12.00

Spag Western

$12.00

Golden Hour

$12.00

Central Park

$12.00

Oh Brother

$12.00

Mrs Leigh's

$12.00

21 Manhatten

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

b-51

$9.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Black Russian

$8.50

bloody mary

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Central Park

$12.00

Chef Dana's Limoncello

$7.00

Chocolate Mtni

$11.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

gentleman's iced tea

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Golden Hour

$12.00

Il Riposo

$12.00

Irish coffee

$8.00

la moda

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon drop

$12.00

long island

$12.00

margarita

$11.00

Midsummer

$12.00

Mint Julip

$11.00

mojito

$10.00

moscow mule

$10.00

Smokey Old Fashioned

$12.00

negroni

$12.00

Oh brother

$12.00

old fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sangria

$10.00

scofflaw

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Social Sipper

$12.00

Spag Western

$12.00

Spring Thyme

$12.00

the sicilian

$11.00

Vieux Carre

$11.00

Violette Delights

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$8.50

Beer

00 Heineken

$5.00

10 Ton Stout

$7.00

Bravazzi

$5.00

Cartridge Cartucho Mex Lager

$7.00

Cartridge Escape Wheat

$7.00

Cartridge Prost Dunkel

$7.00

Doom Pedal

$7.00

Dora

$0.50

mich ultra

$4.00

Peroni

$4.00

Platform Brauraiser Toasty Lager

$7.00

Pumpkin Cider

$7.00

Rhinegeist DAD

$7.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

WW Radio Vision IPA

$7.00

Wine

Beauj NUOVO Glass

$10.00

Angeline Glass

$11.00

Arsonist Glass

$12.00

Beaujolais Glass

$12.00

Chianti Glass

$17.00

Le P'Tit Paysan Glass

$17.00

Mossback Glass

$14.00

Roma Rosa Glass

$17.00

Vietti Nebbiolo Glass

$16.00

Wade Cab Glass

$16.00

Rosa Regale Glass

$12.00

*Cade Cab Btl

$163.00

*Cliff Lede Cab Btl

$103.00

Beuaj NUOVO Btl

$39.00

*Shafer Relentless Btl

$139.00

Amarone Btl

$75.00

Angeline Btl

$39.00

Arsonist Btl

$44.00

Beaujolais Btl

$44.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape Btl

$97.00Out of stock

Chianti Btl

$64.00

Faust Btl

$92.00Out of stock

Flowers Pinot Noir Btl

$88.00

Guado al Tasso Btl

$120.00Out of stock

Heitz C91

$132.00

Il Poggione Btl

$150.00Out of stock

Juicy Rebound Btl

$110.00

Le P'Tit Paysan Btl

$64.00

Mossback Btl

$52.00

Raymond Cab Btl

$98.00

Roma Rosa Btl

$64.00

Tignanello Btl

$192.00

Vietti Barolo Btl

$108.00

Vietti Nebbiolo Btl

$60.00

Wade Cab Btl

$71.00

Chimney Rock SLD

$150.00

Rosa Regale Btl

$46.00

Castiel Estate

$240.00

*outside*

Bramito Glass

$16.00

Brancato Glass

$13.00

Enzo Chard Glass

$14.00

Graville Glass

$13.00

LP Brut Rose Glass

$24.00

Pinot Lageder Glass

$11.00

Piquitos Moscato Glass

$9.00

Rombauer Glass

$20.00

Sonoma Russian River Chard Glass

$15.00

Villa Maria Glass

$9.00

Zardetto Glass

$10.00

Silverado Sauv Blanc Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Chard Lageder Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Bouchard Chard Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Bouchard Chard Btl

$44.00Out of stock

Bramito Btl

$60.00Out of stock

Brancato Btl

$48.00

*Cade Sauv Blanc Btl

$57.00

Chard Lageder Btl

$39.00Out of stock

Eden Rift Chardonnay Btl

$79.00

Graville Btl

$48.00

LP Brut Btl

$60.00

LP Brut Rose Btl

$92.00

LP Cuvée 187ml

$16.00Out of stock

Peter Michael Chardonnay Btl

$120.00

Pinot Lageder Btl

$39.00

Piquitos Moscato Btl

$34.00

*Ramey Chard Btl

$108.00

Rombauer Btl

$79.00

Silverado Sauv Blanc Btl

$39.00Out of stock

Sonoma Russian River Chard Btl

$59.00

Villa Maria Btl

$34.00

Zardetto Btl

$39.00

Wade Chenin

$65.00

Enzo Chard Btl

$52.00

Angeline HC

$30.00

Arsonist HC

$34.50

Beaujolais HC

$34.50

Bramito HC

$46.50Out of stock

Brancato HC

$37.50

Chard Lageder HC

$30.00Out of stock

Chianti HC

$49.00

Graville HC

$30.00

Le P'Tit Paysan HC

$49.00

Mossback HC

$40.50

Nebbiolo HC

$46.50

Pinot Lageder HC

$30.00

Piquitos HC

$26.50

Roma Rosso HC

$49.00

Rombauer HC

$60.00

Silverado Sauv Blanc HC

$30.00Out of stock

Villa Maria HC

$26.50

Sonoma River Chardonnay

$46.00

Enzo Chard HC

$32.00

Six Grapes

$9.00

Late Bottle Vintage

$10.00

Tawny 10yr

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern Italian restaurant located in the historic Oregon District in Dayton, OH. Featuring fresh house made pastas, heritage steaks, poultry & chops. We source seasonal and local as much as possible. An inspired take on fine dining eateries throughout Italy. experience injured by

Location

524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blind Bob's
orange star4.0 • 244
430 E 5th St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Sueño
orange starNo Reviews
607 E 3rd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Moeller Brew Barn - Dayton - 424 East First Street
orange starNo Reviews
424 East First Street Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Tender Mercy
orange starNo Reviews
607 E. 3rd Street Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Top of the Market - 32 Webster Street
orange starNo Reviews
32 Webster Street Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
613 E 5th Street Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dayton

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Spinoza's ToGoZahs!
orange star4.5 • 1,212
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dayton
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston