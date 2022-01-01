Roost Modern Italian 524 E 5th St
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Modern Italian restaurant located in the historic Oregon District in Dayton, OH. Featuring fresh house made pastas, heritage steaks, poultry & chops. We source seasonal and local as much as possible. An inspired take on fine dining eateries throughout Italy.
Location
524 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402
Gallery
