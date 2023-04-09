Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Burgers

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

1,426 Reviews

$$

35 West Market Street

York, PA 17401

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

Signatures

The Roost Special

$14.95

scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.

The Garbage Biscuit

$15.95

scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, smoked pulled pork, bacon, sausage gracy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.

The Alamo

$16.95

skillet cornbread with apricot butter, hashbrowns, double smoked BBQ brisket burnt ends, queso, fried egg

Choripollo

$14.95

skillet cornbread with apricot butter, hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, chorizo, queso, ranchero salsa, refried black beans, pico, scrambled egg

The Flower Pot

$14.95

scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, deep fried cauliflower, smoked mushroom gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg (V)

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup

BIG ASS CHEESE SLICE

$5.00Out of stock

Handhelds

That Fluffy Egg

$12.95

fluffy egg, cooper cheese, applewood smoked bacon, soft warm brioche, herb mayo or sriracha ketchup

Chorizo Burrito

$12.95

chorizo, refried black beans, hashbrowns, scrambled egg, cheddar, guacamole, pico de gallo, and crema wrapped and griddled in a flour tortilla

El Chapo Tacos

$12.95

two warm flour tortillas filled with chorizo, hashbrowns, scarmbled eggs, cheese skirt, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema

Dry Aged Brunch Burger

$15.95

6oz dry aged ground ribeye and brisket blend, cooper cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, hollandaise

Favorites

All-In Breakfast

$12.95

two eggs, three slices of smoked bacon or two maple sausage patties, half of a maple-infused Belgian waffle, brioche french toast, or biscuit

Brisket Benedict

$16.95

chopped smoked brisket burnt ends, scratch biscuit, basted egg, hollandaise

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.95

two scratch biscuits and fresh sausage gravy or mushroom gravy

B.Y.O.Melette

$14.95

three eggs, one meat, two veg, choice of cheese, scratch biscuit

Tex-Mex Omelette

$16.95

three eggs, chopped smoked brisket, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, ranchero salsa, scratch biscuit

Sweet City

Brioche French Toast

$6.95

two slices of thick sliced brioche, signature french toast batter, powdered sugar, house syrup

"Do you have just a regular Waffle?"

$5.95

house-made maple-infused waffle, house syrup

Berry Short Biscuit

$6.95+

house-made biscuit and whipped cream, fresh berries, powdered sugar

Peeps

Kid's Breakfast Combo

$8.95

one egg, two slices of smoked bacon or one maple sausage patty, half of a maple-infused Belgian waffle or one slice brioche french toast

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.95

two chicken tenders

Meat Side

Maple Sausage Patties

$4.95

Fried Chicken Tender

$4.95

Sausage Gravy

$4.95

Bacon

$4.95

Turkey Bacon

$4.95

Vegan Chorizo

$4.95

Vegan Sausage Patty

$4.95

Brisket

$6.95

Scrapple

$4.95

Sides

Crispy Hashbrowns

$3.95

Curly Fries

$3.95

Grits

$3.95Out of stock

Biscuit

$2.95+

Multigrain Toast

$1.95

Sourdough Toast

$1.95

2 Eggs

$2.95

Fruit

$3.95

Fruit & Yogurt

$8.95

1 Egg

$1.50

already have an egg on something and want to add another? here's the perfect option for you!

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.95

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fountain Soda

$1.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Story Slam

Not Pizza

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.00

CURLY FRIES

$3.50

Wings

$9.50

Pizza

Archetype

$12.00

Pep + Honey

$14.00

Two Topping

$14.00

Vegan

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen serves up Southern inspired, honest food. Roost is perfect for your Sunday brunch, biscuits, chicken and waffles, and hot coffee cravings. Located in the heart of Downtown York Open Thursday - Sunday 8:00AM - 2:00PM

Website

Location

35 West Market Street, York, PA 17401

Directions

