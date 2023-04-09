Breakfast & Brunch
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
1,426 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen serves up Southern inspired, honest food. Roost is perfect for your Sunday brunch, biscuits, chicken and waffles, and hot coffee cravings. Located in the heart of Downtown York Open Thursday - Sunday 8:00AM - 2:00PM
35 West Market Street, York, PA 17401
