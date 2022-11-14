Restaurant header imageView gallery

ROOSTARZ El Dorado Hills, CA

58 Reviews

$$

4540 Post Street suite 290

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Popular Items

1) 2 Sliders & Fries
Single Slider
3) 2 Tenders & Fries

Combo

1) 2 Sliders & Fries

1) 2 Sliders & Fries

$16.97

Served with kale slaw, pickles, and starz sauce.

2) 1 Slider 1 Tender & fries

2) 1 Slider 1 Tender & fries

$14.97

slider served with kale slaw, pickles, & starz sauce. Tender served with pickles over sliced bread and starz sauce

3) 2 Tenders & Fries

3) 2 Tenders & Fries

$12.97

served with pickles over sliced bread & starz sauce

Sides

Starz - Sauce

Starz - Sauce

$0.55
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.99
Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$3.99
Pickles - Dill Kosher

Pickles - Dill Kosher

$3.99
Single Tender

Single Tender

$4.99

served with sliced bread, pickles & a side of starz sauce

Single Slider

Single Slider

$6.99

served with kale slaw, pickles, & a side of starz sauce

Kale-N-Rooz

Kale-N-Rooz

$12.95

2 crispy chicken tenders (chopped) over kale slaw, served with pickles & starz sauce

Jungle Fries

Jungle Fries

$13.95

2 crispy chicken tenders (chopped) over cheese fries topped with starz sauce

Mac-N-Rooz

Mac-N-Rooz

$14.95

2 crispy chicken tenders (chopped) over fries topped with Mac-N-Cheese

Drinks

355ml
Fountain - Drinks

Fountain - Drinks

$2.49
Dasani - water

Dasani - water

$2.49

20 oz

Coke - mex

Coke - mex

$3.49

355mL

Sprite - mex

Sprite - mex

$3.49

355ML

Fanta - mex

Fanta - mex

$3.49

355ml

Honest - unsweetened black iced tea

Honest - unsweetened black iced tea

$3.49

16oz usda organic

Honest - peach iced tea

Honest - peach iced tea

$3.49

16oz usda organic

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

ROOSTARZ serves always-fresh, never-frozen, hand-breaded hot chicken sliders and fries made with 100% pure peanut oil. Choose your own spice level, from mild to hot … for starters, try not to call "S.O.S" when trying "The Reaper" their hottest heat level.

Website

Location

4540 Post Street suite 290, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Directions

