Dinner

Menu

Prix Fixe

$95.00

Caviar

$135.00

Wine Pairing

$75.00

Somm Pairing

$130.00

Fire Dessert

Add On Buns 1

$2.50

Add On Scallion Naan-Bread Only

$5.00

Course 1

Tzatziki

Tomatoes

Spicy Tuna

Out of stock

Scallop

-

Tzatziki (Add On)

$15.00

Tomatoes (Add On)

$15.00

Spicy Tuna (Add On)

$15.00Out of stock

Scallop (Add On)

$15.00

Course 2

Blistered Shishitos

Naan

Squid

Banh Mi (Supplement)

$10.00

-

Blistered Shishitos (Add on)

$15.00

Naan (Add On)

$15.00

Squid (Add on)

$15.00

Banh Mi (Add On / Supplement)

$25.00

Naan Bread (Add On)

$5.00

Course 3

Cacio E-Lote

Bass

Pan Roasted Quail

Steak (Supplement)

$10.00

-

Cacio-E-Lote (Add On)

$15.00

Bass (Add On)

$15.00

Pan Roasted Quail (Add On)

$15.00

Steak (Add On / Supplement)

$25.00

Dessert

Hummingbird

Panna Cotta

Goat Cheese

Chocolate

-

Hummingbird (Add On)

$15.00

Panna Cotta (Add On)

$15.00

Goat Cheese (Add On)

$15.00

Chocolate (Add On)

$15.00

Wine

Wine BTG

Eric Bordelet Sidre BTG

$20.00

Celine & Laurent Cremant de Bourgogne BTG

$22.00

Duval-Leroy Champagne BTG

$30.00

Joseph Perrier Grand Brut BTG

$37.00

Chateau de Pourcieux Vermentino BTG

$16.00

Tamellini Soave BTG

$18.00Out of stock

Bitouzet-Prieur Aligote BTG

$18.00

Les Vieux Murs Pouilly-Fuisse BTG

$24.00

Gerard Millet Sancerre BTG

$25.00

Maratray Dubreuil Ladoix BTG

$31.00

Chenin Blanc

$33.00Out of stock

La Suffrene Bandol Rose BTG

$20.00

Herr Gewurtz BTG

$18.00

Do Re Mi Chinebuli BTG

$16.00

Ott1L Muscat Ottonel BTG

$18.00

Bifaro Montonico BTG

$18.00

Ormanni Chianti BTG

$15.00

Altitudes Ixsir BTG

$16.00

Familia Mayol Malbec BTG

$17.00

Laurent Martray Brouilly BTG

$18.00

Georgiev Milkov Mavrud BTG

$20.00

Illahe Vineyards Pinot Noir BTG

$22.00

Etude Pinot Noir BTG

$25.00Out of stock

Grigich Hills Zinfandel BTG

$29.00

Geantet-Pansiot HCDN BTG

$34.00

Vignerons de l'Enclave CDP BTG

$37.00

Irma Coulon

$20.00

Chateau Les Justices Sauternes

$21.00

Churchills Reserve Porto

$16.00

Churchills's 2007

$27.00

Bottles

Bordelet Pear Sidre

$90.00

Celine & Laurent Cremant de Bourgogne

$100.00

Duval-Leroy Champagne

$140.00

Joseph Perrier Grand Brut Champagne

$160.00

Chateau de Pourcieux Vermentino

$70.00

Tamellini Soave

$86.00

Bitouzet-Prieur Aligote

$85.00

Les Vieux Murs Pouilly-Fuisse

$110.00

Gerard Millet Sancerre

$115.00

Maratray Dubreuil Ladoix

$135.00

Domaine Berthet-Rayne CDP

$148.00

Herr Gewurtz

$72.00

Do Re Mi Chinebuli

$85.00

Ott1L Muscat Ottonel

$85.00

Bifaro Montonico

$85.00

La Suffrene Bandol Rose

$90.00

Ormanni Chianti

$68.00

Altitudes Ixsir Red Blend

$72.00

Familia Mayol Malbec

$75.00

Georgiev Milkov Mavrud

$80.00

Vino Otano Rioja

$95.00

Illahe Vineyards Pinot Noir

$100.00

Grigich Hills Zinfandel

$130.00

Ca' del Baio Barbaresco

$125.00Out of stock

Geantet-Pansiot HCDN

$153.00

Villa Estuaire Pauillac

$157.00

Vignerons de l'Enclave CDP

$165.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$45.00

Specialty Cocktails

Padam Barbie, Let's Go Party

$16.00

White Lotus

$16.00

Peat This

$18.00

M&M

$16.00

Red Bird

$16.00

R & O' Fashioned

$18.00

Liquors

Cocktails

Whiskey Sour

$20.00

Mint Julep

$18.00

Mojito

$16.00

Negroni

$20.00

Pisco Sour

$16.00

Old Fashioned (Bourbon)

$16.00

Old Fashioned (Rye)

$16.00

Sazerac

$20.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Boulevardier

$20.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Gimlet (Gin)

$16.00

Gimlet (Vodka)

$16.00

Last Word

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Manhattan

$20.00

Margarita

$18.00

Martini (Gin)

$18.00

Martini (Vodka)

$18.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Vodka

Tito's

$16.00

Gin

Plymouth

$16.00

Hendrick's

$16.00Out of stock

Botanist

$16.00

Rum

Smith & Cross

$18.00

Tequila

Angelisco Blanco

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida (Mezcal)

$15.00

Tequila Cayeya Blanco

$25.00

Honor del Castillo Reposado

$18.00

Whiskey

R&O x KO Bourbon

$16.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

Rabbit Hole Heigold Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye

$18.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer Sherry Bourbon

$21.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$23.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye

$25.00

Law's Rye

$15.00

Edradour 10 yr Scotch

$25.00

Lagavulin 16 yr Scotch

$29.00

Highland Park 12 yr Scotch

$26.00

The Irishman Whiskey

$16.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$16.00

Powers Irish Whiskey

$18.00

San-In Japanese Whiskey

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$18.00

Shunka Shuto Winter Blend

$18.00

Nikka Whiskey from the Barrel

$22.00

Hibiki Harmony

$28.00

R&O x KO Bourbon BTL

$85.00

Cognac

Chateau Montifaud Cognac

$29.00

Darroze Bas-Armagnac

$30.00

Cordials

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Campari

$15.00

Vincenzi Aperitivo

$15.00

Bailey's

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$15.00

Bapt & Clem's Calvados

$21.00

Beer

Brooklyn East IPA

$11.00

Brooklyn Hoppy Lager

$11.00

Dogfish SeaQuench

$11.00

Two Pitchers Radler

$11.00

NA Bev

Honeydew Melon and Mint Shrub

$10.00

Lychee Vanilla Spritz

$10.00

Virgin Bubbles

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Coffee

$8.00

Tea

$6.00