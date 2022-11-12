Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rooster South Grand

review star

No reviews yet

3150 South Grand

Saint Louis, MO 63118

Popular Items

Vegan Slinger
Biscuits & Gravy
Brunch Burger

Breakfast Plates

Farmers Platter

Farmers Platter

$16.50

3 local cage free eggs any style, breakfast sausage, bacon, toast, house made jam

Rooster Slinger

Rooster Slinger

$14.00

andouille sausage, eggs, sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes, over thick cut toast

Vegan Slinger

Vegan Slinger

$13.00

vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia

Pork Slinger

$15.00

breakfast sausage, bacon, local cage free eggs, breakfast potatoes, served over thick cut toast & topped with sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00+
French Toast

French Toast

$9.50

Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup

Pancakes

Pancakes

$9.50

Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup

Granola

Granola

$8.00

served with strawberries, blueberries, and yogurt

Sandwiches

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$13.00

two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.00

egg, tomato, romaine, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes

Ham & Jam

Ham & Jam

$13.00

Two biscuit sandwiches, ham, house jam, fontina, eggs. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

B.E.L.T. Sandwich

B.E.L.T. Sandwich

$12.00

local bacon, egg, romaine, sliced tomato, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes

Scrambles

Avocado Chicken Scramble

Avocado Chicken Scramble

$14.00
Breakfast Sausage Scramble

Breakfast Sausage Scramble

$15.00

Zucchini Scramble

$13.00
Black Bean & Corn Scramble

Black Bean & Corn Scramble

$13.00
Bacon & GC Scramble

Bacon & GC Scramble

$13.00

bacon, goat cheese, arugula, red onion, tomato jam, arugula jam, 3 local eggs, served over breakfast potatoes

Crepes

Bacon & Egg

$13.00

bacon, local egg, cheddar cheese

Veggie

$12.00

zucchini, fresh tomato, arugula, mushroom

G.B.L.T.

G.B.L.T.

$12.00

goat cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato

Brie & Mushroom

$13.00

brie, marinated mushrooms, caramelized onion, arugula

Goat Cheese & Tomato Jam

$12.00

goat cheese, mushroom, arugula, tomato jam

Lemon Blueberry

$12.00

lemon curd, blueberry jam, cream cheese, streusel

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

house ham, swiss

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$13.00

smoked chicken, mozzarella, roasted tomato, arugula, pesto

Steak & Egg

$13.00

smoked sirloin, caramelized onion, egg, swiss, horsey mayo

MO Made Sausage

MO Made Sausage

$12.00

summer sausages, roasted apples, white cheddar, add an egg for the win

Nutella

Nutella

$9.00

classic or add strawberries or bananas

Roasted Apple

$12.00

A la Carte

Side Eggs

$2.00+

Side Breakfast Potato's

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Side Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Single Pancake

$5.00

Single French Toast

$5.00

Side Vegan Gravy

$3.00

Side Andouille Sausage

$5.00

Side Crepe Shell

$3.00

Side Tomato Jam

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Avacado Side

$3.00Out of stock

S'mores Pancakes

$12.00

Mini Chocolate Chips, Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbles, Chocolate sauce

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon Butter, Cream Cheese Frosting, Streusel, Sprinkles

Coffee

Bottomless Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Double Shot

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.75

Latte

$4.75

Small drip coffee

$4.00

Large Drip Coffee

$4.00
Matcha Mint

Matcha Mint

$6.00

micro farm mint, matcha, lemongrass syrup, milk

Specialty Latte

The Chocolate Bar Mocha

$6.00

espresso, drinking chocolate, milk

Matcha Mint

Matcha Mint

$6.00

micro farm mint, matcha, lemongrass syrup, milk

Turkish Iced Coffee

$7.00

Espresso, honey, cardamom, orange blossom, almond milk

Sally Cinnamon

$7.00

Espresso, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Ginger, Coconut, Oat Milk

Smoothies

The King

The King

$8.00

banana, peanut butter, greek yogurt, granola, chai, honey

Roots and Weeds

Roots and Weeds

$8.00

beet, carrot, strawberry, ginger, lemon, mint, coconut milk

Dreamsicle

Dreamsicle

$8.00

orange, lemon, passion fruit, carrot, greek yogurt, honey, vanilla

Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Mint Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ice Cream & Shakes

Take Home Pint

$6.00

Milkshake

$6.00

Single Scoop

$3.00

NA Drinks

Bergamot & Rose Black Tea

$4.00

Malawi Green Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus & Lemongrass

$4.00

Cup Of Sunshine

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Edith Grey

$4.00

Bloodies

House Bloody

House Bloody

$9.50

our secret blend of 17 ingredients

Bloody Samurai

Bloody Samurai

$9.50

house bloody + wasabi & soy sauce

Bloody 'ell

Bloody 'ell

$9.50

house bloody + scorching hot!

Mimosas

Mimosa

$7.50

fresh squeezed OJ, sparkling wine

Tipsy Nonnie

Tipsy Nonnie

$7.50

fresh squeezed grapefruit, strawberry, sparkling wine

Sunset Mimosa

$7.50

fresh squeezed OJ, raspberry, sparkling wine

Take Home Kit

$28.00

bottle of sparkling wine and selected juices, serves 6

Brunch On The Beach

$7.50

Cocktails

Sunburnt White Russian

$9.00

dark rum, organic cold brew, falernum, coconut milk

Corpse Reviver

$9.00

gin, lillet, cointreau, lemon absinthe rinse

Pink Poloma

Pink Poloma

$9.00

hibiscus-infused tequila, lime, grapefruit, agave nectar, soda

French 75

$9.00

gin, lemon, sugar, champagne

Traditional Irish coffee

$9.00

Beer

Bushelhead Cider

$5.00+

Zwickel Lager

$5.00+

Civil Life Brown Ale

$5.00+

Logboat Leon White IPA

$5.00+

Boozy Shakes

Irish Coffee

$9.00

espresso & vanilla ice cream, baileys’, irish whiskey

Bananas Foster

$9.00

salted caramel & vanilla ice cream, dark rum, banana

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rooster is a European style, urban cafe specializing in crepes, sandwiches, and brunch items along with a unique selection of coffee, brunch cocktails, and bloody marys! We have a strong commitment to sustainability, sourcing locally, and make almost everything we serve from scratch!

Location

3150 South Grand, Saint Louis, MO 63118

