Rooster Run Cafe

215 Reviews

$$

635 W. State St

Hurricane, UT 84737

Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fettucini alfredo
Breakfast Burrito

Farmhouse Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$10.95

Chicken apple sausage & Eggs

$12.95

Chicken fried steak & Eggs

$13.95

Corned beef hash "housemade" & Eggs

$11.95

Ham & Eggs

$11.95

Pork chops & Eggs

$13.95

Sausage links & Eggs

$10.95

Sausage patty & Eggs

$10.95

Top sirloin 8oz & Eggs

$14.95

T-bone steak 16oz

$31.95

Flapjacks

Banana nut flapjack & cream

$10.95

Fruit & cream Flapjacks

$9.95

Short flapjacks ( 2)

$7.95

Tall flapjacks

$8.95

Waffles

Belgian waffle

$9.95

Fruit & Cream Waffle

$10.95

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$14.95

Nutella Banana Waffle & Cream

$11.95

French Toast

French Toast

$8.95

Fruit & Cream French Toast

$10.95

Omelettes

Caveman

$15.45

Chicken apple sausage, bacon, sausage link, mushroom, bell pepper, diced onion, tomato and freshly grated cheese

Cheese omelette

$10.95

Omelette with freshly grated cheese

Cheese omelette w/ham or bacon

$12.45

Omelette with freshly grated cheese and choice of ham or bacon

Ground beef & spinach

$13.45

Ground beef, spinach, diced onions, mushroom and freshly grated cheese

La Verkin

$14.45

Avocado, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, and freshly grated cheddar cheese

Sausage & mushroom

$13.45

Sausage, mushroom, freshly grated cheese and sour cream - yum

The dixie

$13.45

Bacon, tomato, green bell pepper, diced onion, freshly grated cheese and sour cream

Westerner

$13.45

Ham, green bell pepper, diced onion and freshly grated cheese

Special Fixin's

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Avocado Toast w/ Two Eggs

$9.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon or Ham

$8.95

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon or Ham & Choice of Hash Brown or Country Potatoes

$10.95

Morning Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95
Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Two Eggs

$8.65

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs Bacon

$9.95

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs Sausages

$9.95

Oatmeal

$5.95

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

California Benedict

$13.95

Parfait

$6.95

Breakfast Sides

Eggs (2 )

$2.35

Sausage (2)

$3.45

Bacon - (4)

$4.35

Country potatoes

$4.35

Cup of fruit

$3.65

Hash browns

$4.35

Cottage cheese

$3.25

Toast or English muffin

$2.35

Biscuit

$3.25

Biscuits & gravy - half

$4.95

Pancake

$4.35
Avocado

Avocado

$2.75

Maple syrup

$2.35

Starters

Onion rings

$7.95

Served with dipping sauce of your choice

Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders

$8.95

Crispy chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Chili cheese fries

Chili cheese fries

$9.95

Bed of crispy fries covered in chili and freshly grated cheese

Cowboy fries

Cowboy fries

$11.95

Fries topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw

Pickle chips

Pickle chips

$7.95

Deep fried pickle chips. Served with dipping sauce of your choice

Cheese curds

Cheese curds

$8.95

Garlic breaded cheese curds. Served with dipping sauce of your choice

Mozzarella sticks

$7.95

Served with dipping sauce of your choice

Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$9.95

Served with dipping sauce of your choice

Jalapeño poppers

$7.95

Soups + Salads + Wraps

House salad - Small

$4.95

House salad - Large

$6.95

Soup & Salad

$7.95

Caesar

$6.95

Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Daily soup Cup

$3.95

Daily soup Bowl

$5.95
Soup - 32oz

Soup - 32oz

$15.99

To-Go soup in a 32oz container with crackers (Specify soup)

Chili - Cup

$3.95

Chili - Bowl

$5.95

Cobb salad

$13.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

BLT w/ egg

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato topped with an egg

Buffalo blue cheese sandwich

$12.95

Crispy or grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, house sauce with garnish of tomato, pickles, onions, and lettuce on a brioche bun.

Chicken Melt

$13.95

Chicken breast, bacon, jack cheese, ranch, tomato, and avocado on grilled sourdough

Chicken sandwich

Chicken sandwich

$12.95

Chicken sandwich with house sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of grilled or fried chicken on a grilled brioche bun

Club

$14.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and jack cheese

French Dip

$12.95

Sliced roast beef with swiss cheese, au jus on a french roll

Gourmet Veggie

$11.95

Cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, avocado, sprouts, cucumbers, sundried tomatoes on whole wheat bread

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Cheese w/ ham

$10.95
Hot beef sandwich

Hot beef sandwich

$12.95

Freshly sliced roast beef served open-faced with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy (side not included)

Kickin' Tri-Tip

$12.95

Tri-tip, horseradish, mayo, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese on a soft roll

Malibu chicken

Malibu chicken

$13.95

Chicken breast, freshly sliced ham, swiss cheese and sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Pulled pork sliders

Pulled pork sliders

$13.95

Pulled pork on potato buns topped with creamy coleslaw, onion rings, and BBQ sauce

Reuben

Reuben

$11.95

Corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye

Roast Beef Melt

Roast Beef Melt

$12.95

Sliced roast beef, swiss cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough

Steak sandwich

Steak sandwich

$14.95

Top sirloin, Choice 8oz, on a garlic buttered hoagie toll topped with grilled onions and applewood smoked blue cheese

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Turkey cranberry

Turkey cranberry

$11.95

Sliced turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce and sprouts on wheat bread

Turkey Supreme

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, pepperjack cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough

Chicken pecan salad

$12.95

Egg salad

$11.95

Meatloaf melt

$13.95

Burgers

Bacon bacon burger

Bacon bacon burger

$14.95

8oz Angus burger with chopped bacon in the patty, topped with freshly sliced cheddar, two strips of bacon and bacon jam

Barnyard burger

$14.95

8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, over medium egg, grilled onions, bacon, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and onion on a toasted brioche bun

Bison burger

Bison burger

$16.95

8oz Bison patty on a toasted brioche bun topped with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and applewood smoked blue cheese

Chili burger

$13.95

8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, topped with chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and onions on a toasted brioche bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.95

8oz Angus burger, cooked to order with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted brioche bun

Impossible burger

Impossible burger

$12.95

Veggie burger, two 4oz patties, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Mushroom & swiss

Mushroom & swiss

$12.95

8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, with avocado, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a brioche bun

Patty melt

$12.95

8oz Angus ground beef patty, cooked to order, with swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye bread

Southwest burger

Southwest burger

$14.95

8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, with bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun

THE HURRICANE

THE HURRICANE

$23.95

Lunch Sides

Coleslaw

$3.25

Potato salad

$3.65

Fries

$4.45

Sweet potato fries

$4.65

Veggies

$3.65

Mashed potato

$3.65

Baked potato

$3.65

Baked potato - Loaded

$5.95

Onion rings - Side

$4.95

Dipping sauce - Small

$0.95

Dipping sauce - Large

$1.95

Gravy - Cup

$1.95

Garlic bread

$1.95

Jalapenos

$1.25

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Chicken fried steak served with veggies, mashed potatoes, and gravy

Chop Steak

$16.95

Ground beef pattie, 8oz Angus, mushrooms, onions, mashed potatoes, veggies and topped with brown gravy

Chicken fettucini alfredo

Chicken fettucini alfredo

$14.95

Fish & Chips

$14.95

House made Fish + chips made of battered cod with fries and coleslaw

Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.95

Bone-in four piece golden fried chicken served with veggies, mashed potatoes, and gravy

Liver & Onions

$14.95

Liver and onions with veggies, mashed potatoes and gravy

Meat loaf

Meat loaf

$16.95

Homemade meatloaf with veggies, mashed potatoes and gravy

New York

$23.95

New York 12oz, Choice cut with mashed potatoes, veggies and gravy

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$20.95

Pork chops (2) with apple sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy

Rib Eye

$26.95

Rib eye 14oz, choice cut, with mashed potatoes, veggies and gravy

Spaghetti

$13.95

Spaghetti pasta with marinara meat sauce

T-Bone steak

$33.95

Top Sirloin

$16.95

Top sirloin 8oz, Choice cut with mashed potatoes, veggies and gravy

Tortellini with pesto

$14.95

Smoked chicken half

$16.95

Breakfast

S - Sausage or bacon or ham & eggs

$7.95

S - Sausage patty & eggs

$7.95

S - Flapjack breakfast

$8.95

S - Two eggs

$6.95

S - French Toast

$6.95

Lunch 'N Dinner

S - Meat loaf

S - Meat loaf

$12.95

S - Fish & chips

$10.95

S - Chop steak

$12.95

Ground beef steak 8oz, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, veggies and choice of potato

S - Liver & onions

$10.95

S - Spaghetti

$9.95

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Breakfast

K - Bacon or Sausage & Eggs

$4.35

K - Happy Face Flapjack

$3.95

K - Chocolate Chip Flapjack

$4.25

K - Flapjack, Egg + Bacon or sausage

$4.95

K - French Toast

$4.25

Lunch 'N Dinner

K - Peanut butter n jelly

$4.25
K - Mac n cheese

K - Mac n cheese

$4.35
K - Chicken tenders and fries

K - Chicken tenders and fries

$4.75

K - Hamburger sliders and fries

$4.95

K - Noodles w/ butter n parmesan

$4.35

K - Spaghetti

$4.45

K - Grilled cheese n fries

$4.45

Hot stuff

Coffee

$2.95

Hot tea

$2.95

Hot chocolate

$3.25

Salted caramel

$3.25

French vanilla

$3.25

Juice

Orange juice

Apple juice

Cranberry juice

Tomato juice

Kid's

K - Orange juice

$1.95

K - Apple juice

$1.95

K - Moo juice

$1.95

K - Chocolate moo juice

$1.95

K - Lemonade

$1.95

K - Fountain sodas

$1.75

Milk

Milk - whole

Chocolate milk

Refreshers

Fountain beverages

$3.25

Coke, Diet coke, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Root beer, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper

Shirley temple

$3.25

Raspberry lemonade

$3.25

Fresh brewed iced tea

$2.95

Raspberry iced tead

$3.25

Arnold palmer

$3.25

H20

Iced coffee

$3.45

Pellegrino

$2.75

Water - Bottled

$1.75

Kombucha

Ginger

$4.25

Pineapple peach

$4.25

Ginger lemon

$3.75

Red raspberry

$3.75

Milkshakes

Chocolate

$5.45

Mint

$5.45

Muddy shake

$5.95

Oreo shake

$5.95

Peanut butter, banana, choco ice cream

$5.95

Reese's peanut butter shake

$5.95

Strawberry

$5.45

Strawberry banana

$5.95

Vanilla

$5.45

Root beer float

$5.45

Banana, oreos, choco milk, straw ice cream

$5.95

Slice - Pies and Cakes

Banana chocolate swirl cake - Slice

Banana chocolate swirl cake - Slice

$5.95
Carrot cake - Slice

Carrot cake - Slice

$6.95
Cheesecake - Slice

Cheesecake - Slice

$5.95

Plain New-York grand vanilla cheesecake. Toppings include strawberry, blueberry, peach, chocolate, and caramel.

Chocolate cake - Slice

Chocolate cake - Slice

$6.95
Peanut butter chocolate - Slice

Peanut butter chocolate - Slice

$6.95
Raspberry donut cheesecake

Raspberry donut cheesecake

$6.95
Chocolate lava cake

Chocolate lava cake

$7.45
Banana cream pie - Slice

Banana cream pie - Slice

$5.45

Chocolate mint pie - Slice

$5.45

Coconut cream pie - Slice

$5.45

Cookies n cream - Slice

$5.95
Lemon meringue - Slice

Lemon meringue - Slice

$5.45

Apple pie - Slice

$5.25

Blueberry pie - Slice

$5.25
Cherry pie - Slice

Cherry pie - Slice

$5.25
Fruit of the forest pie - Slice

Fruit of the forest pie - Slice

$5.25

Peach pie - Slice

$5.25

Pecan pie - Slice

$5.25

Whole - Pies and Cakes

Banana cream pie - Whole

$20.95

Chocolate mint pie - Whole

$21.95

Coconut cream pie - Whole

$18.95

Cookies n cream - Whole

$22.95

Lemon meringue - Whole

$17.95

Pumpkin pie - Whole

$10.95

Apple pie - Whole

$10.95

Blueberry pie - Whole

$19.95

Cherry pie - Whole

$19.95

Fruit of the forest pie - Whole

$18.95

Peach pie - Whole

$12.95

Pecan pie - Whole

$14.95
Carrot cake - Whole

Carrot cake - Whole

$54.95

Three layer 9" sliced gourmet Carrot cake.

Cheesecake - Whole

$30.95

Chocolate banana swirl cake - Whole

$48.95

Chocolate cake - Whole

$63.95

Peanut butter chocolate cake - Whole

$52.95

Raspberry donut cheesecake - Whole

$44.95
NY Turtle Cheesecake - W

NY Turtle Cheesecake - W

$69.95

Ice Cream Combos

Banana Split

$5.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.95

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.95

Brownie Sundae

$4.95

Pastries

Brownie

$0.95

Apparel

T Shirts

$15.00

V Neck Shirts

$15.00

Apron

$15.00

Visor

$15.00

Hat

$15.00

Backpack

$8.95

Artwork

Picture

Merchandise

Chili Gods

License plate

$10.00

Mug

$9.95

Steak knives

$16.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

635 W. State St, Hurricane, UT 84737

Directions

Rooster Run Cafe image
Rooster Run Cafe image

