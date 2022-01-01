- Home
- /
- Hurricane
- /
- Steakhouses
- /
- Rooster Run Cafe
Rooster Run Cafe
215 Reviews
$$
635 W. State St
Hurricane, UT 84737
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Farmhouse Eggs
Flapjacks
Waffles
Omelettes
Caveman
Chicken apple sausage, bacon, sausage link, mushroom, bell pepper, diced onion, tomato and freshly grated cheese
Cheese omelette
Omelette with freshly grated cheese
Cheese omelette w/ham or bacon
Omelette with freshly grated cheese and choice of ham or bacon
Ground beef & spinach
Ground beef, spinach, diced onions, mushroom and freshly grated cheese
La Verkin
Avocado, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, and freshly grated cheddar cheese
Sausage & mushroom
Sausage, mushroom, freshly grated cheese and sour cream - yum
The dixie
Bacon, tomato, green bell pepper, diced onion, freshly grated cheese and sour cream
Westerner
Ham, green bell pepper, diced onion and freshly grated cheese
Special Fixin's
Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast w/ Two Eggs
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon or Ham
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon or Ham & Choice of Hash Brown or Country Potatoes
Morning Chicken Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy w/ Two Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs Bacon
Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs Sausages
Oatmeal
Eggs Benedict
California Benedict
Parfait
Breakfast Sides
Starters
Onion rings
Served with dipping sauce of your choice
Chicken tenders
Crispy chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce
Chili cheese fries
Bed of crispy fries covered in chili and freshly grated cheese
Cowboy fries
Fries topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw
Pickle chips
Deep fried pickle chips. Served with dipping sauce of your choice
Cheese curds
Garlic breaded cheese curds. Served with dipping sauce of your choice
Mozzarella sticks
Served with dipping sauce of your choice
Chicken wings
Served with dipping sauce of your choice
Jalapeño poppers
Soups + Salads + Wraps
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
BLT w/ egg
Bacon, lettuce and tomato topped with an egg
Buffalo blue cheese sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, house sauce with garnish of tomato, pickles, onions, and lettuce on a brioche bun.
Chicken Melt
Chicken breast, bacon, jack cheese, ranch, tomato, and avocado on grilled sourdough
Chicken sandwich
Chicken sandwich with house sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of grilled or fried chicken on a grilled brioche bun
Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and jack cheese
French Dip
Sliced roast beef with swiss cheese, au jus on a french roll
Gourmet Veggie
Cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, avocado, sprouts, cucumbers, sundried tomatoes on whole wheat bread
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/ ham
Hot beef sandwich
Freshly sliced roast beef served open-faced with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy (side not included)
Kickin' Tri-Tip
Tri-tip, horseradish, mayo, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese on a soft roll
Malibu chicken
Chicken breast, freshly sliced ham, swiss cheese and sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Pulled pork sliders
Pulled pork on potato buns topped with creamy coleslaw, onion rings, and BBQ sauce
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye
Roast Beef Melt
Sliced roast beef, swiss cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough
Steak sandwich
Top sirloin, Choice 8oz, on a garlic buttered hoagie toll topped with grilled onions and applewood smoked blue cheese
Tuna Melt
Tuna and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Turkey cranberry
Sliced turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce and sprouts on wheat bread
Turkey Supreme
Turkey, bacon, pepperjack cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough
Chicken pecan salad
Egg salad
Meatloaf melt
Burgers
Bacon bacon burger
8oz Angus burger with chopped bacon in the patty, topped with freshly sliced cheddar, two strips of bacon and bacon jam
Barnyard burger
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, over medium egg, grilled onions, bacon, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and onion on a toasted brioche bun
Bison burger
8oz Bison patty on a toasted brioche bun topped with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and applewood smoked blue cheese
Chili burger
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, topped with chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and onions on a toasted brioche bun
Hamburger
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted brioche bun
Impossible burger
Veggie burger, two 4oz patties, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Mushroom & swiss
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, with avocado, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a brioche bun
Patty melt
8oz Angus ground beef patty, cooked to order, with swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye bread
Southwest burger
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, with bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
THE HURRICANE
Lunch Sides
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak served with veggies, mashed potatoes, and gravy
Chop Steak
Ground beef pattie, 8oz Angus, mushrooms, onions, mashed potatoes, veggies and topped with brown gravy
Chicken fettucini alfredo
Fish & Chips
House made Fish + chips made of battered cod with fries and coleslaw
Fried Chicken Dinner
Bone-in four piece golden fried chicken served with veggies, mashed potatoes, and gravy
Liver & Onions
Liver and onions with veggies, mashed potatoes and gravy
Meat loaf
Homemade meatloaf with veggies, mashed potatoes and gravy
New York
New York 12oz, Choice cut with mashed potatoes, veggies and gravy
Pork Chop Dinner
Pork chops (2) with apple sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy
Rib Eye
Rib eye 14oz, choice cut, with mashed potatoes, veggies and gravy
Spaghetti
Spaghetti pasta with marinara meat sauce
T-Bone steak
Top Sirloin
Top sirloin 8oz, Choice cut with mashed potatoes, veggies and gravy
Tortellini with pesto
Smoked chicken half
Breakfast
Lunch 'N Dinner
Breakfast
Lunch 'N Dinner
Kid's
Refreshers
Milkshakes
Slice - Pies and Cakes
Banana chocolate swirl cake - Slice
Carrot cake - Slice
Cheesecake - Slice
Plain New-York grand vanilla cheesecake. Toppings include strawberry, blueberry, peach, chocolate, and caramel.
Chocolate cake - Slice
Peanut butter chocolate - Slice
Raspberry donut cheesecake
Chocolate lava cake
Banana cream pie - Slice
Chocolate mint pie - Slice
Coconut cream pie - Slice
Cookies n cream - Slice
Lemon meringue - Slice
Apple pie - Slice
Blueberry pie - Slice
Cherry pie - Slice
Fruit of the forest pie - Slice
Peach pie - Slice
Pecan pie - Slice
Whole - Pies and Cakes
Banana cream pie - Whole
Chocolate mint pie - Whole
Coconut cream pie - Whole
Cookies n cream - Whole
Lemon meringue - Whole
Pumpkin pie - Whole
Apple pie - Whole
Blueberry pie - Whole
Cherry pie - Whole
Fruit of the forest pie - Whole
Peach pie - Whole
Pecan pie - Whole
Carrot cake - Whole
Three layer 9" sliced gourmet Carrot cake.
Cheesecake - Whole
Chocolate banana swirl cake - Whole
Chocolate cake - Whole
Peanut butter chocolate cake - Whole
Raspberry donut cheesecake - Whole
NY Turtle Cheesecake - W
Pastries
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
635 W. State St, Hurricane, UT 84737