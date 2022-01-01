Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rooster's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

7585 S. Northshore Dr.

Knoxville, TN 37919

Order Again

Ladies S/S T-Shirt

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan ladies cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.
Ladies - Small

Ladies - Small

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan ladies' cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Ladies - Medium

Ladies - Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan ladies' cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Ladies - Large

Ladies - Large

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan ladies' cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Ladies - X-Large

Ladies - X-Large

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan ladies' cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Team Registration

Team Registration Fee covers a team of 4-6 people. Costumes are encouraged. Upon checkout, tell us who your team captain is.

BAR-NIVAL Team Registration

$50.00Out of stock

Team Registration Fee covers a team of 4-6 people. Costumes are encouraged. Upon checkout, tell us who your team captain is.

Men's S/S T-Shirt

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan men's cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.
Men's - Small

Men's - Small

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan men's cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Men's - Medium

Men's - Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan men's cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Men's - Large

Men's - Large

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan men's cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Men's - X-Large

Men's - X-Large

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan men's cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Men's - 1XL

Men's - 1XL

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan men's cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Men's - 2XL

Men's - 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Bar Olympics 2021 Commemorative T-shirt. Design on a tan men's cut short sleeve t-shirt. 100% cotton.

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

A mild spiced chunky salsa.

Rotel Dip

$5.99

Creamy white cheese mixed with tomatoes and chilies. Served with tortilla chips.

Chili Queso

$6.99

Creamy cheese mixed with the perfect amount of beef and spice. Served with tortilla chips.

Popcorn

$1.99

Try with some of our house dry seasonings or melted butter.

Jumbo Soft Baked Pretzel

$5.99

Two soft baked pretzels served with a side of our house Rotel dipping sauce.

Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried golden brown. Served with our marinara dipping sauce.

Cheezy Garlic Bread

$7.49

- Fresh oven baked topped with melted mozzarella with a side of our house marinara for dipping.

Fish Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Hand-breaded cod fried golden brown. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

Smothered Fries

Smothered Fries

$5.99

Our golden brown fries piled high with shredded cheese, bacon and chives. Served with a side of ranch.

Potato Skins

$6.99

Six spud halves smothered in cheese, bacon and chives.

Nachos

$7.99

- Chips topped with Rotel dip, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños. Add bbq pork, beef, chicken or chili for $1 extra.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

- Breaded pickle slices, fried up gold and crisp. Served with our signature horsey sauce.

Fried Okra Basket

$3.99

A Southern tradition. Served with our spicy Rooster ranch sauce.

Tater Tots Basket

$2.99

Traditional tots fried up golden brown. Add chili and cheese for $1 each.

Veggie Filled Spring Rolls

Veggie Filled Spring Rolls

$2.99

Fried to perfection and served with our Asian zing sauce.

Cheese Bings

Cheese Bings

$6.25

Reviving an OLD Knoxville Tradition! Bite-size pieces of breaded cheddar and pepper jack cheese fried golden brown.

Wings

Try Traditional Fried, Smoked, or Boneless. You can mix any of our sauces! Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.Finish 'em WET or DRY with any combination of our sauces and rubs.

10 Pcs Smoked Wings

$13.50

5 Pcs Smoked Wings

$7.50

10 Pcs Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings

$12.50

5 Pcs Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings

$6.50

10 Pcs Traditional Fried Wings

$12.50

5 Pcs Traditional Fried Wings

$6.50

Platter Of 50

$62.50

50 Smoked Wings

$67.50

Brick Oven Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$7.49

Just the Basics

Sm Veggie Pizza

$8.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives

Sm Tomato Basil Pizza

$8.99

Fresh basil on top of sliced tomatoes with an olive oil base

Sm Mighty Meaty Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage

Sm Build Your Own

$7.49

Start with cheese & add your choice of toppings. Priced per topping

Lg Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Just the basics

Lg Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives

Lg Tomato Basil Pizza

$11.99

Fresh basil on top of sliced tomatoes with an olive oil base

Lg Mighty Meaty Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage

Lg Build Your Own

$9.99

Start with cheese & add your choice of toppings. Priced per topping

Specialty Pizza

Sm Mac Daddy Pizza

$9.99

White cheddar mac and cheese with hot sauce drizzled over the top

Sm Supreme Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives

Sm Bbq Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Your choice of pulled pork or chicken with red onions and shredded cheddar jack cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Chicken, onions, and jalapeños with our NY Buffalo wing sauce drizzled over the top

Lg Mac Daddy Pizza

$14.99

White cheddar mac and cheese with hot sauce drizzled over the top

Lg Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives

Lg Bbq Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Your choice of pulled pork or chicken with red onions and shredded cheddar jack cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Chicken, onions, and jalapeños with our NY Buffalo wing sauce drizzled over the top

Burgers & Roosters

Includes your choice of side. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, and covered with your choice of cheese. Add bacon for $1.

Rocky Hill Burger

$9.25

Hand-pattied char-grilled USDA beef.

Cheese Burger

$10.25

Beef burger topped with your choice of cheese.

Turkey Burger Melt

$10.25Out of stock

Your choice of cheese. Best turkey burger in town!

Rooster Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in our original wing sauce and topped with provolone cheese.

Soco Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled or fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled or fried chicken cooked with Cajun seasonings to add just the right amount of spice. Topped with melted provolone.

Black Bean Burger

$10.25

A delicious vegetarian burger.

Fresh From Our Smoker

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Slow smoked pulled pork piled high on your choice of bun. Served with one side.

Pulled Pork Platter

$9.99

5 oz. tender pulled pork served with Texas toast and two sides.

Smokehouse Platter

$13.50

A hearty portion of our slow smoked pulled pork with five of our famous smoked wings and your choice of two sides

Entrees

Fish N Chips

$9.50Out of stock

Hand-battered cod fried to perfection, served with tartar sauce and fries.

Grilled Rooster Platter

$12.99

Two 6 oz. grilled chicken breasts with grilled onions and green peppers, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Hand battered chicken tenders tossed in any sauce or seasoning you want. Served with your choice of side and a dipping sauce.

Mac Attack

$10.00

Pulled pork with mac n cheese served on toasted Texas toast with spicy BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of side item.

Rooster And Rice

$9.99

Char-grilled chicken breast or grilled shrimp, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub, served on a bed of steamed brown rice, with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

Hot Dog Platter

$10.00

Two char-grilled Black Angus hot dogs served with a side.

Southwest Entrees

Taco Platter

$6.99

Two soft shell tacos served with chips and salsa and your choice of chicken, beef, pork, grilled shrimp or fi sh.

Quesadillas

$7.99

Flour tortilla, shredded jack and cheddar cheese with your choice of chicken, pork or veggies (green peppers, onions and mushrooms).

Tex-Mex Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with mesquite seasoning, topped with smoked ghost pepper cheese, grilled onions and green peppers. Served on a bed of steamed brown rice.

Salads

House Salad

$6.75

Mixed lettuce, spinach, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers.

Chef Salad

$9.75

House Salad with turkey and ham.

Fried Rooster Salad

$10.50

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in our original wing sauce with bacon on top of a house salad.

Caesar Salad

$9.75Out of stock

Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp on romaine lettuce with grated parmesan cheese and croutons.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.75

Six grilled shrimp served on our signature house salad.

Grilled Rooster Salad

$10.50

Sliders

4 mini sandwiches, served with cheese, pickle and choice of side.

Burgers Sliders

$10.99

1/2 order Burgers Sliders

$5.75

Grilled or Fried Chicken Sliders

$10.99

1/2 order Grilled or Fried Chicken Sliders

$5.50

Grilled or Fried Fish Sliders

$10.99Out of stock

1/2 order Grilled or Fried Fish Sliders

$5.75Out of stock

Bbq Pork Sliders

$9.99

1/2 order Bbq Pork Sliders

$5.50

The Roo's Deli

French Dip

$9.99

Roast beef and swiss cheese. Served with au jus for dipping.

Cuban

$9.25

Ham, pulled pork, Swiss cheese and pickles on a Hoagie roll, pressed on the grill.

Sub Club

$9.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese.

Philly

$11.00

Steak or chicken served with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms.

Reuben

$9.75

Turkey or Corned Beef, Saurkeraut, and 1000 island dressing served on toasted rye bread

Beef And Cheddar

$9.50

Roast beef and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.

Caesar Wrap

$11.50Out of stock

Hand-chopped romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Served in a whole wheat tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.

Rooster Wrap

$10.25

A choice chicken breast grilled or fried, smothered in our house original sauce, and wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Sides

French Fries Side

$1.49

French Fries Basket

$2.99

Wedges Side

$1.99

Wedges Basket

$3.49

O’rings Sides

$3.99

O’rings Basket

$6.99

Chips Sides

$1.99

Chips Basket

$2.99

Okra Sides

$1.99

White Cheddar Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Slaw

$1.99

Baked Beans

$1.99

Side Salad

$3.75

Steamed Brown Rice

$1.49

Tater Tots

$1.99

Low Calorie Options

5 Smoked Wings & Celery

$7.50

Eat wings and eat healthy!!!

Grilled Cajun Chicken Breast

$8.99

Large chicken breast seasoned perfectly with Cajun spices and grilled over an open fl ame with onions and green peppers. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey Burger On Wheat

$10.25Out of stock

The best turkey burger in town! Served with a side of celery.

Grilled Mesquite Tenders

$6.00

Chicken tenders without the guilt. Cooked in our mesquite dry rub. Served on a bed of rice.

Lemon Pepper Grilled Fish

$6.25Out of stock

White cod fi llet grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of steamed brown rice.

Grilled Shrimp & Rice

$9.75

Six grilled shrimp, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of steamed rice, with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Rooster's has 3 Full-Service Bars, 36 of the Coldest Draft Beers in town. Try our fan-favorite authentic New York-style Brick Oven Pizza, Smoked Wings, or Cheese Bings! Don't forget our Angus burgers, sliders, even low-cal menu & healthy salads. Happy Hour Monday thru Friday from 3-7 PM. Come in and enjoy! Over 4,600 sq ft to social distance. Must be 21 to Enter.

Location

7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Roosters Bar and Grill image
Roosters Bar and Grill image
Roosters Bar and Grill image

