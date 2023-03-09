Roosters Breakfast and Mimosa 5493 Carlson Dr STE D

A map showing the location of Roosters Breakfast and Mimosa 5493 Carlson Dr STE DView gallery

Roosters Breakfast and Mimosa

No reviews yet

5493 Carlson Dr STE D

Sacramento, CA 95819

Food

Mexican Breakfast

Roosters Chilaquiles

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

Alambre

$17.50

Breakfast Enchiladas

$14.00

Tamale Plate

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Omelets

Meat Lovers

$17.00

Denver

$16.00

Santa Fe

$16.00

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Chile Verde

$17.00

Poblano

$15.00

Greek

$16.00

Sailors

$18.00

Roosters Omelette

$17.00

R.P. Omelet

$17.00

Crepes

Fruit Crepe

$14.00

Chicken Crepe

$16.00

Border Crepe

$16.00

Hawaiian Crepe

$14.00

Skillets

Gringo

$18.00

Crossfit

$17.00

Skinny

$17.00

Wake Up Call

$17.00

Steak

$18.00

Mexi

$18.00

Create Your Own Combo

Combo

$16.00

From The Griddle

Pancakes

$7.00

French Toast

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

Benedicts

Classic Benedicts

$16.00

Divorciados

$17.00

Biscuit Benedicts

$17.00

Sopes

$17.00

Veggie Benedicts

$16.00

Specials

Beckys Special

$16.00

Salmon Plate

$18.00

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Lox and bagel

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Machaca

$17.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Chicken Chipotle

$16.50

Spicy Frank

$16.50

Roosters Burger

$17.50

Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

BLT

$14.50

Croissant

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Natures Bounty

$14.00

Apple Cider

$14.00

Sides

Side of 1 Egg

$3.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$6.00

Side of 3 Eggs

$7.50

Fresh Fruit Side

$7.00

Side of Toast

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Bacon Side

$7.00

Sausage Side

$6.00

Ham Steak

$6.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Biscuit Side

$4.50

Sour Cream Side

$1.50

Side of French Fries

$6.00

Side of Tator Tots

$6.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Apple Sausage Side

$5.00

Hot link Side

$5.00

Steak Side

$4.00

Chicken Side

$4.00

Chorizo Side

$4.00

Hashbrown Side

$5.00

Country Potato Side

$5.00

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

Avocado Side

$4.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Jalapeno Side

$1.50

Side Salsa Roja

$1.50

Side Salsa Verde

$1.50

Side Spicy Salsa

$1.50

Pico de Gallo side

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$4.00

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$4.00

Side of Chile Verde

$5.00

Side of Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side of Rapberry Dressing

$1.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Veggie Side

$2.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Jalapeno Toreado

$1.50

Guacamole

$9.00

Sausage patty

$6.00

Linguica Side

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast

$7.99

Kids Waffle

$7.99

Happy Face Pancake

$7.99

Kids Sliders

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$7.99

Kid Omelet

$7.99

Kids Drinks

$2.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Strawberry Fanta

$3.50

Mr.Pibb

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

OJ

$6.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

Kids Juice

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00

White Mocha

$5.00

Vietnamese

$5.00

Puppuccino

UBS Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Mex Mocha

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
