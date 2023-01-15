Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rooster's Country Cooking

review star

No reviews yet

6545 Lamar Rd

Reno, TX 75462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.00

Kids Drink

$0.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Famous to Us

$9.50

Philly Cheese-Steak

$9.00

Papa Philly

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Philly

$9.00

Deli Classics

Ms. Nita's Club

$9.50

Ham & Cheese

$7.50

BLT

$8.00

Bologna & Cheese

$7.50

Tator Chip

$10.00

Farmhouse BLT

$8.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Salads

Southwest Taco Salad

$8.50

Lolli's Poppy Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Rooster's Burger Salad

$8.50

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$8.00

Open Face Life

Open Faced Chopped Steak

$11.00

Open Faced Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00

Open Faced Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.00

Horseshoe

Patty Shoe

$10.00+

Chicken Fried Chicken Shoe

$10.00+

Philly Cheesesteak Shoe

$11.00+

Diner Favorites

Bone In Pork Chop

$9.50+

Chopped Steak

$10.00+

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00

Cow/Chicken

$15.00

Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$10.50

Loaded Mac

$8.00

Chicken&Waffles

$10.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Power Bowl

$10.00

Burgers

Old Fashioned Burger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Chili-Cheeseburger

$10.00

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$8.00

Patty Melt

$8.00

Breakfast Burger

$9.00

Pop's Fried Bologna Burger

$10.00

Jalapeno Burger

$7.50

Cowboy Burger

$9.00

Farmer's Daughter

$11.00

Double Meat Burger

$10.00

Sides

Mac-n-Cheese

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mash Potato

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Side of the Day

$2.50

Frozen Fries

$2.50

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.50

Home Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Baked Potato Casserole

$2.50

Grilled Veggie Blend

$2.50

Lunch Specials

Meatloaf

$9.59

Chicken & Dressing

$9.59

Enchiladas

$9.59

Friday Fish

$9.59

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.59

Chopped Steak

$9.59

Whatever Cayton Cooks

$9.59

Chicken Spaghetti

Breakfast Favorites

Miss Nita's Breakfast

$10.00

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$10.50

Pork Chops and Eggs (Copy)

$10.00+

Chopped Steak Breakfast

$10.00

Salsa Makes Me Happy

Texas Sized Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Texas Sized Breakfast Burrito (No Hash)

$6.00

Burrito Box(6)

$30.00

Syrup Junkies

Chicken&Waffles

$10.00

Waffle Breakfast

$7.00

Pancake Breakfast

$7.00

Waffle

$4.50

Pecan Nut Waffle

$5.50

Strawberry Waffle

$5.50

Pancake (1)

$3.50

Pancake (2)

$5.00

Pancake (3)

$5.50

French Toast Special

$8.00

French Toast

$2.50+

Farm Fresh Egg Plates

1 Egg & Choice of Meat

$7.00

2 Eggs & Choice of Meat

$8.00

2 Eggs & No Meat

$6.00

3 Eggs & All Meat

$11.00

3 Eggs & Choice of Meat

$8.75

The Omelets

Western Omelet

$8.50

Philly Cheese Steak Omelet

$11.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Veggie Omelet

$8.00

Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Western Only

$6.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelet Only

$6.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelet Only

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet Only

$6.00

Veggie Omelet Only

$6.00

All Meat Omelet

$11.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$1.50+

Eggs

$1.50+

Biscuits

$1.50+

Grits

$3.50

Grits & Toast

$4.50

Ham

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Oatmeal & Toast

$4.50

Toast

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$1.50+

Rooster Styled Breakfast

The Biscuit Hash

$9.00

Sue Tators

$6.50

Happy Bun Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Everything Else...

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.00+

(2) Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Meat, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

$3.50

Breakfast on a Bun

$4.50

Breakfast Toaster

$4.50

Starters

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.00

Hand-Breaded Onion Rings

$4.00

Rooster's Fried Cheese Sticks

$2.50+

Fried Cheese Bites with Home-made Ranch

Cheese Fries or Tots

$3.50

Fries with Choice of Shredded or Rooster Cheese Sauce

Chili Cheese Fries or Tots

$4.50

Fries w/ Chili & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$4.00

Fries with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch

"Cocky" Style Fries or Tots

$4.50

Fries loaded with Candied Bacon, Grilled Onions & Jalapenos drizzled with Home-made Ranch

Rise-N-Shine Fries or Tots

$5.00

Fries w/ Grilled Ham, Green Peppers, & Onions, with Over Medium Fried Egg, Drizzled with Rooster Sauce or Southwest Ranch

RanchHouse Fries or Tots

$4.50

Chili cheese tots

$4.50

Cheese Tots

$3.50

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$4.00

"Cocky" Style Tots

$4.50

RanchHouse Tots

$4.50

Style Your Fries or Tots

Cheese Fries or Tots

$3.50

Fries with Choice of Shredded or Rooster Cheese Sauce

Chili Cheese Fries or Tots

$4.50

Fries w/ Chili & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Bacon & Cheddar Fries or Tots

$4.00

"Cocky" Style Fries or Tots

$4.50

Fries loaded with Candied Bacon, Grilled Onions & Jalapenos drizzled with Home-made Ranch

RanchHouse Fries or Tots

$4.50

Fries or Tots or Tots

$2.50

Rise-N-Shine Fries or Tots

$5.00

Fries w/ Grilled Ham, Green Peppers, & Onions, with Over Medium Fried Egg, Drizzled with Rooster Sauce or Southwest Ranch

Lunch

Mac & Cheese w/ Fries

$5.00

Grilled Cheese & Chips

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets(5) & Fries

$5.00

Kid Burger & Fries

$6.50

Chicken Strips(2) & Fries

$6.00

Breakfast

Mickey Mouse

$5.50

Egg Breakfast

$5.00

Waffle

$5.50

French Toast

$5.00

Slice of Pie

Slice of Pie

$3.50

Whole

Whole Pie

$18.00

Float

Float

$3.00

Menu

Fried Fish Plate

$13.50

Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.50

Fish Basket

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Combo Plate

$15.00

AYCE Fried Fish

$18.00

Starters

Chicken Fried Steak Bites

$6.00

Breaded Fried Pickles(Frozen)

$6.00

Chicken Fried Steak Po' Boy

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy southern country cooking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, just like if you were at grandma's house. Bringing some Rooster favorites to kick it up a bit.

Location

6545 Lamar Rd, Reno, TX 75462

Directions

Gallery
Rooster's Country Cooking image
Rooster's Country Cooking image
Rooster's Country Cooking image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
3450 Lamar Ave Paris, TX 75460
View restaurantnext
Love & Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
127 Lamar Avenue Paris, TX 75460
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Grill - Hugo - 203 West Jackson
orange starNo Reviews
203 West Jackson Hugo, OK 74743
View restaurantnext
Jaxx Gourmet Burgers - 10 Clarksville St
orange starNo Reviews
10 Clarksville St Paris, TX 75460
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Reno
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
No reviews yet
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston