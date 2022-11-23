- Home
Roosters Huntington
1,833 Reviews
$$
26 Pullman square
Huntington, WV 25701
1/2 Pan
1/2 Pan- Baked Pasta & Cheese
1/2 Pan-Caesar Salad
1/2 Pan-Chs Fry
1/2 Pan-Chs Wdge
1/2 Pan-Curly Fries
1/2 Pan-Dumpster Fries
1/2 Pan-Dumpster Tots
1/2 Pan-Dumpster Wedges
1/2 Pan-Fingers (20)
1/2 Pan-Fried Mushrooms
1/2 Pan-Fried Pickles
1/2 Pan-Garden Salad
1/2 Pan-Mac-N-Cheese Bites
1/2 Pan-Mozzarella Sticks
1/2 Pan-Potato Skins
1/2 Pan-RBB Salad
1/2 Pan-Red Rooster Salad
1/2 Pan-Tater Tots
1/2 Pan-Wedges
Full Pan
Pan Baked Mac & Cheese
Pan Chicken Sliders (20)
Pan-Caesar Salad
Pan-Celery
Pan-Cheese Fries
Pan-Cheese Tots
Pan-Cheese Wedges
Pan-Cinnamon Poppers
Pan-Curly Fries
Pan-Dumpster Fries
Pan-Dumpster Tots
Pan-Dumpster Wedges
Pan-Fingers (40)
Pan-Fried Mushrooms
Pan-Fried Pickles
Pan-Garden Salad
Pan-Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Pan-Mini Corn Dogs
Pan-Mozzarella Sticks
Pan-Potato Skins
Pan-RBB Salad
Pan-Red Rooster Salad
Pan-Tater Tots
Pan-Wedges
Wings
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
15 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Boneless Wings
50 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
s/o Bleu Cheese
s/o Celery
s/o Celery & Bleu Cheese
s/o Celery & Ranch
s/o Ranch
100 Boneless
100 Wing Pan
Appetizers
Buffalo Cauliflower
NEW!!! A generous portion of fried cauliflower shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Cheesy Bacon Fries *
Curly Fries covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Cheese Tots
Tater Tots covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
Cheese Wedges
Potato Wedges covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses with homemade marinara.
Chips & Salsa
Curly Fries *
Curly like a pig's tail! *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Dumpster Fries *
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Dumpster Tots
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Tater Tots topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Dumpster Wedges
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Potato Wedges topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms with ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Fried Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in your favorite Roosters Wing Sauce. Served with celery sticks.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites with Sour Cream.
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese and Jalapeños.
Nachos Deluxe
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños.
Onion Feathers
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Potato Skins
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits with sour cream.
Wedges
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Pretzels
2 Soft-Baked Pretzels with Nacho Cheese.
Rooster Nest *
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Tater Tots
Golden-fried tater tots.
Boneless Wings
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
15 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Boneless Wings
50 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings
5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
15 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Traditional Wings
50 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings - Drums Only
5 Drums (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Drums (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Drums (Same Sauce)
15 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Drums (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Drums
50 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings - Flappers Only
5 Flappers (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Flappers (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Flappers (Same Sauce)
15 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Flappers (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Flappers
50 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fingers
Cajun Fingers - Full Order
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Cajun Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Fingers - Full Order
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Fingers - Half Order
2 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Grilled Fingers - Full Order
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Grilled Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Marinated Fingers - Full Order
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Marinated Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Pizzas
9" Pizza - Build Your Own
Start with our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza and add any of our cheese, meat, or veggie toppings.
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
9" Cheese Pizza
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
9" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Pepperoni Pizza
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza covered with Pepperoni.
9" Veggie Lover's Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, banana peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" White Chicken Pizza
Garlic butter topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers and banana peppers.
Salads
Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad - Half
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Full
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Fried Chicken Salad - Full
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Fried Chicken Salad - Half
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Garden Salad - Full
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Half
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Half
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Red Rooster Salad - Full
Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes with Red Rooster Dressing.
Red Rooster Salad - Half
Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes with Red Rooster Dressing.
Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Full
Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu heese crumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.
Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Half
Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.
Wedgie Salad
Iceberg wedge drizzled with your favorite salad dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits and diced tomatoes.
Sandwiches & Burgers
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and smothered in our delicious Honey BBQ Sauce.
Big Bob's BBQ Burger
Half-pound burger topped with bacon and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce.
Big Bob's Burger
Grab this half-pounder with both hands!
BLT Sandwich
Half a dozen slices topped with lettuce and tomatoes. This classic never gets old.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Fish Sandwich
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like, we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast loaded up with marinara sauce and a blanket of melted mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheeses.
Marinated Chicken Sandwich
This chicken breast took a bath in our homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Quarter-Pound Burger
Grilled how you want it.
Rooster Littles Fried
Two mini fried chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Rooster Littles Grilled
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Turkey Burger
Roosters’ leaner cousin.
Veggie Burger
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
Subs & No Buns
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried chicken covered in Roosters Medium wing sauce with celery, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes drizzled with Roosters Spicy Ranch. Topped with cheese.
Ham & Swiss Sub
Smoked ham, lettuce and tomatoes covered with melted Swiss and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and Italian dressing smothered with cheese.
Veggie Sub
Green peppers, mushrooms, savory garlic butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions banana peppers, and Italian dressing smothered with cheese.
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni with creamy white cheddar cheese, topped with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar. Baked to a golden brown.
Buffalo Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese topped with Roosters Medium Sauce, chunks of fried chicken tenders, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Burrito
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
Quesadilla
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Rooster Wrap
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Soup
Sides, Sauces & Dressings
Jar Salad Dressing
Jar Wing Sauce
Large s/o Salad Dressing
Large s/o Wing Sauce
s/o Applesauce
s/o Bacon Bits
s/o Bacon Strips
s/o Banna Peppers
s/o Bleu Cheese
s/o Bleu Cheese Crumbles
s/o Celery
s/o Celery & Bleu Cheese
s/o Celery & Ranch
s/o Cheese
s/o Chili 3oz
s/o Croutons
s/o Diced Cucumbers
s/o Dumpster Dressing
s/o Egg
s/o Feather Sauce
s/o Fresh Mushrooms
s/o Jalapenos
s/o Mandarin Oranges
s/o Mayonnaise
s/o Mustard
s/o Nacho Cheese
s/o Nacho Chips
s/o Parmesan Cheese
s/o Pickles
s/o Pizza Sauce
s/o Ranch
s/o Salad Dressing
s/o Salsa
s/o Sauteed Mushrooms
s/o Sour Cream
s/o Wing Sauce
s/o Works Condiments
Kids 12 & Under
Chicken Slider Combo Fried *
Rooster Little (Fried) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Chicken Slider Combo Grilled *
Rooster Little (Grilled) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
Desserts
Chocolate Truffle Bomb
Silky chocolate cream, smothered in chocolate ganache, with rich moist chocolate cake, finished with chocolate curls.
Cinnamon Poppers
These delicious pastries are cooked to yummy perfection, garnished with maple-cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Apple Juice
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Fruit Punch
Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
Mello Yello
Milk
Orange Juice
Pink Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Sweet Tea
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:30 am
A Fun, Casual Joint!
26 Pullman square, Huntington, WV 25701