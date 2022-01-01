Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Roosters Lancaster

review star

No reviews yet

1009 N Memorial Dr

Lancaster, OH 43130

Popular Items

10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
Fried Fingers - Full Order

Appetizers

Not Just Chicken Feed!
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.99

A generous portion of fried cauliflower shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.

Cheesy Bacon Fries *

Cheesy Bacon Fries *

$4.29

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Curly Fries covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.

Cheesy Bacon Tots

Cheesy Bacon Tots

$4.29

Tater Tots covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.

Cheesy Bacon Wedges

Cheesy Bacon Wedges

$4.29

Potato Wedges covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.99

Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.

Curly Fries *

Curly Fries *

$2.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Curly like a pig's tail!

Dumpster Fries *

Dumpster Fries *

$6.79

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.

Dumpster Tots

Dumpster Tots

$6.79

To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Tater Tots topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.

Dumpster Wedges

Dumpster Wedges

$6.79

To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Potato Wedges topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Breaded mushrooms with ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$8.59

Shrimp tossed in your favorite Roosters Wing Sauce. Served with celery sticks.

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$6.59

Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites with Sour Cream.

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.59

Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.59

Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.

Nachos

Nachos

$4.99

Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese and Jalapeños.

Onion Feathers

Onion Feathers

$3.99

Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$6.99

Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits with sour cream.

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$2.99

Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.

Pretzels

$4.99

2 Soft-Baked Pretzels with Nacho Cheese.

Rooster Nest *

Rooster Nest *

$11.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.99

Golden-fried tater tots.

Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)

$7.99

5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)

10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)

$14.99

10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

15 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)

$22.29

15 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)

$28.99

20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

25 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)

$35.99

25 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

50 Boneless Wings

$69.99

50 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

Traditional Wings

5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)

$7.99

5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)

10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)

$14.99

10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

15 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)

$22.29

15 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

20 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)

$28.99

20 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

25 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)

$35.99

25 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

50 Traditional Wings

$69.99

50 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

Traditional Wings - Drums Only

5 Drums (Same Sauce)

$8.49

5 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

10 Drums (Same Sauce)

$15.99

10 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

15 Drums (Same Sauce)

$23.79

15 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

20 Drums (Same Sauce)

$30.99

20 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

25 Drums (Same Sauce)

$38.49

25 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

50 Drums

$74.99

50 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

Traditional Wings - Flappers Only

5 Flappers (Same Sauce)

$8.49

5 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

10 Flappers (Same Sauce)

$15.99

10 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

15 Flappers (Same Sauce)

$23.79

15 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

20 Flappers (Same Sauce)

$30.99

20 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

25 Flappers (Same Sauce)

$38.49

25 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

50 Flappers

$74.99

50 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.

Fingers

Cajun Fingers - Full Order

Cajun Fingers - Full Order

$9.99

4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.

Cajun Fingers - Half Order

$5.99

2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.

Fried Fingers - Full Order

Fried Fingers - Full Order

$9.99

4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.

Fried Fingers - Half Order

$5.99

2 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.

Grilled Fingers - Full Orders

Grilled Fingers - Full Orders

$9.99

4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.

Grilled Fingers - Half Order

$5.99

2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.

Marinated Fingers - Full Order

Marinated Fingers - Full Order

$9.99

4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.

Marinated Fingers - Half Order

$5.99

2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.

Pizzas

9" Pizza - Build Your Own

9" Pizza - Build Your Own

$7.99

Start with our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza and add any of our cheese, meat, or veggie toppings.

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!

9" Cheese Pizza

9" Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.

9" Meat Lover's Pizza

9" Meat Lover's Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

9" Pepperoni Pizza

9" Pepperoni Pizza

$8.98

Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza covered with Pepperoni.

9" Veggie Lover's Pizza

9" Veggie Lover's Pizza

$8.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, banana peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

9" White Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

9" Works Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers and banana peppers.

Salads

Caesar Salad - Full

Caesar Salad - Full

$6.59

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad - Half

$4.59

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Cajun Chicken Salad - Full

$10.99

Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Cajun Chicken Salad - Half

$6.59

Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Chicken Caesar Salad - Full

Chicken Caesar Salad - Full

$10.99

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.

Chicken Caesar Salad - Half

$6.59

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.

Fried Chicken Salad - Full

Fried Chicken Salad - Full

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Fried Chicken Salad - Half

$6.59

Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Garden Salad - Full

Garden Salad - Full

$6.59

Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.

Garden Salad - Half

$4.59

Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad - Full

Grilled Chicken Salad - Full

$10.99

Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Salad - Half

$6.59

Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Marinated Chicken Salad - Full

$10.99

Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Marinated Chicken Salad - Half

$6.59

Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Red Rooster Salad - Full

Red Rooster Salad - Full

$8.99

Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes with Red Rooster Dressing.

Red Rooster Salad - Half

$5.99

Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes with Red Rooster Dressing.

Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Full

Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Full

$8.99

Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu heese crumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.

Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Half

$5.99

Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.

Wedgie Salad

Wedgie Salad

$6.59

Iceberg wedge drizzled with your favorite salad dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits and diced tomatoes.

Sandwiches & Burgers

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$6.59

Grilled and smothered in our delicious Honey BBQ Sauce.

Big Bob's BBQ Burger

Big Bob's BBQ Burger

$8.99

Half-pound burger topped with bacon and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce.

Big Bob's Burger

Big Bob's Burger

$7.99

Grab this half-pounder with both hands!

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$6.59

Half a dozen slices topped with lettuce and tomatoes. This classic never gets old.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$6.59

A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.59

A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like, we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.59

Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$6.59

This chicken breast took a bath in our homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!

Quarter-Pound Burger

$4.59

Grilled how you want it.

Chicken Sliders Fried

Chicken Sliders Fried

$6.99

Two mini fried chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.

Chicken Sliders Grilled

$6.99

Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$6.99

Roosters’ leaner cousin.

Veggie Burger

$4.59Out of stock

A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.

Subs & No Buns

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.99

Fried chicken covered in Roosters Medium wing sauce with celery, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$7.99

Seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes drizzled with Roosters Spicy Ranch. Topped with cheese.

Ham & Swiss Sub

Ham & Swiss Sub

$6.99

Smoked ham, lettuce and tomatoes covered with melted Swiss and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.99

Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and Italian dressing smothered with cheese.

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$6.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, savory garlic butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions banana peppers, and Italian dressing smothered with cheese.

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Macaroni with creamy white cheddar cheese, topped with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar. Baked to a golden brown.

Buffalo Macaroni & Cheese

Buffalo Macaroni & Cheese

$8.99

Macaroni and cheese topped with Roosters Medium Sauce, chunks of fried chicken tenders, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and bleu cheese crumbles.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.99

Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.

Quesadilla+Chicken

Quesadilla+Chicken

$8.98

Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.

Rooster Wrap

Rooster Wrap

$7.99

Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl

$3.99

Try our version of classic chicken noodle.

Chili - Bowl

$3.99

Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$3.99

Sometimes available... Ask your server.

Sides, Sauces & Dressings

Jar Salad Dressing

$4.99

Jar Wing Sauce

$4.99

Large s/o Salad Dressing

$0.79

Large s/o Wing Sauce

$0.79

s/o Applesauce

$0.79

s/o Bacon Bits

$0.99

s/o Bacon Strips

$0.99

s/o Banna Peppers

$0.79

s/o Bleu Cheese

$0.59

s/o Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

s/o Celery

$0.20

s/o Celery & Bleu Cheese

$0.79

s/o Celery & Ranch

$0.79

s/o Cheese

$0.99

s/o Chili 3oz

$0.79

s/o Croutons

s/o Diced Cucumbers

s/o Dumpster Dressing

$0.59

s/o Egg

$0.79Out of stock

s/o Feather Sauce

$0.59

s/o Jalapenos

$0.79

s/o Mandarin Oranges

$0.89

s/o Mayonnaise

s/o Mustard

s/o Nacho Cheese

$0.99

s/o Nacho Chips

$0.99

s/o Parmesan Cheese

$0.99

s/o Pickles

s/o Pizza Sauce

$0.59

s/o Ranch

$0.59

s/o Salad Dressing

$0.59

s/o Salsa

$0.59

s/o Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.79

s/o Sliced Mushrooms

$0.79

s/o Sour Cream

$0.59

s/o Tartar Sauce

$0.59

s/o Wing Sauce

$0.59

s/o Works Condiments

Kids 12 & Under

3 Boneless Wings Combo *

3 Boneless Wings Combo *

$4.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. 3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.

Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo *

Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo *

$4.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.

Cheeseburger Combo *

$4.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.

Hamburger Combo *

$4.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Hamburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.

Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo *

$4.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.

Mini Corn Dog Combo *

$4.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.

Chicken Slider Combo Fried *

$4.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Chicken Slider (Fried) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.

Chicken Slider Combo Grilled *

$4.99

*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Chicken Slider (Grilled) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.

Desserts

Cinnamon Poppers

Cinnamon Poppers

$3.99

These delicious pastries are cooked to yummy perfection, garnished with maple-cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing.

Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity

Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity

$1.00

Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.29Out of stock

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Website

Location

1009 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130

Directions

Gallery
Roosters image
Roosters image
Roosters image

