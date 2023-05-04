Rooster's Nashville Hot Chicken Montclair
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nashville Hot Chicken, Stop in and Eat the Heat!
Location
369 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Montclair
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurant