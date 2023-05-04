Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rooster's Nashville Hot Chicken Montclair

review star

No reviews yet

369 Bloomfield Avenue

Montclair, NJ 07042

Food

Hot Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$12.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce, cole slaw, fries on the side.

5 Piece Tenders

$14.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce, cole slaw, fries on the side.

8 Piece Tenders

$19.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce, cole slaw, fries on the side.

10 Piece Tenders

$24.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce, cole slaw, fries on the side.

20 Piece Tenders

$44.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce, cole slaw, fries on the side.

Single Tender

$3.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickle served on Sliced Bread

Hot Wings

5 Piece Wings

$8.99

Crispy chicken wings topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce.

10 Piece Wings

$14.99

Crispy chicken wings topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce.

20 Piece Wings

$24.99

Crispy chicken wings topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce.

50 Piece Wings

$59.99

Crispy chicken wings topped with pickles served on Sliced Bread with our signature sauce.

Chicken Silders

Chicken Sliders

$14.99

Rooster's Sauce, pickle, hot tender & cole slaw served on a Brioche bun (come with 2) served with fries & cole slaw

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Homemade waffle, 2 hot tenders topped with maple syrup & Rooster's sauce served with fries & cole slaw

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Fries, mac & cheese, hot tender topped with Rooster's Sauce

Chicken Sliders

Single Slider

$7.49

Rooster's Sauce, pickle, hot tender & cole slaw served on a Brioche bun (come with 2) served with fries & cole slaw

Sides

Sm Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Lg Mac & Cheese

$8.49

Sm Cole Slaw

$4.49

Lg Cole Slaw

$8.49

Sm French Fries

$3.49

Lg French Fries

$5.49

Waffle

$4.99

Pickles

$0.99

Slice of Bread

$0.99

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Large Quantities of Hot Tenders

10 PC Hot Tenders

$21.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickle served on Sliced Bread

20 PC Hot Tenders

$39.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickle served on Sliced Bread

50 PC Hot Tenders

$79.99

Mouthwatering chicken topped with pickle served on Sliced Bread

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.99

Bottle Pepsi

$2.99

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Bottle Brisk Ice Tea

$2.99

Bottle Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Bottle Mountain Dew

$2.99

Bottle Starry

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nashville Hot Chicken, Stop in and Eat the Heat!

369 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042

